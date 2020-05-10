Happy Mother’s Day to all Moms!

This year, Mom’s Day will be especially different. In 2020, every Mom & Grandma deserve more LOVE and attention more than ever. In this pandemic / quarantine time, Moms have had to add many roles and responsibilities, like teacher’s aide, medical & safety experts and have played an incredible role in keeping families safe.

From these participating restaurants and all of us at Islander News, Mom, we are in awe of all you do and wish you a Happy & Blessed Mother's Day!

Here are our offers for Sunday, May 10, 2020 – Mother's Day

Piononos

Happy Mother’s Day! Feliz dia de las Madres!

Make her and the entire Family day sweeter with our Mother’s Day special – Strawberry Pavlova with Dulce de Leche for up-to 15 people only $55.99.

Yes, we are open. *You must wear a face mask in our store*

Now you can Access to our website and place your order online for Delivery Only.

Pick-up (only pre-orders) from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. call us or send us a text message and we will curbside your order.

Treat Mom to a delicious Mini Cheesecakes for only $3.50 - Choose from Dulce de Leche, Apricot, Guava or Nutella

Call us directly to place your order:

(305) 903 9696 / (786) 488 6770 or (305) 361 3237

Open for Delivery only. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Galleria Mall, KB

Randazzo’s Italian Seafood and Classics

Happy Mother’s Day! Buona festa della mamma!

Treat Mom to a special Mother’s Day specially prepared by Chef Marc. And do not forget to add desert to sweeten her day!

Offering takeout, curbside delivery, Complimentary KB delivery (call us directly).

Call (305) 456-0480 to place your order

Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEatsOpen

Open until 9 p.m. for Deliveries and Pick-ups

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Tutto Pizza & Pasta

Happy Mother’s Day!

We are offering Family Meals this Mother’s Day, with several delicious options. Try our special Pear Raviolis, Mom will love them! Pair it with a Caesar Salad or House Salad and we will throw in some of our yummy homemade bread. Feeds 4-6.

Call ahead to place your Mother’s Day Sunday meal.

Offering “No Contact Delivery” – simply request that when ordering online – click here – or by calling (305) 361-2224.

Sun- Thur 11:30 am -10:30pm

Fri-Sat 11:30 am – 11pm

La Chama Baker

Happy Mother’s Day! We will be busy delivering sweet treats to all the Moms in Miami and loving it. Have a sweet day!

Yes! @lachamabaker is back with her Cachitos, Golfeados and more!

You know her from the Key Biscayne Farmers market. And now, she is offering DELIVERY service to the Key!

To order, send a DM - or even BETTER - contact her by WhatsApp - 786 200- 8207

Artisan Kitchen & Bar

Happy Mother’s Day! Today, enjoy a free sugar cookie with every order!

And for Mom this Sunday, Something Sweet. Something salty! Pre-Order our Mother’s Day Breakfast Gift Box! Four delicious options, starting at $18.00

Delivered or takeout

We can also deliver our famous craft beers. Call for your favorite

Wine sale! All our white & red wine bottles are $12 - and we will deliver

#StayHome FREE Delivery or take out from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Call us directly at (305) 365-6003

Also available – place your order Online here

EL GRAN INKA Peruvian Cuisine

Happy Mother’s Day! Free bottle of wine for Mom or 2-deserts!

Mom deserves a great meal and we have our full menu for her to enjoy! And we will send either a free bottle of wine or two of our delicious deserts with any $80 purchase.

El Gran Inka brings to every dish authentic Peruvian gastronomy featuring a unique creation and a touch of gourmet.

Order directly with us by calling 305-365-7883

Offering Delivery or Take out directly from El Gran Inka

Open 7-days Noon to 10 p.m.

606 Crandon Blvd. Suite 4 / Key Biscayne

UberEats Available

Brasas KB

Happy Mother’s Day!

Special.... our unique Chicharrón Sandwich: pork with sweet potato and special sauce, Peruvian style with one side and your choice of a delicious dipping sauce - $12.99

Have you tried our Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that include 2 sides and sauce of your election: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

Takeout and Free Delivery via Freebee on the island

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

The Golden Hog

Happy Mother’s Day!

Our special Mother’s Day menu can be picked up for takeout or delivered today!

Also available, ready-made baskets for that last minute present for Mom!

The Golden-Hog has have a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Golden Hog puts safety first, and has taken steps to ensure the safety of employees and customers, investing in shields, masks and gloves for safety, and the store is set up for social distancing. Shop with confidence.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can also email your orders to orders@thegoldenhogmarket.com or order online here.

KEBO

Happy Mother’s Day! Feliz dia de las Madres! Enjoy an incredible family meal on this special day!

We are offering a special $14.95 p/p quality lunch or dinner from KEBO's new Daily to-Go menu this Thursday. Eash meal combination is full of rich flavorful options and the KEBO Quality you expect.

Revised menu offers a total meal that includes 2 courses, appetizer and a main dish. Add a dessert for only $2 p/p more.

When picking up your meal, visit the “Kebo-Store” with some Spanish delicacies like virgin olive oil, chorizos and more. Call us to place your order.

Call (305) 365-1244 to find out about today’s meal and wine specials

Ceviche Bar Key Biscayne

Happy Mother's Day.

Treat Mom to a great Peruvian cuisine dinner today!

And save with our specially price lunch and dinner $11.99 menu specials

- Skirt steak with rice and salad

- Grilled chicken with rice and salad

- Grilled fish with rice and salad

To place your order call (786) 615-2468

We invite you to check our full menu in our website

Tuesday through Sunday - Noon to 11 p.m.

328 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL. 33149

Donut Gallery Diner

Happy Mother’s Day!

Let us send you a Breakfast-In-Bed for Mom! We’ll take care of the cooking!

