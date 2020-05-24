Sunday of a long weekend! Rainy day! A day to enjoy family time over a good meal. Now that some restaurants’ dining rooms are open, take time to support these local participating restaurants by eating-out, or eat-in by ordering either takeout or delivery.

And if you decide to venture and eat-out, here are some tips as to what you should expect when dining out in the New-Eating-Out-Normal.

Our #tasteofkeybiscayne daily offers for Sunday, May 24, 2020

The Empanadas Key Biscayne

Celebrating our One-Year anniversary! Thank you Key Biscayne for your support!

The best empanadas in Miami! Now you get the present!

One Year Anniversary special - 15% OFF for the weekend, if you order online and use PromoCode BESAFE!!!

Treat your family to a Dozen for only $29.99, and also save 15% if you order online.

You can also place a takeout or delivery order by calling (305) 699-0663

Open every day 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tutto Pizza & Pasta

Weekend! Dining room! Open! Join us!

Make it a pasta Sunday with Tutto’s delicious Linguini alle Vongole!

Also offering Tutto Family Meal day! Oder from 4 delicious options. Family meals include main dish, salad and they throw in some of yummy homemade bread. Feeds 4-6 for only $45.00

Offering “No Contact Delivery” – simply request that when ordering online – click here – or by calling (305) 361-2224.

Sun- Thur 11:30 am -10:30pm

Fri-Sat 11:30 am – 11pm

328 Crandon Blvd #111, Key Biscayne / Galleria Shopping Center

Piononos

Long weekend! Make it sweeter with Piononos!

Order your own Large Strawberry Pavlova with Dulce de Leche. Feeds up to 15 people, specially priced at $55.99.

Yes, we are open. *You must wear a face mask in our store*

Now you can Access to our website and place your order online for Delivery Only.

Revised schedule:

Pick-up (only pre-orders) from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. call us or send us a text message and we will curbside your order.

For delivery in Key Biscayne – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For delivery outside the island, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Call us directly to place your order:

(305) 903 9696 / (786) 488 6770 or (305) 361 3237

Located in Key Biscayne’s Galleria Shopping Center, 2nd floor

Randazzo’s Italian Seafood and Classics

Dining room is OPEN! Join us! Or order takeout or delivery to enjoy Randazzo’s at home!

What to do for Sunday dinner? Try a Randazzo’s specialty! SNAPPER FRANCESE – Fresh Florida snapper lightly floured and dredged in farm fresh eggs, Parmesan Reggiano, egg wash, sautéed in Filippo Berio olive oil with a splash of Santa Margarita Pinot Grigio wine!

Call us directly to order at (305) 456-0480

Open until 9 p.m. for Deliveries and Pick-ups

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEatsOpen

The Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help local. Shop Safely. We are your locally owned and operated independent grocer, FULLY STOCKED AND DELIVERING! Email us your grocery list at orders@thegoldenhogmarket.com

Sunday! Make it a family-pizza-making day! We have all the ingredients to make a gourmet or loaded pizza at home!

Call for Today’s menu.

The Golden-Hog has have a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Golden Hog puts safety first, and has taken steps to ensure the safety of employees and customers, investing in shields, masks and gloves for safety, and the store is set up for social distancing. Shop with confidence.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can also email your orders to orders@thegoldenhogmarket.com or order online here.

Costa Med

BACK AND OPEN for Dine-In and offering a new Takeout-friendly menu!!! The island place to see and be seen has reopened, taking all the safety precautions.

And we were not idle! During the time they were closed, our team turned their kitchen into a food-lab and have added some delicious items to their menu.

Visit for lunch or dinner and try our new Tagliatelle Gamberetti: shrimp, saffron-tomato brodetto and gremolata!

Also new, you can order online for take out!

Costa Med is located in the Square Shopping Center. 260 Crandon Blvd. Since they are operating at reduced capacity, reservations are suggested. Call Antonio or Harold at (305) 361-7575

Hours.

Lunch Mon to Fri: 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. / Sat Noon to 4 p.m.

Dinner Mon to Sat: 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. / Sun 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Ceviche Bar Key Biscayne

Sunday lunch! Go flavorful with one of our delicious regular menu items, like our unique take on the traditional Arroz con mariscos (Seafood rice)

Or try one of our specially priced lunch and dinner $11.99 options

- Skirt steak with rice and salad

- Grilled chicken with rice and salad

- Grilled fish with rice and salad

We invite you to check our full menu in our website

To place your order call (786) 615-2468

Tuesday through Sunday – Noon to 11 p.m.

328 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL. 33149

Ayesha Indian Restaurant

Sunday! What a perfect day for a perfectly cooked delicious South Indian meal.

And no matter what you try, order our signature desert! Gulab Jamun

For our full menu or to order online, please click here.

FREE APPETIZER when you spend $50 and FREE DELIVERY

Tuesday – Sunday 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Call (786) 953-4761 to place a takeout order

328 Crandon Blvd - #115 Key Biscayne

Artisan Kitchen & Bar

Dining room is open and ready to welcome you this long weekend! Please wear a mask and maintain your social distancing!

Sunday! Gather the family around the kitchen counter and enjoy our special boards and WINE!

Try our special meat & cheese platter; Fuet, Brie, Goat Cheese, Fino Cohiona, Roncal, Serrano, Reggiano Parmesan, Majorero and Manchego, paired with one of our $12 bottles of wine!!

We can also deliver our famous craft beers. Call for your favorite

Wine sale! All our white & red wine bottles are $12 - and we will deliver

#StayHome FREE Delivery or takeout

New Hours:

Monday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. / Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Call us directly at (305) 365-6003

Also available – place your online order here

EL GRAN INKA Peruvian Cuisine

Dining room reopened to welcome you back/ Following all safety protocols! Operating at 25% seating capacity.

