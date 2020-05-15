Friday. Rainy day. A great opportunity to order a nice delivered meal from one of our participating restaurants! And you might save some $$$’s in the process

Here are our #tasteofkeybiscayne-On-The-Go offers for Friday, May 15, 2020

Daily, we post takeout and delivery options our participating restaurants share with us, allowing you to enjoy the great dining options the island has to offer easier. Want to receive

Tutto Pizza & Pasta

Lunch special. Burger Friday Twofer - Two Classic Burgers plus two Soft Drinks for only - $22.00

Offering Family Meals available every day, with delicious options. Try our Pear Ravioli meal, part of the Family Meals options. Pair it with a Caesar Salad or House Salad and we will throw in some of our yummy homemade bread. Feeds 4-6.

Offering “No Contact Delivery” – simply request that when ordering online – click here – or by calling (305) 361-2224.

Sun- Thur 11:30 am -10:30pm

Fri-Sat 11:30 am – 11pm

328 Crandon Blvd #111, Key Biscayne / Galleria Shopping Center

La Scala

Friday. Seafood dinner night. La Scala has ample choices, like Grilled Seabass! Guaranteed to please!

And come in and say hello to Chandra, Jose and Jessica! Our place is safe, we sanitize every hour!

The popular Italian Bistro now offering their delicious meals to enjoy at home and thanks you for the great response so far for taking out their food and enjoying at home!

To place a takeout order call (786) 773-3633 and Free Delivery via Freebee on the island

Open 5 to 9 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd

La Chama Baker

Cachitos! Cachitos! Cachitos! Nothing better for breakfast, or midday snack! Do you know ours are baked fresh each and every day?

None fresher delivered to the island than @lachamabaker, the master of Cachitos and more!

Want something special to enjoy or give as a gift? @lachamabaker has an array of product presentations sure to please any taste and any budget! We will deliver!

You know her from the Key Biscayne Farmers market. And now, she is offering DELIVERY service to the Key! Take a look at @lachamabaker

Be social, follow her!

To order, send a DM - or even BETTER - contact her by WhatsApp - 786 200- 8207

#lachamabaker #loveismymainingredient #chamacachitos #chamarecetas

Artisan Kitchen & Bar

BREAKFAST BOXES FOR THE WEEKEND! They were so popular when introduced for Mother’s Day that we have brought them back this weekend!

Starting at $18.00, enjoy Avocado Toast, Cachapa & Cheese, Ham Cachitos and more!

We can also deliver our famous craft beers. Call for your favorite

Wine sale! All our white & red wine bottles are $12 - and we will deliver

#StayHome FREE Delivery or takeout from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Call us directly at (305) 365-6003

Also available – place your Order Online here

EL GRAN INKA Peruvian Cuisine

Friday! Seafood. Try ARROZ CON MARISCOS. Rice, cooked slowly in a rich fish broth with peas, cilantro and white wine – Flambe seafood in the best creole style!

Plus, order from this weekend and we will send you a FREE Desert / Ordene hoy y le enviaremos un postre gratis

El Gran Inka brings to every dish authentic Peruvian gastronomy featuring a unique creation and a touch of gourmet.

Offering Delivery or Take out directly from El Gran Inka. Order directly from us by calling (305) 365-7883

Open 7-days Noon to 10 p.m.

606 Crandon Blvd. Suite 4 / Key Biscayne

UberEats Available (15% discount not valid on UberEats orders)

The Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help local. Shop Safely. We are open for groceries, takeout or delivery menu (delivery within 33149 only)

Today’s menu:

Soups & Creams: Chicken Tortilla / Black Beans / Tomato Basil

Main Course: Shredded Beef / Roasted Orange Chicken / Salmon Fillet / Pasta Carbonara

Side Dishes: White Rice / Brussels Carrot / Plantain

The Golden-Hog has have a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Golden Hog puts safety first, and has taken steps to ensure the safety of employees and customers, investing in shields, masks and gloves for safety, and the store is set up for social distancing. Shop with confidence.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can also email your orders to orders@thegoldenhogmarket.com or order online here.

Ceviche Bar Key Biscayne

In the mood for something extra special today? Make it a CEVICHE Friday!

Or try one of our specially price lunch and dinner $11.99 menu specials

- Skirt steak with rice and salad

- Grilled chicken with rice and salad

- Grilled fish with rice and salad

We invite you to check our full menu in our website

To place your order call (786) 615-2468

Tuesday through Sunday – Noon to 11 p.m.

328 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL. 33149

KEBO

Enjoy a $14.95 p/p quality lunch or dinner from KEBO;s new Daily to-Go menu this Friday. Each meal combination is full of rich flavorful options and the KEBO Quality you expect.

Revised menu offers a total meal that includes 2 courses, appetizer and a main dish. Add a dessert for only $2 p/p more.

While picking up your order, visit our “Kebo-Store” with some Spanish delicacies like virgin olive oil, chorizos and more. Call us to place your order.

