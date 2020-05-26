Tuesday of a short week! Whether you are one of the lucky ones going back to work, or staying home, here are some dine-in, takeout or deliver options for lunch or dinner today.

And if do you decide to venture and eat-out, here are some tips as to what you should expect when dining out in the New-Eating-Out-Normal.

Our #tasteofkeybiscayne daily offers for Tuesday, May 26, 2020

Tutto Pizza & Pasta

Dining room is open!!

Pasta Tuesday!

Choose from Spinach Ravioli, Cavatelli or Spaghetti Bolognese with our daily soup or Salad (house or Caesar) for only $12.00

Another alternative is Tutto Family Meal day! Oder from 4 delicious options. Family meals include main dish, salad and they throw in some of yummy homemade bread. Feeds 4-6 for only $45.00

Offering “No Contact Delivery” – simply request that when ordering online – click here – or by calling (305) 361-2224.

Sun- Thur 11:30 am -10:30pm

Fri-Sat 11:30 am – 11pm

328 Crandon Blvd #111, Key Biscayne / Galleria Shopping Center

La Scala

Open for Takeout and Freebee delivery and limited dining room seating!

Call Chandra so he may recommend a special Tuesday night dinner dish from their regular menu!

And come in and say hello to Chandra, Jose and Jessica! Our place is safe, we sanitize every hour and will continue to do so as they reopen the dining room!

The popular Italian Bistro now offering their delicious meals to enjoy at home and thanks you for the great response so far for taking out their food and enjoying at home!

To place a takeout order call (786) 773-3633 and Free Delivery via Freebee on the island

Open 5 to 9 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd – Arcade Shopping Center

Brasas KB

Tuesday special.... Our delicious half pound hamburger, with one side and a soda, only $10.99 - loaded it up with a fried egg, bacon, cheese and pickles to make it a "completa" for only $4 more! Can't beat the quality! Unmatched value!

Have you tried our Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that include 2 sides and sauce of your election: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

Takeout and Free Delivery via Freebee on the island

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

Artisan Kitchen & Bar

"TACO TUESDAY" Artisan Style. Choose From pork (oven baked or pernil) the popular Fish Taco, or Chicken. 3- tacos for only $16. Eat-in, delivered or takeout

Dining room is now reopened. Please keep in mind, we will only be able to operate at 50% of capacity and follow strict safety protocols.

Please wear a mask, maintain your social distancing and WELCOME!

We can also deliver our famous craft beers. Call for your favorite

Wine sale! All our white & red wine bottles are $12 - and we will deliver

New Hours:

Monday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. / Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Call us directly at (305) 365-6003

Also available – place your order Online here

The Empanadas Key Biscayne

Get back to work prepared with a dozen of the best empanadas in Miami! Only $29.99 / dozen

Wait! Save 15% when you order online here; and use PromoCode BESAFE!!!

You can also place a takeout or delivery order by calling (305) 699-0663

Open every day 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

EL GRAN INKA Peruvian Cuisine

Dining room reopened to welcome you back/ Following all safety protocols! Operating at 25% seating capacity.

Treat yourself to something special for lunch or dinner today, like our Grilled Pulpo / Octopus

El Gran Inka brings to every dish authentic Peruvian gastronomy featuring a unique creation and a touch of gourmet.

Offering Delivery or Take out directly from El Gran Inka. Order directly from us by calling (305) 365-7883

Open 7-days Noon to 10 p.m.

606 Crandon Blvd. Suite 4 / Key Biscayne

UberEats Available (15% discount not valid on UberEats orders)

Randazzo’s Italian Seafood and Classics

Dining room is OPEN, indoor or outdoor seating. Reservations only!

Ease into the week with a nice spaghetti dinner, topped with Randazzo’s famaous homemade meatball!

Call us directly to order at (305) 456-0480

Open until 9 p.m. for Deliveries and Pick-ups

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEatsOpen

The Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help local. Shop Safely. We are your locally owned and operated independent grocer, FULLY STOCKED AND DELIVERING! Email us your grocery list at orders@thegoldenhogmarket.com

Today’s menu.

Soups & Creams: Chicken Orecchiette / Lentil / Broccoli Cheddar

Main Course: Beef Stroganoff / Chicken Spinach / Seafood Casserole / Pasta Carbonara

Side Dishes: Green Rice / Broccoli / Roasted Potatoes

The Golden-Hog has have a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Golden Hog puts safety first, and has taken steps to ensure the safety of employees and customers, investing in shields, masks and gloves for safety, and the store is set up for social distancing. Shop with confidence.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can also email your orders to orders@thegoldenhogmarket.com or order online here.

Costa Med Bistro

BACK AND OPEN for Dine-In and offering a new Takeout-friendly menu!!! The island place to see and be seen has reopened, taking all the safety precautions.

And we were not idle! During the time they were closed, our team turned their kitchen into a food-lab and have added some delicious items to their menu.

Ease into the week with our new Belgian endive salad: Baby arugula, radicchio, pears, tempura brie cheese and passion fruit emulsion!

Also new, you can order online for take out!

