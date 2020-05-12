Tuesday. Treat yourself to a nice takeout or delivered meal and support these participating restaurants and save $$$’s in the process

Here are our #tasteofkeybiscayne-On-The-Go offers for Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

Daily, we post takeout and delivery options our participating restaurants share with us, allowing you to enjoy the great dining options the island has to offer easier. Want to receive

La Scala

Make your Tuesday dinner special with La Scala’s delicious ravioli. Try our pumpkin or pear version or ask Chandra to mix them for you! Guaranteed to please!

And come in and say hello to Chandra, Jose and Jessica! Our place is safe, we sanitize every hour!

The popular Italian Bistro now offering their delicious meals to enjoy at home and thanks you for the great response so far for taking out their food and enjoying at home!

To place a takeout order call (786) 773-3633 and Free Delivery via Freebee on the island

Open 5 to 9 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd

Tutto Pizza & Pasta

Pasta Tuesday!

Choose from Spinach Ravioli, Cavatelli or Spaghetti Bolognese with our daily soup or Salad (house or Caesar) for only $12.00

Lunch special from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Offering “No Contact Delivery” – simply request that when ordering online – click here – or by calling (305) 361-2224.

Sun- Thur 11:30 am -10:30pm

Fri-Sat 11:30 am – 11pm

KEBO

Tuesday. Treat yourself to a fresh & delicious Spanish meal from the Spanish restaurant recently voted the Best Spanish Restaurant in Dade.

Order from our new On-The-Go menu – KEBO Quality for only $14.95 p/p

Revised menu offers a total meal that includes 2 courses, appetizer and a main dish. Add a dessert for only $2 p/p more.

While picking up your order, visit our “Kebo-Store” with some Spanish delicacies like virgin olive oil, chorizos and more. Call us to place your order.

Call (305) 365-1244 to order or inquire on today’s and wine specials

Artisan Kitchen & Bar

Save 20% on your entire week’s lunch!

Enjoy our New Mix and Match lunch combo and save 20% when you order the entire week.

Choose one protein and 2 sides for only $16.00 (only $12.80 per day when ordering the entire week)

We can also deliver our famous craft beers. Call for your favorite

Wine sale! All our white & red wine bottles are $12 - and we will deliver

#StayHome FREE Delivery or takeout from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Call us directly at (305) 365-6003

Also available – place your order Online here

La Chama Baker

Yes! @lachamabaker is back with her Cachitos, Golfeados and more!

Have a need for a special “Thank you” gift? @lachamabaker has an array of presentations surely to impress.

You know her from the Key Biscayne Farmers market. And now, she is offering DELIVERY service to the Key! Take a look at @lachamabaker

Be social, follow her!

To order, send a DM - or even BETTER - contact her by WhatsApp - 786 200- 8207

#lachamabaker #loveismymainingredient #chamacachitos #chamarecetas

Pommodori Pizza & Pasta

FREE PIZZA! Enjoy a medium size pizza and get another medium pizza FREE.

Brazilian products available for sale

Safety! Our oven bakes the pizza at 547 degrees and once done, pizza goes directly into the box, not touched by the pizza maker.

Casual Brazilian-style pizza shop located in the Key Colony Plaza. FREE delivery!

You may place your order by calling (305) 365-1251 or online by clicking here.

NOW OPEN EVERYDAY Noon to 10 p.m.

EL GRAN INKA Peruvian Cuisine

Burger Tuesday, Gran Inka style!

Try our INKA BURGER $14.00 meal. 8 oz Angus beef burger, pretzel bun, homemade tomatoes marmalade, cilantro alioli, lettuce. Served with our fried corn / camote and Huancaina sauce

El Gran Inka brings to every dish authentic Peruvian gastronomy featuring a unique creation and a touch of gourmet.

Offering Delivery or Take out directly from El Gran Inka. Order directly from us by calling (305) 365-7883

Open 7-days Noon to 10 p.m.

606 Crandon Blvd. Suite 4 / Key Biscayne

UberEats Available (15% discount not valid on UberEats orders)

Domino’s Pizza

YES! We have salads to start the week! Three choices:

Chicken Caesar / Chicken Apple Pecan / Classic Garden

And they are part of our $5.99 Mix-and-Match deal

For your safety and our employees, all our deliveries are now contactless. #stayhome - #besafe and enjoy our pizza!

Open for takeout and delivery via its own drivers / Mon-Sun 10:30 a.m. to Midnight

Call (305) 361-0000 to place an order

180 Crandon Blvd, Arcade Shopping Center

Brasas KB

Tuesday Special.... our unique Chicharrón Sandwich: pork with sweet potato and special sauce, Peruvian style with one side and your choice of a delicious dipping sauce - $12.99

Have you tried our Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that include 2 sides and sauce of your election: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

Takeout and Free Delivery via Freebee on the island

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

The Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help local. Shop Safely. We are open for groceries, takeout or delivery menu (delivery within 33149 only)

Today’s menu

Soups & Creams: Chicken Spinach / Beef Barley / Carrot Ginger

Main Course: Beef Stroganoff / Chicken Parmesana / Shriimp / Cheese Spinach Ravioli

Side Dishes: Green Rice / Roasted Eggplant / Pepper Wedges Potatoes

The Golden-Hog has have a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Golden Hog puts safety first, and has taken steps to ensure the safety of employees and customers, investing in shields, masks and gloves for safety, and the store is set up for social distancing. Shop with confidence.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can also email your orders to orders@thegoldenhogmarket.com or order online here.

