Sunday. Enjoy the beautiful weather, relax and enjoy family-time around a takeout or delivered meal while supporting one of these participating restaurants, you save a couple of bucks in the process

Here are the #tasteofkeybiscayne-On-The-Go offers for Sunday, May 3, 2020.

Daily, we post takeout and delivery options our participating restaurants share with us, allowing you to enjoy the great dining options the island has to offer easier. Want to receive

Piononos

Sunday. Sweet day! - Yes we are open.

Place your Order Now for Mother’s Day – Strawberry Pavlova with Dulce de Leche for 15 people only $55.99. From Monday 4th to Sunday 10th

*You must wear a face mask in our store*

Now you can access our website and place your order online for Delivery Only.

Pick-up (only pre-orders) from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. call us or send us a text message and we will curbside your order.

Try our delicious Mini Cheesecakes for only $3.50 - Choose from Dulce de Leche, Apricot, Guava or Nutella

Call us directly to place your order:

(305) 903 9696 / (786) 488 6770 or (305) 361 3237

Open for Delivery only. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Galleria Mall, KB

Randazzo’s Italian Seafood and Classics

So here is Chef Marc’s recipe for Momma Randazzo’s famous meatball. Ready? Ground meat, Parmigiano Reggiano, Italian parsley… and if I tell you anymore, my Mom is going to kill me!! So just call and order some to enjoy and forget the recipe!

And don’t forget to add desert to your dinner!

Offering takeout, curbside delivery, Complimentary KB delivery (call us directly).

Call (305) 456-0480 to place your order

Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEatsOpen

Open until 9 p.m. for Deliveries and Pick-ups

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

EL GRAN INKA Peruvian Cuisine

In the mood for something new & delicious this weekend? How about an exquisite Preruvian dinner? We welcome EL GRAN INKA Key Biscayne to our list of participating restaurants!

This Sunday, order from us and we will send you a FREE Desert / Ordene hoy y le enviaremos un postre gratis

El Gran Inka brings to every dish authentic Peruvian gastronomy featuring a unique creation and a touch of gourmet.

And to welcome #tastofkeybiscayne patrons, they are offering 15% off mention off your entire order. Just mention code: INKA15

Order directly with us by calling 305-365-7883

Offering Delivery or Take out directly from El Gran Inka

Monday - Sunday Noon to 10 p.m.

606 Crandon Blvd. Suite 4 / Key Biscayne

UberEats Available (15% discount not valid on UberEats orders)

Brasas KB

Weekend Special.... our unique Chicharrón Sandwich: pork with sweet potato and special sauce, Peruvian style with one side and your choice of a delicious dipping sauce - $12.99

Have you tried our Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that include 2 sides and sauce of your election: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

Takeout and Free Delivery via Freebee on the island

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

KEBO

Enjoy a superb Brunch or dinner from the Spanish restaurant recently voted the Best Spanish Restaurant in Dade.

Order from our new On-The-Go menu – KEBO Quality for only $14.95 p/p

Or order a special Sunday dinner, paella or arroces and let us recommend the perfect wine pair.

Revised menu offers a total meal that includes 2 courses, appetizer and a main dish.

Add a dessert for only $2 p/p more.

As well as a “Kebo-Store” with some Spanish delicacies like virgin olive oil, chorizos and more. Call us to place your order.

Call (305) 365-1244 to find out about today’s meal and wine specials

Flours & Weirdoughs

In the mood for a burger this weekend? Make it better with fresh baked buns!

Special this week. Burger Buns, Purchase 6 burger buns for the price of 4 for only $6.60

Fresh artisan Bakery. Weekend! Add a savory coffee to your order.

Fresh baked breads and other goodies, like croissants, muffins and tequeños.

Offering an island exclusive – fresh baked bread and other baked goods delivered to your home

Saturday we ran out of bread. We recommend ordering ahead.

Call or text 305-299-2370 to place an order or now order online here or you can email your order to orders@ogroupfl.com

Open Wed through Sun from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

19 Harbor Dr, Key Biscayne

Tutto Pizza & Pasta

Weekends are special at Tutto’s. Ordering for the entire family?

Our Fettuccine Carbonara is one of the dishes in our menu available as a FAMILY MEAL DEAL! Serves 4-to-6 people, ooooohhhhh so delicious.

And for desert, add our Quattro leche!

Offering “No Contact Delivery” – simply request that when ordering online – click here – or by calling (305) 361-2224.

Sun- Thur 11:30 am -10:30pm

Fri-Sat 11:30 am – 11pm

SmartBites To Go

All of our vegetables are locally grown to support local farmers.

Today, may we tempt you with our sinfully delicious – and famous – chocolate chip cookies? We bake them fresh every day or you can order them to bake at home!

Meal planning? Call and ask us about our SmartBites To Go’s Smart-Start-Sampler program. 5 Days of Quality Meals for only $175. Deal includes:

3-Meals / 2-Snacks – Wednesday through Friday, delivered fresh before 6 a.m. Call for details

We specialize in FRESHNESS and dedication to our craft. The popular “green” cater & restaurant who was one of the original “food resilience” establishments in Miami, continues to offer quality home-cooked meals and growing their own fresh ingredients.