Today!!! Picso sour!! Only $6.00!!!

El Gran Inka brings to every dish authentic Peruvian gastronomy featuring a unique creation and a touch of gourmet.

Offering Delivery or Take out directly from El Gran Inka. Order directly from us by calling (305) 365-7883

Open 7-days Noon to 10 p.m.

606 Crandon Blvd. Suite 4 / Key Biscayne

UberEats Available (15% discount not valid on UberEats orders)

La Chama Baker

Sunday. Holiday weekend! For tomorrow Memorial Day, order our Lucia Chocolate Cake! Kim’s favorite!

None fresher delivered to the island than @lachamabaker, the master of Cachitos and more!

Have a special occassion to celebrate? Want to surprise that 2020 graduate? @lachamabaker has an array of product presentations sure to please any taste and any budget! Delivered!

You know her from the Key Biscayne Farmers market. And now, she is offering DELIVERY service to the Key! Take a look at @lachamabaker

Be social, follow her!

To order, send a DM - or even BETTER - contact her by WhatsApp – (786) 200- 8207

#lachamabaker #loveismymainingredient #chamacachitos #chamarecetas

KEBO

Dining room is open! Join us this long weekend!

Sunday of a holiday weekend has PAELLA written all over it! Ours has no comparisons! Call to order yours and enjoy it at home!!!

Order a KEBO-quality meal at home and save. Our new $14.95/pp Takeout & Delivery menu, offers a total meal that includes 2 courses, appetizer and a main dish. Add a dessert for only $2 p/p more*.

While picking up your order, visit our “Kebo-Store” with some Spanish delicacies like virgin olive oil, chorizos and more. Call us to place your order.

Call (305) 365-1244 to order or inquire on today’s and wine specials

Brasas KB

Memorial Day Weekend Special.... Why grill! Just order our delicious Half pound hamburger, with one side and a soda, only $10.99 - loaded it up with a fried egg and make it a "completa" for only $4 more! Can't beat the quality! Unmatched value!

Have you tried our Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that include 2 sides and sauce of your election: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

Takeout and Free Delivery via Freebee on the island

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

Domino’s Pizza

Sunday, make it a FAMILY PIZZA DAY!

2 LARGE, One Topping Pizza - $9.99 ea

For your safety and our employees, all our deliveries are now contactless. #stayhome - #besafe and enjoy our pizza!

Open for takeout and delivery via its own drivers / Mon-Sun 10:30 a.m. to Midnight

Call (305) 361-0000 to place an order

180 Crandon Blvd, Arcade Shopping Center

Sake Room

Dining Room open! Join us today, open from Noon to 10 p.m.

Or make your Sunday a Sake-Eat-In day and let us deliver a delicious roll to enjoy at home!

Reopening gift! FREE* Crunchy Crab Salad!!!

New hours! 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

*Offer good on any $50+ order

Pommodori Pizza & Pasta

PIZZA – PIZZA! Either by the slice or whole!

Brazilian products available for sale

Safety! Our oven bakes the pizza at 547 degrees and once done, pizza goes directly into the box, not touched by the pizza maker.

Casual Brazilian-style pizza shop located in the Key Colony Plaza. FREE delivery!

You may place your order by calling (305) 365-1251 or online by clicking here.

OPEN EVERYDAY Noon to 10 p.m.

Milanezza

NOW OPEN!! Our dining room is ready to welcome you back. And we are celebrating in a big way!

Order from our new WINE OUTLET and save! All wine bottles on sale this long weekend! Order it to go, have it delivered or enjoy in our dining room!

JOIN US FOR HAPPY HOUR!!! ALL-DAY / EVERYDAY! Beers $3.50 – Cocktails $7.00 – Wine by the glass $7.00

En you still get 10% off all online orders. Code ONLINE. Place your order here.

Providing 1 hour delivery of daily fresh fruits & vegetables, Argentina grass fed black-Angus beef, all natural chicken, amazing seafood & homemade pastas.

We want to keep you safe ! Buy now your face masks, gloves, hand sanitizer & more...

NEW! WINE OUTLET. Wine bottles delivered to your home or office!

Think of Milanezza as your choice for delicious food and groceries. Call us first!

Offering delivery from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

To place a delivery or takeout order, call (305) 646-1001

Donut Gallery Diner

Weekend Breakfast? Add some chocolate chip pancakes to your Donut Gallery breakfast!

We open earliest than any other restaurant on the key, 7-days a week!

Open for takeout and Free Delivery via Freebee on the island

Serving takeout and delivery from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

83 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne

Call (305) 361-9985 to say hello and place your order.

Kazumi

Call for today’s special rolls, like our Buddha Roll!!

Modern Japanese fusion restaurant offering creative treatments & creativity in our dishes for takeout and delivery by own employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

NEW EXPANDED HOURS! Now Open from Noon to 10 p.m. 7 days a week!

Only accepting credit card payments.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

La Scala

Sunday we are closed. Check back tomorrow to see what Chandra is cooking up!

And come in and say hello to Chandra, Jose and Jessica! Our place is safe, we sanitize every hour and will continue to do so as they reopen the dining room!

The popular Italian Bistro now offering their delicious meals to enjoy at home and thanks you for the great response so far for taking out their food and enjoying at home!

To place a takeout order call (786) 773-3633 and Free Delivery via Freebee on the island

Open 5 to 9 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd – Arcade Shopping Center.

Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%