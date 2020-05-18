REOPENING MONDAY! As per Miami-Dade County’s New Normal plan, restaurants are allowed to open their dining rooms, with restrictions, like tables at least 6” apart, up to 50% capacity and no parties larger than 4 at the table**.

Many of our participating restaurants will be reopening their dining rooms. We’ve annotated those we know are opening as of this post, will continue to update the list throughout the day.

In the meantime, continue to support them by visiting them or ordering a delicious takeout or delivered meal!!

Here are our #tasteofkeybiscayne offers for Monday, May 18, 2020

Tutto Pizza & Pasta

Reopening dining room!

Salad Monday - Any Specialty Salad plus 8” Focaccia al Rosmarino only $10.00

Also offering Tutto Family Meal day! Oder from 4 delicious options. Family meals include main dish, salad and they throw in some of yummy homemade bread. Feeds 4-6 for only $45.00

Offering “No Contact Delivery” – simply request that when ordering online – click here – or by calling (305) 361-2224.

Sun- Thur 11:30 am -10:30pm

Fri-Sat 11:30 am – 11pm

328 Crandon Blvd #111, Key Biscayne / Galleria Shopping Center

La Scala

Reopening today! Call Chandra to make a reservation or see what he recommends this Monday!

And come in and say hello to Chandra, Jose and Jessica! Our place is safe, we sanitize every hour and will continue to do so as they reopen the dining room!

The popular Italian Bistro now offering their delicious meals to enjoy at home and thanks you for the great response so far for taking out their food and enjoying at home!

To place a takeout order call (786) 773-3633 and Free Delivery via Freebee on the island

Open 5 to 9 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd – Arcade Shopping Center.

Artisan Kitchen & Bar

To start the week off light, we recommend our TUNA TATAKI. Seared tuna / avocado / tostones / Asian slaw / sesame seeds

We can also deliver our famous craft beers. Call for your favorite

Wine sale! All our white & red wine bottles are $12 - and we will deliver

#StayHome FREE Delivery or takeout

New Hours:

Monday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. / Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Call us directly at (305) 365-6003

Also available – place your order Online here

EL GRAN INKA Peruvian Cuisine

Reopening dining rooms and following all safety protocols! Operating at 25% seating capacity.

And celebrate our reopening with our INKA BURGER $14.00 meal. 8 oz Angus beef burger, pretzel bun, homemade tomatoes marmalade, cilantro alioli, lettuce. Served with our fried corn / camote and Huancaina sauce. Eat in, takeout or delivered, is a great option.

El Gran Inka brings to every dish authentic Peruvian gastronomy featuring a unique creation and a touch of gourmet.

Offering Delivery or Take out directly from El Gran Inka. Order directly from us by calling (305) 365-7883

Open 7-days Noon to 10 p.m.

606 Crandon Blvd. Suite 4 / Key Biscayne

UberEats Available (15% discount not valid on UberEats orders)

La Chama Baker

We are open to deliver to your table today!

Have a special occassion to celebrate? Want to surprise that 2020 graduate? @lachamabaker has an array of product presentations sure to please any taste and any budget! Delivered!

None fresher delivered to the island than @lachamabaker, the master of Cachitos and more!

You know her from the Key Biscayne Farmers market. And now, she is offering DELIVERY service to the Key! Take a look at @lachamabaker

Be social, follow her!

To order, send a DM - or even BETTER - contact her by WhatsApp - (786) 200- 8207

#lachamabaker #loveismymainingredient #chamacachitos #chamarecetas

The Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help local. Shop Safely.

Alfajores!! Ours are made fresh everyday! There is something irresistible about this small treat! Pick one some today and sweeten your Monday.

Today’s menu

Soups & Creams: Chicken Quinoa / Red Bean / Broccoli Cheddar

Main Course: Beef Brisket / Coconut Curry Chicken / Salmon Fillet / Pasta Bolognese

Side Dishes: White Rice / Asparagus / Mashed Potatoes

The Golden-Hog has have a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Golden Hog puts safety first, and has taken steps to ensure the safety of employees and customers, investing in shields, masks and gloves for safety, and the store is set up for social distancing. Shop with confidence.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can also email your orders to orders@thegoldenhogmarket.com or order online here.

KEBO

Reopening dining room today! Call us for reservation or to say hello!

In the meantime, prepare to enjoy a superb Kebo-Quality-Meal from our new $14.95/pp Takeout & Delivery menu, offering a total meal that includes 2 courses, appetizer and a main dish. Add a dessert for only $2 p/p more*.

While picking up your order, visit our “Kebo-Store” with some Spanish delicacies like virgin olive oil, chorizos and more. Call us to place your order.

Call (305) 365-1244 to order or inquire on today’s and wine specials

Brasas KB

Have you tried our Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that include 2 sides and sauce of your election: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

Monday Special.... our unique Chicharrón Sandwich: pork with sweet potato and special sauce, Peruvian style with one side and your choice of a delicious dipping sauce - $12.99

Takeout and Free Delivery via Freebee on the island

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

Domino’s Pizza

YES! We have salads! Three choices:

Chicken Caesar / Chicken Apple Pecan / Classic Garden

And they are part of our $5.99 Mix-and-Match deal

For your safety and our employees, all our deliveries are now contactless. #stayhome - #besafe and enjoy our pizza!