Costa Med is located in the Square Shopping Center. 260 Crandon Blvd. Since they are operating at reduced capacity, reservations are suggested. Call Antonio or Harold at (305) 361-7575

Hours.

Lunch Mon to Fri: 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. / Sat Noon to 4 p.m.

Dinner Mon to Sat: 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. / Sun 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Kazumi

Now open for Dine-In!! Join us!

And today, make it a Fried Rice Tuesday, Kazumi style!

Modern Japanese fusion restaurant offering creative treatments & creativity in our dishes for takeout and delivery by own employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

NEW HOURS! Monday through Saturday / Lunch from Noon to 4 p.m. / Dinner from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Sunday Only delivery from Noon to 9 p.m.

Only accepting credit card payments.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

La Chama Baker

We are open to deliver to your table today!

Have a special occasion to celebrate? Want to surprise that teacher who worked so hard to adapt to distance-learning? @lachamabaker has an array of product presentations sure to please any taste and any budget! Delivered!

None fresher delivered to the island than @lachamabaker, the master of Cachitos and more!

You know her from the Key Biscayne Farmers market. And now, she is offering DELIVERY service to the Key! Take a look at @lachamabaker

Be social, follow her!

To order, send a DM - or even BETTER - contact her by WhatsApp – (786) 200- 8207

#lachamabaker #loveismymainingredient #chamacachitos #chamarecetas

KEBO

Dining room is open! Join us this long weekend!

Order a KEBO-quality meal at home and save. Our new $14.95/pp Takeout & Delivery menu, offers a total meal that includes 2 courses, appetizer and a main dish. Add a dessert for only $2 p/p more*.

While picking up your order, visit our “Kebo-Store” with some Spanish delicacies like virgin olive oil, chorizos and more. Call us to place your order.

Call (305) 365-1244 to order or inquire on today’s and wine specials

Ayesha Indian Restaurant

Tuesday – the perfect day for that special South Indian meal. How spicy do you want it?

Or try our delicious and healthy veggie salad!

For our full menu or to order online click here.

FREE APPETIZER when you spend $50 and FREE DELIVERY

Tuesday – Sunday 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Call (786) 953-4761 to place a takeout order

328 Crandon Blvd - #115 Key Biscayne

Domino’s Pizza

PIZZA TUESDAY!

2 LARGE, One Topping Pizza - $9.99 ea

For your safety and our employees, all our deliveries are now contactless. #stayhome - #besafe and enjoy our pizza!

Open for takeout and delivery via its own drivers / Mon-Sun 10:30 a.m. to Midnight

Call (305) 361-0000 to place an order

180 Crandon Blvd, Arcade Shopping Center

Sake Room

Dining Room open! Join us today, open from Noon to 10 p.m.

Or let us deliver a delicious roll to enjoy at home!

Reopening gift! FREE* Crunchy Crab Salad!!!

New hours! 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

*Offer good on any $50+ order

Pommodori Pizza & Pasta

FREE PIZZA – PIZZA! Tuesday Special – BOGO Pizza. Buy one, get one Free!

Brazilian products available for sale

Safety! Our oven bakes the pizza at 547 degrees and once done, pizza goes directly into the box, not touched by the pizza maker.

Casual Brazilian-style pizza shop located in the Key Colony Plaza. FREE delivery!

You may place your order by calling (305) 365-1251 or order online by clicking here.

OPEN EVERYDAY Noon to 10 p.m.

Milanezza

DINING ROOM OPEN!! Our dining room is ready to welcome you back. And we are celebrating in a big way!

Make it Milanezza for lunch! Special lunch menu starting at $9 with 17 delicious options!

JOIN US FOR HAPPY HOUR!!! ALL-DAY / EVERYDAY! Beers $3.50 – Cocktails $7.00 – Wine by the glass $7.00

En you still get 10% off all online orders. Code ONLINE. Place your order here.

Providing 1 hour delivery of daily fresh fruits & vegetables, Argentina grass fed black-angus beef, all natural chicken, amazing seafood & homemade pastas.

We want to keep you safe ! Buy now your face masks, gloves, hand sanitizer & more...

NEW! WINE OUTLET. Wine bottles delivered to your home or office!

Think of Milanezza as your choice for delicious food and groceries. Call us first!

Offering delivery from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

To place a delivery or takeout order, call (305) 646-1001

Donut Gallery Diner

Make it a DGD salad Tuesday! Avocado and grilled chicken!

Breakfast? Join us Wednesday morning! Donut Gallery is the dining establishments that opens earliest on the key, 7-days a week!

Open for takeout and Free Delivery via Freebee on the island

Serving takeout and delivery from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

83 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne

Call (305) 361-9985 to say hello and place your order.

Ceviche Bar Key Biscayne

Enjoy our quality and save with one of our specially priced lunch and dinner $11.99 options

- Skirt steak with rice and salad

- Grilled chicken with rice and salad

- Grilled fish with rice and salad

Or make it a “Causa Tuesday”

We invite you to check our full menu in our website

To place your order call (786) 615-2468

Tuesday through Sunday – Noon to 11 p.m.

328 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL. 33149

