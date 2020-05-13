Wednesday, we’ve made it half way to the weekend. Enjoy the day with a takeout or delivered while supporting these participating restaurants, saving $$$’s in the process

Here are our #tasteofkeybiscayne-On-The-Go offers for Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Daily, we post takeout and delivery options our participating restaurants share with us, allowing you to enjoy the great dining options the island has to offer easier. Want to receive

La Scala

Half way to the weekend can be special at La Scala.

In the mood for seafood tonight? How about La Scala's famous Linguine Frutti DiMare - Pan Seared Clams, Mussels, Calamari, Shrimp and Scallops Guaranteed to please!

And come in and say hello to Chandra, Jose and Jessica! Our place is safe, we sanitize every hour!

The popular Italian Bistro now offering their delicious meals to enjoy at home and thanks you for the great response so far for taking out their food and enjoying at home!

To place a takeout order call (786) 773-3633 and Free Delivery via Freebee on the island

Open 5 to 9 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd, in the Arcade Shopping Center

Tutto Pizza & Pasta

Panini Wednesday at Tutto’s. Any panini & soda for only $9.00. We recommend our Caprese panini!

Lunch special from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Offering “No Contact Delivery” – simply request that when ordering online – click here – or by calling (305) 361-2224.

Sun- Thur 11:30 am -10:30pm

Fri-Sat 11:30 am – 11pm

Brasas KB

Mid-Week Special.... our unique Chicharrón Sandwich: pork with sweet potato and special sauce, Peruvian style with one side and your choice of a delicious dipping sauce - $12.99

Have you tried our Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that include 2 sides and sauce of your election: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

Takeout and Free Delivery via Freebee on the island

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

Ceviche Bar Key Biscayne

In the mood for something extra special this Wednesday? Try our lomo saltado with risotto! .

Or try one of our specially price lunch and dinner $11.99 menu specials

- Skirt steak with rice and salad

- Grilled chicken with rice and salad

- Grilled fish with rice and salad

We invite you to check our full menu in our website

To place your order call (786) 615-2468

Tuesday through Sunday - Noon to 11 p.m.

328 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL. 33149

KEBO

Wednesday. Mid-week and a day to enjoy a fresh & delicious meal from the Spanish restaurant recently voted the Best Spanish Restaurant in Dade.

Revised On-The-Go menu – delivers KEBO Quality for only $14.95 p/p - offers a total meal that includes 2 courses, appetizer and a main dish. Add a dessert for only $2 p/p more.

While picking up your order, visit our “Kebo-Store” with some Spanish delicacies like virgin olive oil, chorizos and more. Call us to place your order.

Call (305) 365-1244 to order or inquire on today’s and wine specials

Artisan Kitchen & Bar

Save 20% on your entire week’s lunch!

Enjoy our New Mix and Match lunch combo and save 20% when you order the entire week.

Choose one protein and 2 sides for only $16.00 (only $12.80 per day when ordering the entire week)

We can also deliver our famous craft beers. Call for your favorite

Wine sale! All our white & red wine bottles are $12 - and we will deliver

#StayHome FREE Delivery or takeout from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Call us directly at (305) 365-6003

Also available – place your order Online here

La Chama Baker

Want something special to enjoy or give as a gift? @lachamabaker is totally in love with this chocolate cake! And the presentation is impressive. Order a Leticia Chocolate Cake today! We will deliver!

Yes! @lachamabaker is back with her Cachitos, Golfeados and more!

You know her from the Key Biscayne Farmers market. And now, she is offering DELIVERY service to the Key! Take a look at @lachamabaker

Be social, follow her!

To order, send a DM - or even BETTER - contact her by WhatsApp - 786 200- 8207

#lachamabaker #loveismymainingredient #chamacachitos #chamarecetas

Pommodori Pizza & Pasta

Today’s special - any pasta dish plus house salad and soda only $9.99. May we suggest our Spaghetti with Alfredo sauce ,mushrooms and prosciutto.

We also sell pizza by the slice

Brazilian products available for sale

Safety! Our oven bakes the pizza at 547 degrees and once done, pizza goes directly into the box, not touched by the pizza maker.

Casual Brazilian-style pizza shop located in the Key Colony Plaza. FREE delivery!

You may place your order by calling (305) 365-1251 or online by clicking here.

NOW OPEN EVERYDAY Noon to 10 p.m.

EL GRAN INKA Peruvian Cuisine

Burger Wednesday, Gran Inka style!

Try our INKA BURGER $14.00 meal. 8 oz Angus beef burger, pretzel bun, homemade tomatoes marmalade, cilantro alioli, lettuce. Served with our fried corn / camote and Huancaina sauce

El Gran Inka brings to every dish authentic Peruvian gastronomy featuring a unique creation and a touch of gourmet.

Offering Delivery or Take out directly from El Gran Inka. Order directly from us by calling (305) 365-7883

Open 7-days Noon to 10 p.m.

606 Crandon Blvd. Suite 4 / Key Biscayne

UberEats Available (15% discount not valid on UberEats orders)

Domino’s Pizza

NEW Offer for this Wednesday!

