SWEET SUNDAY! Let's celebrate the eve of some businesses opening Monday. It is a day to enjoy the simple pleasures in a meal… DESERT!

Here are our sweet #tasteofkeybiscayne-On-The-Go offers for Sunday, May 17, 2020

Daily, we post takeout and delivery options our participating restaurants share with us

Tutto Pizza & Pasta

Tutto’s offers a desert for every taste. Today, they recommend their special Pave-Chocolate-Mousse! Yummy.

You can also try their Quattro Leche! To die for!

Also offering Tutto Family Meal day! Oder from 4 delicious options. Family meals include main dish, salad and they throw in some of yummy homemade bread. Feeds 4-6 for only $45.00

Offering “No Contact Delivery” – simply request that when ordering online – click here – or by calling (305) 361-2224.

Sun- Thur 11:30 am -10:30pm

Fri-Sat 11:30 am – 11pm

328 Crandon Blvd #111, Key Biscayne / Galleria Shopping Center

Pommodori Pizza & Pasta

Try our Refreshing passion fruit mousse! Great after a pizza!

We sell pizza by the slice

Brazilian products available for sale

Safety! Our oven bakes the pizza at 547 degrees and once done, pizza goes directly into the box, not touched by the pizza maker.

Casual Brazilian-style pizza shop located in the Key Colony Plaza. FREE delivery!

You may place your order by calling (305) 365-1251 or order online by clicking here.

NOW OPEN EVERYDAY Noon to 10 p.m.

La Chama Baker

With a “baker” in the name it has to be good right? Try their Lucia Chocolate Cake! Kim’s favorite!

Have a special occassion to celebrate? Want to surprise that 2020 graduate? @lachamabaker has an array of product presentations sure to please any taste and any budget! Delivered!

None fresher delivered to the island than @lachamabaker, the master of Cachitos and more!

You know her from the Key Biscayne Farmers market. And now, she is offering DELIVERY service to the Key! Take a look at @lachamabaker

To order, send a DM - or even BETTER - contact her by WhatsApp - (786) 200- 8207

Artisan Kitchen & Bar

SWEET SUNDAY! Artisan’s Golfeados are to die for! Order them today.

Or their carrot cake! Or their Palmeritas! Oh so many Artisan choices!

We can also deliver our famous craft beers. Call for your favorite

Wine sale! All our white & red wine bottles are $12 - and we will deliver

#StayHome FREE Delivery or takeout from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Call us directly at (305) 365-6003

Also available – place your order Online here

EL GRAN INKA Peruvian Cuisine

What is sweeter than a delicious desert? When is FREE!

Order from El Gran Inka this Sunday and we will send you a FREE Desert / Ordene hoy y le enviaremos un postre gratis

El Gran Inka brings to every dish authentic Peruvian gastronomy featuring a unique creation and a touch of gourmet.

Offering Delivery or Take out directly from El Gran Inka. Order directly from us by calling (305) 365-7883

Open 7-days Noon to 10 p.m.

606 Crandon Blvd. Suite 4 / Key Biscayne

UberEats Available (15% discount not valid on UberEats orders)

The Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help local. Shop Safely.

Everything from maple syrup and cute pancake gadgets for a sweet twist on your weekend breakfast. And for the afternoon… make it Bellini time!

Call for Today’s menu.

The Golden-Hog has have a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Golden Hog puts safety first, and has taken steps to ensure the safety of employees and customers, investing in shields, masks and gloves for safety, and the store is set up for social distancing. Shop with confidence.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can also email your orders to orders@thegoldenhogmarket.com or order online here.

Ceviche Bar Key Biscayne

What is the perfect complement to an excellent Peruvian meal? Suspiro Limeño of course! Perfect for Sunday!

And before desert, try one of our specially price lunch and dinner $11.99 menu specials

- Skirt steak with rice and salad

- Grilled chicken with rice and salad

- Grilled fish with rice and salad

We invite you to check our full menu in our website

To place your order call (786) 615-2468

Tuesday through Sunday – Noon to 11 p.m.

328 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL. 33149

KEBO

What desert do you order at a Spanish / Catalan restaurant? CREMA CATALANA of course! And Kebo’s is so so good!

And enjoy Kebo’s revised $14.95/pp menu offers a total meal that includes 2 courses, appetizer and a main dish. Add a dessert for only $2 p/p more*.

While picking up your order, visit our “Kebo-Store” with some Spanish delicacies like virgin olive oil, chorizos and more. Call us to place your order.

Call (305) 365-1244 to order or inquire on today’s and wine specials

*(Crema Catalana is extra)

Brasas KB

Have you tried our Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that include 2 sides and sauce of your election: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

And order some Lucuma Ice Cream! So creamy and delicious!

Weekend Special.... our unique Chicharrón Sandwich: pork with sweet potato and special sauce, Peruvian style with one side and your choice of a delicious dipping sauce - $12.99

Takeout and Free Delivery via Freebee on the island

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

Domino’s Pizza

Sit back, #stayhome and let us take care your sweet & salty meal this Sunday.