Open for takeout and delivery via its own drivers / Mon-Sun 10:30 a.m. to Midnight

Call (305) 361-0000 to place an order

180 Crandon Blvd, Arcade Shopping Center

The Empanadas Key Biscayne

We’ve always been open!!! Stop by and pick up a Dozen empanadas to kick-off your week right!

Dozen for only $29.99 and you save 15% if you order online. Use PROMOCODE: BESAFE

You can also place a takeout or delivery order by calling (305) 699-0663

Open every day 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Piononos

OK. What says “sweet” on the island like Piononos?

And you can get much sweeter – or larger – than Piononos famous Pavlova, now on special. Order our Large Strawberry Pavlova with Dulce de Leche. Feeds up to 15 people only $56.99.

Yes, we are open. *You must wear a face mask in our store*

Now you can Access to our website and place your order online for Delivery Only.

Revised schedule:

Pick-up (only pre-orders) from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. call us or send us a text message and we will curbside your order.

For delivery in Key Biscayne – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For delivery outside the island, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Call us directly to place your order:

(305) 903 9696 / (786) 488 6770 or (305) 361 3237

Located in Key Biscayne’s Galleria Shopping Center, 2nd floor

Sake Room

Reopening our dining room today, Noon to 10 p.m.

Or still enjoy Sake quality at home!

New hours! 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

*Offer good on any $50+ order

Miralmonte Paellas & Spanish Gastronomy

Like in the old country, let delicious food bring the family together!

Allow Miralmonte to give you a taste of authentic Spanish gastronomy!

Visit us online for information and complete menu. Click here.

Serving our specialty – Paellas! Also Spanish omelets, Spanish Sandwiches and much more.

CALL / TEXT to place your order: (305) 794-5442

Bocatas - Jamón Serrano y Tomate, Pepito de Lomo, Bacon, Queso, Serranito, Tortilla Española with Pimiento, Chorizo, Morcilla.

Tortilla De Patatas!

Since 1954 in Torrelodones, Madrid. Now in Miami!

Let’s be social. Follow us on Facebook & Instagram: @paellasmiralmontemiami

Pommodori Pizza & Pasta

Monday special – FREE PIZZA!!! Buy one pizza, get one Free!

We also sell pizza by the slice

Brazilian products available for sale

Safety! Our oven bakes the pizza at 547 degrees and once done, pizza goes directly into the box, not touched by the pizza maker.

Casual Brazilian-style pizza shop located in the Key Colony Plaza. FREE delivery!

You may place your order by calling (305) 365-1251 or online by clicking here.

OPEN EVERYDAY Noon to 10 p.m.

Randazzo’s Italian Seafood and Classics

Get your week off right with our protein-loaded Randazzo’s famous homemade Meatball!

Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEatsOpen

Call us directly to order at (305) 456-0480

Open until 9 p.m. for Deliveries and Pick-ups

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Milanezza

Try one of our specialty priced Lunch specials, starting at $9

Today, may we suggest Salmon Spaghetti – fresh salmon with pink sauce for only $11.95

10% off all online order. Code ONLINE. Place your order here.

WE ARE OPEN providing 1 hour delivery of daily fresh fruits & vegetables, Argentina grass fed black-angus beef, all natural chicken, amazing seafood & homemade pastas.

We want to keep you safe ! Buy now your face masks, gloves, hand sanitizer & more...

NEW! WINE OUTLET. Wine bottles delivered to your home or office!

Think of Milanezza as your choice for delicious food and groceries. Call us first!

Offering delivery from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

To place a delivery or takeout order, call (305) 646-1001

Donut Gallery Diner

Let us make you Breakfast! Donut Gallery is the dining establishments that opens earliest on the key, 7-days a week!

Open for takeout and Free Delivery via Freebee on the island

Serving takeout and delivery from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

83 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne

Call (305) 361-9985 to say hello and place your order.

Kazumi

Call for today’s special rolls!

Modern Japanese fusion restaurant offering creative treatments & creativity in our dishes for takeout and delivery by own employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

Open from Noon to 8:30 p.m. 7 days a week!

Only accepting credit card payments.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

Ceviche Bar Key Biscayne

Closed today. Check back tomorrow for our specials and news of our reopening.

And before desert, try one of our specially price lunch and dinner $11.99 menu specials

- Skirt steak with rice and salad

- Grilled chicken with rice and salad

- Grilled fish with rice and salad

We invite you to check our full menu in our website

To place your order call (786) 615-2468

Tuesday through Sunday – Noon to 11 p.m.

328 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL. 33149

Ayesha Indian Restaurant

Closed today. Check back tomorrow for our specials and news of our reopening.

Spice up your Sunday with a delicious South Indian meal today.

For our full menu or to order online, please click here.

Tuesday – Sunday 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Call (786) 953-4761 to place a takeout order

328 Crandon Blvd - #115 Key Biscayne

Check back tomorrow for more specials and reopening news as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%

** Limit is party of 4 at each table - 6 if they are from the same household