Open for takeout and Free Delivery via Freebee on the island

Donut Gallery is the dining establishments that opens earliest on the key, 7-days a week!

Serving takeout and delivery from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

83 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne

Call (305) 361-9985 to say hello and place your order.

Ayesha Indian Restaurant

Today FREE dessert for Mom! with any $50 order and FREE DELIVERY

Mother's Day is the perfect time to enjoy a delicious South Indian meal.

Take out or delivery for lunch from Noon to 3 p.m.

Take out or delivery for dinner from 5 to 10 p.m.

Call (786) 953-4761 to place a takeout order or to see our full menu or to order online, please click here.

328 Crandon Blvd - #115 Key Biscayne

Miralmonte Paellas & Spanish Gastronomy

Happy Mother’s Day! Feliz Dia de las Madres!

Like in the old country, let delicious food bring the family together! (italics)

Allow Miralmonte to give you a taste of authentic Spanish gastronomy!

Visit us online for information and complete menu. Click here.

Serving our specialty – Paellas! Also Spanish omelets, Spanish Sandwiches and much more.

CALL / TEXT to place Your order: (305) 794-5442

Bocatas - Jamón Serrano y Tomate, Pepito de Lomo, Bacon, Queso, Serranito, Tortilla Española with Pimiento, Chorizo, Morcilla.

Tortilla De Patatas!

Since 1954 in Torrelodones, Madrid. Now in Miami!

SmartBites To Go

Happy Mother’s Day!

Pamper Mom this weekend! Treat her to our delicious, homemade French Toast Casserole and enjoy breakfast or brunch with little effort. We will take care of it! We can bake it for you or you can do it at home!

And you can pair it with one of our Bellini Kits! Only $40

We specialize in FRESHNESS and dedication to our craft. The popular “green” cater & restaurant who was one of the original “food resilience” establishments in Miami, continues to offer quality home-cooked meals and growing their own fresh ingredients.

You can order online here or by calling us directly at (305) 894-6325

Milanezza

Happy Mother’s Day! Make it a Milanezza day for her! Mom deserves the best!

Also today, is a sweet day so lets eat the desert first! We recommend our Flan with Dulce de Leche and Cream!

How about adding a superb bottle of bubbly for Mom’s brunch? We have on sale, Laurent Perrier Brut La Cuvee for $39.99!

Fresh groceries delivered from Milanezza? YES! Give us your grocery list!

Check El Mercadito de Milanezza before finalizing your grocery list! We have added NEW products and now feature an incredible selection of Argentinian products, like cerealitas, alfajores Havanna.

Think of Milanezza as your choice for delicious food and groceries. Call us with your list!

Offering delivery from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

To place a delivery or takeout order, call (305) 646-1001

Sake Room

Happy Mother’s Day! Can we interest you on a delicious Mom-approved roll? Call us for today’s Mom’s Day Chef Special.

And get our delicious Crunchy Crab Salad FREE, with any $50+ order

Special only good for orders called in to (305) 456-0488

New hours! 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

The Empanadas Key Biscayne

Happy Mother’s Day! Treat Mom to a our amazing & warm homemade croissants for Sunday breakfast or you can stuff them with ham-n-cheese at lunch time! Only $12/dozen

Want to complement it? A DOZEN empanadas! And order online to save 15% on your order. Use PROMOCODE: BESAFE

Dozen fresh-baked empanadas on for only $29.99 (include 2 sauces)

Order online here.

You can also place a takeout or delivery order by calling (305) 699-0663

Open every day 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Domino’s Pizza

Happy Mother’s Day!!

Sit back, #stayhome and let us take care your sweet & salty meal this Sunday. Mix-n-Match Marble Cookie, Brownies and a Medium 2-Topping pizza for only $5.99 ea

For your safety and our employees, all our deliveries are now contactless. #stayhome - #besafe and enjoy our pizza!

Open for takeout and delivery via its own drivers / Mon-Sun 10:30 a.m. to Midnight

Call (305) 361-0000 to place an order

180 Crandon Blvd, Arcade Shopping Center

Kazumi

Happy Mother’s Day! Call for today’s special Mom’s Roll.

Modern Japanese fusion restaurant offering creative treatments & creativity in our dishes for takeout and delivery by own employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

Open from Noon to 8:30 p.m. 7 days a week!

Only accepting credit card payments.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

Pommodori Pizza & Pasta

Happy Mother’s Day!

Treat Mom to a great specialty Pizza today!

Brazilian products available for sale

Safety! Our oven bakes the pizza at 547 degrees and once done, pizza goes directly into the box, not touched by the pizza maker.

Casual Brazilian-style pizza shop located in the Key Colony Plaza. FREE delivery!

You may place your order by calling (305) 365-1251 or online by clicking here.

NOW OPEN EVERYDAY Noon to 10 p.m.

Flours & Weirdoughs

Happy Mother’s Day! Come on in early and enjoy the day honoring Mom!

Fresh artisan Bakery. Fresh baked breads and other goodies, like croissants, muffins and tequeños.

Offering an island exclusive – fresh baked bread and other baked goods delivered to your home

Call or text 305-299-2370 to place an order or now order online here

Open Wed through Sun from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

19 Harbor Dr, Key Biscayne

La Scala

Happy Mother’s Day!

We are closed today, but we are thinking of every Mom on the island and hoping they enjoy a special day.

And come in and say hello to Chandra, Jose and Jessica! Our place is safe, we sanitize every hour!

The popular Italian Bistro now offering their delicious meals to enjoy at home and thanks you for the great response so far for taking out their food and enjoying at home!

To place a takeout order call (786) 773-3633 and Free Delivery via Freebee on the island

Open 5 to 9 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd

Open for takeout only

Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%