Call (305) 365-1244 to order or inquire on today’s and wine specials

Brasas KB

Pre-Weekend Special.... our unique Chicharrón Sandwich: pork with sweet potato and special sauce, Peruvian style with one side and your choice of a delicious dipping sauce - $12.99

Have you tried our Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that include 2 sides and sauce of your election: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

Takeout and Free Delivery via Freebee on the island

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

Domino’s Pizza

NEW Offer for Friday, PIZZA NIGHT!

2 LARGE, One Topping Pizza - $9.99 ea

For your safety and our employees, all our deliveries are now contactless. #stayhome - #besafe and enjoy our pizza!

Open for takeout and delivery via its own drivers / Mon-Sun 10:30 a.m. to Midnight

Call (305) 361-0000 to place an order

180 Crandon Blvd, Arcade Shopping Center

The Empanadas Key Biscayne

Have you tried our fresh, out of the oven CAPRESE EMPANADA? Mozzarella cheese, Asiago cheese and Provolone cheese with fresh tomatoes and basil!!! Worth getting a dozen!

Dozen for only $29.99 and you save 15% if you order online. Use PROMOCODE: BESAFE r

Or create a Sweet Dozen by combining any of our sweet empanadas - Guava & Cheese, Oreo, Apple Pie, Nutella or berries and chocolate

You can also place a takeout or delivery order by calling (305) 699-0663

Open every day 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Piononos

Friday! Order our special now for the weekend - Large Strawberry Pavlova with Dulce de Leche. Feeds up to 15 people only $56.99.

Yes, we are open. *You must wear a face mask in our store*

Now you can Access to our website and place your order online for Delivery Only.

Pick-up (only pre-orders) from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. call us or send us a text message and we will curbside your order.

Call us directly to place your order:

(305) 903 9696 / (786) 488 6770 or (305) 361 3237

Open for Delivery only. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Galleria Mall, KB

Sake Room

How about a specialty Roll desert this Friday?

And get our delicious Crunchy Crab Salad FREE, with any $50+ order

Special only good for orders called in to (305) 456-0488

New hours! 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

Ayesha Indian Restaurant

Spicy Friday! That calls for Ayesha! Enjoy a delicious South Indian meal today.

For our full menu or to order online, please click here.

FREE APPETIZER when you spend $50 and FREE DELIVERY

Tuesday – Sunday 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Call (786) 953-4761 to place a takeout order

328 Crandon Blvd - #115 Key Biscayne

Miralmonte Paellas & Spanish Gastronomy

Like in the old country, let delicious food bring the family together!

Allow Miralmonte to give you a taste of authentic Spanish gastronomy!

Visit us online for information and complete menu Click here.

Serving our specialty – Paellas! Also Spanish omelets, Spanish Sandwiches and much more.

CALL / TEXT to place your order: (305) 794-5442

Bocatas - Jamón Serrano y Tomate, Pepito de Lomo, Bacon, Queso, Serranito, Tortilla Española with Pimiento, Chorizo, Morcilla.

Tortilla De Patatas!

Since 1954 in Torrelodones, Madrid. Now in Miami!

Let’s be social. Follow us on Facebook & Instagram: @paellasmiralmontemiami

Pommodori Pizza & Pasta

Today’s special – FREE PIZZA! Buy one pizza, get another one FREE.

We also sell pizza by the slice

Brazilian products available for sale

Safety! Our oven bakes the pizza at 547 degrees and once done, pizza goes directly into the box, not touched by the pizza maker.

Casual Brazilian-style pizza shop located in the Key Colony Plaza. FREE delivery!

You may place your order by calling (305) 365-1251 or online by clicking here.

NOW OPEN EVERYDAY Noon to 10 p.m.

Randazzo’s Italian Seafood and Classics

Fine dining at home on a Friday night! What’s better? Making it a Randazzo’s night!

And do not forget to add desert to your order.

Call (305) 456-0480 to place your order

Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEatsOpen

Open until 9 p.m. for Deliveries and Pick-ups

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Milanezza

Enjoy a superb Milanezza lunch and save! Special Lunch Menu starting at $9.99

10% off all online order. Code ONLINE. Place your order here.

NEW! FRESH MARKET & WINE OUTLET. Fresh Groceries & wine bottles delivered to your home or office! YES! Give us your grocery list!

Think of Milanezza as your choice for delicious food and groceries. Call us first!

Offering delivery from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

To place a delivery or takeout order, call (305) 646-1001

Donut Gallery Diner

Try a classic burger for lunch this Friday! Add a fried egg!

Breakfast? Donut Gallery is the dining establishments that opens earliest on the key, 7-days a week! Pre-order yours for the weekend today!

Open for takeout and Free Delivery via Freebee on the island

Serving takeout and delivery from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

83 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne

Call (305) 361-9985 to say hello and place your order.

Kazumi

Today… Special Kazumi Roll Friday!

Modern Japanese fusion restaurant offering creative treatments & creativity in our dishes for takeout and delivery by own employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

Open from Noon to 8:30 p.m. 7 days a week!

Only accepting credit card payments.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%