Mix-n-Match Marble Cookie, Brownies and a Medium 2-Topping pizza for only $5.99 ea

For your safety and our employees, all our deliveries are now contactless. #stayhome - #besafe and enjoy our pizza!

Open for takeout and delivery via its own drivers / Mon-Sun 10:30 a.m. to Midnight

Call (305) 361-0000 to place an order

180 Crandon Blvd, Arcade Shopping Center

The Empanadas Key Biscayne

Create a Sweet Dozen by combining any of our sweet empanadas - Guava & Cheese, Oreo, Apple Pie, Nutella or berries and chocolate

Dozen for only $29.99 and you save 15% if you order online. Use PROMOCODE: BESAFE

You can also place a takeout or delivery order by calling (305) 699-0663

Open every day 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Piononos

OK. What says “sweet” on the island like Piononos?

And you can get much sweeter – or larger – than Piononos famous Pavlova, now on special. Order our Large Strawberry Pavlova with Dulce de Leche. Feeds up to 15 people only $56.99.

Yes, we are open. *You must wear a face mask in our store*

Now you can Access to our website and place your order online for Delivery Only.

Revised schedule:

Pick-up (only pre-orders) from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. call us or send us a text message and we will curbside your order.

For delivery in Key Biscayne – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For delivery outside the island, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Call us directly to place your order:

(305) 903 9696 / (786) 488 6770 or (305) 361 3237

Located in Key Biscayne’s Galleria Shopping Center, 2nd floor

Sake Room

Desert? May we interest you in our apple tempura?

Or how about a FREE Crunchy Crab Salad this Saturday? Call us!*

Special only good for orders called in to (305) 456-0488

New hours! 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

*Offer good on any $50+ order

Ayesha Indian Restaurant

Bet you’ve never had anything as uniquely good as our Gulab Jamun - Sweet cheese ball with honey syrup and rose water.

Spice up your Sunday with a delicious South Indian meal today.

For our full menu or to order online, please click here.

FREE APPETIZER when you spend $50 and FREE DELIVERY

Tuesday – Sunday 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Call (786) 953-4761 to place a takeout order

328 Crandon Blvd - #115 Key Biscayne

Miralmonte Paellas & Spanish Gastronomy

You will need something light to go along with all those sweets. May we suggest our Homemade Tortilla Española de patatas with a touch of onions?

Like in the old country, let delicious food bring the family together!

Allow Miralmonte to give you a taste of authentic Spanish gastronomy!

Visit us online for information and complete menu. Click here.

Serving our specialty – Paellas! Also Spanish omelets, Spanish Sandwiches and much more.

CALL / TEXT to place your order: (305) 794-5442

Bocatas - Jamón Serrano y Tomate, Pepito de Lomo, Bacon, Queso, Serranito, Tortilla Española with Pimiento, Chorizo, Morcilla.

Tortilla De Patatas!

Since 1954 in Torrelodones, Madrid. Now in Miami!

Randazzo’s Italian Seafood and Classics

Make it a Randazzo’s night!

So many desert choices to go with that Randazzo’s Sunday night dinner

But who are we kidding? Yesenia’s Chocolate Cake is THE Choice. Don’t forget to order yours!

Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEatsOpen

Call us directly to order at (305) 456-0480

Open until 9 p.m. for Deliveries and Pick-ups

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Milanezza

For today’s desert, you have to order our Volcan de Nutella (Nutella Volcano) - Chocolate lava cake with creamy Nutella. Only $6

10% off all online order. Code ONLINE. Place your order here.

WE ARE OPEN providing 1 hour delivery of daily fresh fruits & vegetables, Argentina grass fed black-angus beef, all natural chicken, amazing seafood & homemade pastas.

We want to keep you safe ! Buy now your face masks, gloves, hand sanitizer & more...

NEW! WINE OUTLET. Wine bottles delivered to your home or office!

Think of Milanezza as your choice for delicious food and groceries. Call us first!

Offering delivery from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

To place a delivery or takeout order, call (305) 646-1001

Donut Gallery Diner

Want a perfect addition to any Donut Gallery’s breakfast? Chocolate chip pancakes of course!

Breakfast? Donut Gallery is the dining establishments that opens earliest on the key, 7-days a week!

Open for takeout and Free Delivery via Freebee on the island

Serving takeout and delivery from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

83 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne

Call (305) 361-9985 to say hello and place your order.

Kazumi

Yes! We are delivering desert! Call for today’s options! Yummy!

Modern Japanese fusion restaurant offering creative treatments & creativity in our dishes for takeout and delivery by own employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

Open from Noon to 8:30 p.m. 7 days a week!

Only accepting credit card payments.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

La Scala

Closed Sunday. Check back on Monday and see what Chandra can recommend to get your week off on the right food-foot!

And come in and say hello to Chandra, Jose and Jessica! Our place is safe, we sanitize every hour!

The popular Italian Bistro now offering their delicious meals to enjoy at home and thanks you for the great response so far for taking out their food and enjoying at home!

To place a takeout order call (786) 773-3633 and Free Delivery via Freebee on the island

Open 5 to 9 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd – Arcade Shopping Center.