You can order online here or by calling us directly at (305) 894-6325

Artisan Kitchen & Bar

Is the weekend! Wine anyone? Wine sale! All our white & red wine bottles are $12 - and we will deliver

Delivered or takeout

We can also deliver our famous craft beers. Call for your favorite

#StayHome FREE Delivery or take out

Free Delivery from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Call us directly at (305) 365-6003

Also available – place your order Online here

Donut Gallery Diner

Sunday breakfast! Relax and let us do the prep!

Enjoy a classic breakfast from this 45-year key tradition.

Open for takeout and Free Delivery via Freebee on the island

Donut Gallery is the dining establishments that opens earliest on the key, 7-days a week!

Serving takeout and delivery from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

83 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne

Call (305) 361-9985 to say hello and place your order.

Ceviche Bar Key Biscayne

Try our weekend special $11.99 lunch or dinner deals. Three options to choose from:

- Skirt steak with rice and salad

- Grilled chicken with rice and salad

- Grilled fish with rice and salad

To place your order call (786) 615-2468

We invite you to check our full menu in our website

Tuesday through Sunday - Noon to 11 p.m.

328 Crandon Boulevard,

Key Biscayne, FL. 33149

The Empanadas Key Biscayne

For Sunday brunch, treat your family to a dozen fresh baked & warm Croissant! And save with our weekend special – a Dozen for only $12.00

Also Empanadas by the DOZEN and if you order online, save 15% on your order. Use PROMOCODE: BESAFE

Dozen fresh-baked empanadas on for only $29.99 (include 2 sauces)

Order online here or download our app here.

You can also place a takeout or delivery order by calling (305) 699-0663

Open every day 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help local. Shop Safely. We are open for groceries, takeout or delivery menu (delivery within 33149 only)

Quarantine life is much sweeter with Dulce de Leche and we are fully restocked on all varieties!

Call for Today’s menu

The Golden-Hog has have a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Golden Hog puts safety first, and has taken steps to ensure the safety of employees and customers, investing in shields, masks and gloves for safety, and the store is set up for social distancing. Shop with confidence.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can also email your orders to orders@thegoldenhogmarket.com or order online here.

Domino’s Pizza

Sunday! Gather the family and enjoy our Mix-and-Match deal, any item $5.99 each, including medium 2-topping pizzas.

For your safety and our employees, all our deliveries are now contactless. #stayhome - #besafe and enjoy our pizza!

Open for takeout and delivery via its own drivers / Mon-Sun 10:30 a.m. to Midnight

Call (305) 361-0000 to place an order

180 Crandon Blvd, Arcade Shopping Center

Ayesha Indian Restaurant

Call us for a spicy recommendation for today and enjoy a delicious South Indian meal.

For our full menu or to order online, please click here.

FREE APPETIZER when you spend $50 and FREE DELIVERY

Tuesday – Sunday 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Call (786) 953-4761 to place a takeout order

328 Crandon Blvd - #115 Key Biscayne

Miralmonte Paellas & Spanish Gastronomy

Like in the old country, let delicious food bring the family together! (italics)

Allow Miralmonte to give you a taste of authentic Spanish gastronomy!

Visit us online for information and complete menu click here.

Serving our specialty – Paellas! Also Spanish omelets, Spanish Sandwiches and much more.

From Monday through Friday Order a Paella Portion from 10 AM To 12 NOON, Get Your Paella From 1 PM to 3 PM

SEAFOOD $12

CHICKEN AND VEGETABLES $10

CALL / TEXT: (305) 794-5442

Free Delivery during QUARANTINE

Bocatas - Jamón Serrano y Tomate, Pepito de Lomo, Bacon, Queso, Serranito, Tortilla Española with Pimiento, Chorizo, Morcilla.

Tortilla De Patatas!

Since 1954 in Torrelodones, Madrid. Now in Miami!

Let’s be social. Follow us on Facebook & Instagram: @paellasmiralmontemiami

Kazumi

Call for today’s Weekend Roll.

Modern Japanese fusion restaurant offering creative treatments & creativity in our dishes for takeout and delivery by own employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

Open from Noon to 8:30 p.m. 7 days a week!

Only accepting credit card payments.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

Pommodori Pizza & Pasta

Open today!

Nothing to celebrate Mental Health Month like 2 Pizzas for the price of one!!! BOGO Pizza Deal!

Brazilian products available for sale

Safety! Our oven bakes the pizza at 547 degrees and once done, pizza goes directly into the box, not touched by the pizza maker.

Casual Brazilian-style pizza shop located in the Key Colony Plaza. FREE delivery!

You may place your order by calling (305) 365-1251 or online by clicking here.

NEW DAILY SCHEDULE. Open Thursday to Sunday from Noon to 9 p.m. (Closed Mon to Wed)

Sake Room

Can we interest you on a delicious roll today? Call us for today’s Chef Specialty.

Get a FREE Crunchy Crab Salad on us, with any $50+ order

Special only good for orders called in to (305) 456-0488

New hours! 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

La Scala

Closed Sunday. Check back Monday and ask Chandra what he recommends to get the week started off right.

Call and ask Chandra recommends for that special Sunday night dinner. Guaranteed to please!

And come in and say hello to Chandra, Jose and Jessica! Our place is safe, we sanitize every hour!

The popular Italian Bistro now offering their delicious meals to enjoy at home and thanks you for the great response so far for taking out their food and enjoying at home!

To place a takeout order call (786) 773-3633 and Free Delivery via Freebee on the island

Open 5 to 9 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd

Open for takeout only

Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%