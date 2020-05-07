Two more days until the 2020 Mother’s Day. As you decide what to enjoy for breakfast, lunch or dinner from these participating restaurants, go ahead and reserve your Mother’s Day meal; she deserves the best!

Here are our #tasteofkeybiscayne-On-The-Go offers for Friday, May 8, 2020.

Daily, we post takeout and delivery options our participating restaurants share with us, allowing you to enjoy the great dining options the island has to offer easier.

Tutto Pizza & Pasta

Lunch special. Burger Friday Twofer - Two Classic Burgers plus two Soft Drinks for only - $22.00

Offering Family Meals available every day, with delicious options. Try Spaghetti and meatballs, part of the Family Meals options. Pair it with a Caesar Salad or House Salad and we will throw in some of our yummy homemade bread. Feeds 4-6.

Offering “No Contact Delivery” – simply request that when ordering online – click here – or by calling (305) 361-2224.

Sun- Thur 11:30 am -10:30pm

Fri-Sat 11:30 am – 11pm

La Chama Baker

Yes! @lachamabaker is back with her Cachitos, Golfeados and more!

You know her from the Key Biscayne Farmers market. And now, she is offering DELIVERY service to the Key!

Still thinking about something for Mom Sunday? Order something sweet and nice for Mom for Sunday. Lachamabaker will be delivering Sunday.

Take a look what else she has for Mother's Day at @lachamabaker



To order, send a DM - or even BETTER - contact her by WhatsApp - 786 200- 8207



Artisan Kitchen & Bar

Something Sweet. Something salty! Pre-Order our Mother’s Day Breakfast Gift Box! Four delicious options, starting at $18.00

Delivered or takeout

We can also deliver our famous craft beers. Call for your favorite

Wine sale! All our white & red wine bottles are $12 - and we will deliver

#StayHome FREE Delivery or take out from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Call us directly at (305) 365-6003

Also available – place your order Online here

EL GRAN INKA Peruvian Cuisine

Today, we temp you with our INKA BURGER $15.00 meal. 8 oz Angus beef burger, pretzel bun, homemade tomatoes marmalade, cilantro alioli, lettuce. Served with our fried corn / camote and Huancaina sauce

And for ordering from us, we will send you a FREE Desert with any order

El Gran Inka brings to every dish authentic Peruvian gastronomy featuring a unique creation and a touch of gourmet.

Wednesday extra offer - 15% off mention off your entire order. Mention code: INKA15

Order directly with us by calling 305-365-7883

Offering Delivery or Take out directly from El Gran Inka

Monday - Friday Noon to 10 p.m.

606 Crandon Blvd. Suite 4 / Key Biscayne

UberEats Available (15% discount not valid on UberEats orders)

KEBO

Enjoy a $14.95 p/p quality lunch or dinner from KEBO;s new Daily to-Go menu this Thursday. Eash meal combination is full of rich flavorful options and the KEBO Quality you expect.

Revised menu offers a total meal that includes 2 courses, appetizer and a main dish. Add a dessert for only $2 p/p more.

And call ahead to place your Mother’s Day Kebo lunch or dinner!

When picking up your meal, visit the “Kebo-Store” with some Spanish delicacies like virgin olive oil, chorizos and more. Call us to place your order.

Call (305) 365-1244 to find out about today’s meal and wine specials

The Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help local. Shop Safely. We are open for groceries, takeout or delivery menu (delivery within 33149 only)

We want to make Mother’s Day super special this year! Call today to order your extremely nice Brunch / Lunch or Mother’s Day dinner. We have some special items selected for Mom.

Also made-to-order baskets or ready-made special baskets

Today’s menu

Soups & Creams: Chicken Tortilla / Minestrone / Tomato Basil

Main Course: Meatloaf / Fresh Turkey Breast / Salmon Fillet / Pasta Evo Fresh Tomatoes

Side Dishes: Green Rice / Roasted Eggplant / Sweet Mashed Potatoes

The Golden-Hog has have a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Golden Hog puts safety first, and has taken steps to ensure the safety of employees and customers, investing in shields, masks and gloves for safety, and the store is set up for social distancing. Shop with confidence.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can also email your orders to orders@thegoldenhogmarket.com or order online here.

La Scala

Friday night dinner. La Scala. Bingo! Perfect combination! Call Chandra and see what he recommends today!

And come in and say hello to Chandra, Jose and Jessica! Our place is safe, we sanitize every hour!

The popular Italian Bistro now offering their delicious meals to enjoy at home and thanks you for the great response so far for taking out their food and enjoying at home!

To place a takeout order call (786) 773-3633 and Free Delivery via Freebee on the island

Open 5 to 9 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd

Open for takeout only

Ceviche Bar Key Biscayne

In the mood for something extra special this Friday? Try our Causa sampler

Or enjoy one of our specially price lunch and dinner $11.99 menu specials

- Skirt steak with rice and salad

- Grilled chicken with rice and salad

- Grilled fish with rice and salad

To place your order call (786) 615-2468

We invite you to check our full menu in our website

Tuesday through Sunday - Noon to 11 p.m.

328 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL. 33149

Piononos

Sweet week! – Just 2-days until Mother’s Day!

Place your Order Now for Mother’s Day – Strawberry Pavlova with Dulce de Leche for 15 people only $55.99.

Yes, we are open. *You must wear a face mask in our store*

Now you can Access to our website and place your order online for Delivery Only.

Pick-up (only pre-orders) from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. call us or send us a text message and we will curbside your order.