Piononos

Sweet Tuesday!

Tuesday special. Large Strawberry Pavlova with Dulce de Leche. Feeds up to 15 people only $55.99.

Yes, we are open. *You must wear a face mask in our store*

Now you can Access to our website and place your order online for Delivery Only.

Pick-up (only pre-orders) from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. call us or send us a text message and we will curbside your order.

Call us directly to place your order:

(305) 903 9696 / (786) 488 6770 or (305) 361 3237

Open for Delivery only. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Galleria Mall, KB

Donut Gallery Diner

Try our tuna salad - avocado melt sandwich for lunch today!

Breakfast? Donut Gallery is the dining establishments that opens earliest on the key, 7-days a week!

Open for takeout and Free Delivery via Freebee on the island

Serving takeout and delivery from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

83 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne

Call (305) 361-9985 to say hello and place your order.

Miralmonte Paellas & Spanish Gastronomy

Like in the old country, let delicious food bring the family together!

Allow Miralmonte to give you a taste of authentic Spanish gastronomy!

Visit us online for information and complete menu. Click here.

Serving our specialty – Paellas! Also Spanish omelets, Spanish Sandwiches and much more.

CALL / TEXT to place your order: (305) 794-5442

Bocatas - Jamón Serrano y Tomate, Pepito de Lomo, Bacon, Queso, Serranito, Tortilla Española with Pimiento, Chorizo, Morcilla.

Tortilla De Patatas!

Since 1954 in Torrelodones, Madrid. Now in Miami!

Let’s be social. Follow us on Facebook & Instagram: @paellasmiralmontemiami

SmartBites To Go

Today featuring our Cuban Bowl. Try it with a protein of your choice.

All of our vegetables are locally grown to support local farmers.

We specialize in FRESHNESS and dedication to our craft. The popular “green” cater & restaurant who was one of the original “food resilience” establishments in Miami, continues to offer quality home-cooked meals and growing their own fresh ingredients.

You can order online here or by calling us directly at (305) 894-6325

Randazzo’s Italian Seafood and Classics

Enjoy a nice Randazzo meal at home this evening like Spaghetti with Randazzo’s famous meatball.

Offering takeout, curbside delivery, Complimentary KB delivery (call us directly).

Call (305) 456-0480 to place your order

Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEatsOpen

Open until 9 p.m. for Deliveries and Pick-ups

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Milanezza

NEW! “Facturas Argentinas” / Argentinian Pastries. Fresh-baked daily at Milanezza. Several varieties to choose from!

NEW! FRESH MARKET & WINE OUTLET. Fresh Groceries & wine bottles delivered to your home or office! YES! Give us your grocery list!

Think of Milanezza as your choice for delicious food and groceries. Call us first!

Offering delivery from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

“Extra” Deal - 10% off on all online orders. Code ONLINE. Place your order here.

To place a delivery or takeout order, call (305) 646-1001

Sake Room

Can we interest you on a delicious roll this Tuesday? Call us for today’s Chef Specialty.

And get our delicious Crunchy Crab Salad FREE, with any $50+ order

Special only good for orders called in to (305) 456-0488

New hours! 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

The Empanadas Key Biscayne

Want an empanada that is so delicious you can’t have just one? Try our Guava & Cheese empanada today!

Make it a Sweet Dozen for only $29.99 and you save 15% if you order online. Use PROMOCODE: BESAFE

Create a Sweet Dozen by combining any of our sweet empanadas - Guava & Cheese, Oreo, Apple Pie, Nutella or berries and chocolate

You can also place a takeout or delivery order by calling (305) 699-0663

Open every day 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Kazumi

Call for today’s special Roll.

Modern Japanese fusion restaurant offering creative treatments & creativity in our dishes for takeout and delivery by own employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

Open from Noon to 8:30 p.m. 7 days a week!

Only accepting credit card payments.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

Ayesha Indian Restaurant

Tuesday is the perfect day to enjoy a delicious South Indian meal.

For our full menu or to order online, please click here.

FREE APPETIZER when you spend $50 and FREE DELIVERY

Tuesday – Sunday 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Call (786) 953-4761 to place a takeout order

328 Crandon Blvd - #115 Key Biscayne

Ceviche Bar Key Biscayne

In the mood for something extra special this Tuesday? Try our Grille Pulpo / Octopus

Or try one of our specially price lunch and dinner $11.99 menu specials

- Skirt steak with rice and salad

- Grilled chicken with rice and salad

- Grilled fish with rice and salad

We invite you to check our full menu in our website

To place your order call (786) 615-2468

Tuesday through Sunday - Noon to 11 p.m.

328 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL. 33149

Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%