2 LARGE, One Topping Pizza - $9.99 ea

For your safety and our employees, all our deliveries are now contactless. #stayhome - #besafe and enjoy our pizza!

Open for takeout and delivery via its own drivers / Mon-Sun 10:30 a.m. to Midnight

Call (305) 361-0000 to place an order

180 Crandon Blvd, Arcade Shopping Center

The Empanadas Key Biscayne

Want an empanada that is so delicious you can’t have just one? Try our Guava & Cheese empanada today!

Make it a Sweet Dozen for only $29.99 and you save 15% if you order online. Use PROMOCODE: BESAFE

Create a Sweet Dozen by combining any of our sweet empanadas - Guava & Cheese, Oreo, Apple Pie, Nutella or berries and chocolate

You can also place a takeout or delivery order by calling (305) 699-0663

Open every day 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help local. Shop Safely. We are open for groceries, takeout or delivery menu (delivery within 33149 only)

Today's menu:

Soups & Creams: Chicken Quinoa / Green Split Peas / Lobster Bisque

Main Course: Asado Negro / Chicken Pepperroncini / Merluza Fillet / Mac & Cheese

Side Dishes: Basmati Rice / Asparagus / Pepper Potatoes Wedges

The Golden-Hog has have a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Golden Hog puts safety first, and has taken steps to ensure the safety of employees and customers, investing in shields, masks and gloves for safety, and the store is set up for social distancing. Shop with confidence.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can also email your orders to orders@thegoldenhogmarket.com or order online here.

Piononos

Sweet Wednesday! Our special today: Large Strawberry Pavlova with Dulce de Leche. Feeds up to 15 people only $55.99.

Yes, we are open. *You must wear a face mask in our store*

Now you can Access to our website and place your order online for Delivery Only.

Pick-up (only pre-orders) from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. call us or send us a text message and we will curbside your order.

Call us directly to place your order:

(305) 903 9696 / (786) 488 6770 or (305) 361 3237

Open for Delivery only. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Galleria Mall, KB

Donut Gallery Diner

Try our special salad with grilled chicken and avocado for lunch today!

Breakfast? Donut Gallery is the dining establishments that opens earliest on the key, 7-days a week!

Open for takeout and Free Delivery via Freebee on the island

Serving takeout and delivery from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

83 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne

Call (305) 361-9985 to say hello and place your order.

Miralmonte Paellas & Spanish Gastronomy

Like in the old country, let delicious food bring the family together!

Allow Miralmonte to give you a taste of authentic Spanish gastronomy!

Visit us online for information and complete menu. Click here.

Serving our specialty – Paellas! Also Spanish omelets, Spanish Sandwiches and much more.

CALL / TEXT to place your order: (305) 794-5442

Bocatas - Jamón Serrano y Tomate, Pepito de Lomo, Bacon, Queso, Serranito, Tortilla Española with Pimiento, Chorizo, Morcilla.

Tortilla De Patatas!

Since 1954 in Torrelodones, Madrid. Now in Miami!

Let’s be social. Follow us on Facebook & Instagram: @paellasmiralmontemiami

SmartBites To Go

Mid-week. Time to be bold - time to try our Bison Burger delivered to you! What a great lunch idea!

All of our vegetables are locally grown to support local farmers.

We specialize in FRESHNESS and dedication to our craft. The popular “green” cater & restaurant who was one of the original “food resilience” establishments in Miami, continues to offer quality home-cooked meals and growing their own fresh ingredients.

You can order online here or by calling us directly at (305) 894-6325

Randazzo’s Italian Seafood and Classics

Enjoy a nice Randazzo meal at home this evening like Lasagna! Marc’s special recipe!

Offering takeout, curbside delivery, Complimentary KB delivery (call us directly).

Call (305) 456-0480 to place your order

Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEatsOpen

Open until 9 p.m. for Deliveries and Pick-ups

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Milanezza

Make it a special lunch or dinner today! Try our homemade Spinach Ravioli. Only 17.00 – order online and receive 10% off your online order. Code ONLINE. Place your online order here.

NEW! FRESH MARKET & WINE OUTLET. Fresh Groceries & wine bottles delivered to your home or office! YES! Give us your grocery list!

Think of Milanezza as your choice for delicious food and groceries. Call us first!

Offering delivery from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

To place a delivery or takeout order, call (305) 646-1001

Sake Room

How about a SAKE desert this Wednesday?

And get our delicious Crunchy Crab Salad FREE, with any $50+ order

Special only good for orders called in to (305) 456-0488

New hours! 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

Ayesha Indian Restaurant

You’ve made it to the middle of the week. Spicy it up with a delicious South Indian meal.

For our full menu or to order online, please click here.

FREE APPETIZER when you spend $50 and FREE DELIVERY

Tuesday – Sunday 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Call (786) 953-4761 to place a takeout order

328 Crandon Blvd - #115 Key Biscayne

Kazumi

Call for today’s special Roll.

Modern Japanese fusion restaurant offering creative treatments & creativity in our dishes for takeout and delivery by own employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

Open from Noon to 8:30 p.m. 7 days a week!

Only accepting credit card payments.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%