Try our delicious Mini Cheesecakes for only $3.50 - Choose from Dulce de Leche, Apricot, Guava or Nutella

Call us directly to place your order:

(305) 903 9696 / (786) 488 6770 or (305) 361 3237

Open for Delivery only. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Galleria Mall, KB

Donut Gallery Diner

Enjoy a specialty Friday-Fresh-Salad! We always add that special DGD touch.

Open for takeout and Free Delivery via Freebee on the island

Donut Gallery is the dining establishments that opens earliest on the key, 7-days a week!

Serving takeout and delivery from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

83 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne

Call (305) 361-9985 to say hello and place your order.

Ayesha Indian Restaurant

Today FREE dessert with any $50 order and FREE DELIVERY

Friday is the perfect time to enjoy a delicious South Indian meal.

For our full menu or to order online, please click here.

Take out or delivery for lunch from Noon to 3 p.m.

Take out or delivery for dinner from 5 to 10 p.m.

Call (786) 953-4761 to place a takeout order or to see our full menu or to order online, please click here.

328 Crandon Blvd - #115 Key Biscayne

Miralmonte Paellas & Spanish Gastronomy

Like in the old country, let delicious food bring the family together! (italics)

Allow Miralmonte to give you a taste of authentic Spanish gastronomy!

Visit us online for information and complete menu. Click here.

Serving our specialty – Paellas! Also Spanish omelets, Spanish Sandwiches and much more.

CALL / TEXT: (305) 794-5442

Bocatas - Jamón Serrano y Tomate, Pepito de Lomo, Bacon, Queso, Serranito, Tortilla Española with Pimiento, Chorizo, Morcilla.

Tortilla De Patatas!

Since 1954 in Torrelodones, Madrid. Now in Miami!



Brasas KB

Friday Special.... our unique Chicharrón Sandwich: pork with sweet potato and special sauce, Peruvian style with one side and your choice of a delicious dipping sauce - $12.99

Have you tried our Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that include 2 sides and sauce of your election: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

Takeout and Free Delivery via Freebee on the island

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

SmartBites To Go

Pamper Mom this weekend! Treat her to our delicious, homemade French Toast Casserole and enjoy breakfast or brunch with little effort. We will take care of it! We can bake it for you or you can do it at home!

And you can pair it with one of our Bellini Kits! Only $40

Meal planning? Call and ask us about our SmartBites To Go’s Smart-Start-Sampler program. 5 Days of Quality Meals for only $175. Deal includes:

3-Meals / 2-Snacks – Wednesday through Friday, delivered fresh before 6 a.m. Call for details

We specialize in FRESHNESS and dedication to our craft. The popular “green” cater & restaurant who was one of the original “food resilience” establishments in Miami, continues to offer quality home-cooked meals and growing their own fresh ingredients.

You can order online here or by calling us directly at (305) 894-6325

Randazzo’s Italian Seafood and Classics

Enjoy a nice Randazzo meal at home this Friday

Call today and pre-order your Mother’s Day dinner. Asks us what Chef Marc recommends will be cooking up to celebrate that special Lady Mom.

Offering takeout, curbside delivery, Complimentary KB delivery (call us directly).

Call (305) 456-0480 to place your order

Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEatsOpen

Open until 9 p.m. for Deliveries and Pick-ups

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Sake Room

Can we interest you on a delicious roll to kick-start the week? Call us for today’s Chef Specialty.

And get our delicious Crunchy Crab Salad FREE, with any $50+ order

Special only good for orders called in to (305) 456-0488

New hours! 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

The Empanadas Key Biscayne

Mother’s Day is almost here. Here is a little help planning on spoiling Mom on her day. Our freshly homemade croissants are a great option for Sunday breakfast or you can stuff them with ham-n-cheese at lunch time!

We are taking orders for the weekend!

Want to complement it? A DOZEN empanadas! And order online to save 15% on your order. Use PROMOCODE: BESAFE

Dozen fresh-baked empanadas on for only $29.99 (include 2 sauces)

Order online here or download our app here.

You can also place a takeout or delivery order by calling (305) 699-0663

Open every day 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Domino’s Pizza

Friday special!

2 LARGE, One Topping Pizza - $9.99 ea

For your safety and our employees, all our deliveries are now contactless. #stayhome - #besafe and enjoy our pizza!

Open for takeout and delivery via its own drivers / Mon-Sun 10:30 a.m. to Midnight

Call (305) 361-0000 to place an order

180 Crandon Blvd, Arcade Shopping Center

Kazumi

Call for today’s special Roll.

Modern Japanese fusion restaurant offering creative treatments & creativity in our dishes for takeout and delivery by own employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

Open from Noon to 8:30 p.m. 7 days a week!

Only accepting credit card payments.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

Pommodori Pizza & Pasta

Friday Special! FREE Medium Pizza when you buy a Medium Pizza.

Brazilian products available for sale

Safety! Our oven bakes the pizza at 547 degrees and once done, pizza goes directly into the box, not touched by the pizza maker.

Casual Brazilian-style pizza shop located in the Key Colony Plaza. FREE delivery!

You may place your order by calling (305) 365-1251 or online by clicking here.

NOW OPEN EVERYDAY Noon to 10 p.m.

Flours & Weirdoughs

Pre-order for the weekend while picking up something for today!

Fresh artisan Bakery. Fresh baked breads and other goodies, like croissants, muffins and tequeños.

Offering an island exclusive – fresh baked bread and other baked goods delivered to your home

Call or text 305-299-2370 to place an order or now order online here or you can email your order to orders@ogroupfl.com

Open Wed through Sun from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

19 Harbor Dr, Key Biscayne

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%