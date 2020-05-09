Moms have earned something a little extra for Mother’s Day 2020, and the Golden Hog aims to deliver

Were you aware Mother’s Day is the most popular holiday for restaurants? The 2020 pandemic has taken much from citizens, health- and business-wise. To that list we can now add the beautiful family brunches, lunches and dinners that families usually enjoy to celebrate motherhood -- and the family’s matriarch.

According to Jorge Gonzalez-Capiello and his wife Mariana Tello de Gonzalez, owners of The Golden Hog, island residents have come to expect all the stops for their Mother’s Day celebrations: signature drinks, prix-fixe menus and more!

But in the era of take-out meals, Gonzales and Tello decided to step up their game. They knew they needed to prepare something extra special on the menu -- to make up for people missing the “experience” of a fine dining meal with Mom.

So they focused on creating components for a special brunch at home.

Moms in 2020 have an extra burden. Not only are they, as always, the familial sergeant-at-arms -- cooking, cleaning and being the family children’s academic tutors -- now they do all this with their charges underfoot! Gonzalez wants this year’s Mother’s Day celebrations from The Golden Hog to be even more special.

“Mariana is the person who created the visual displays of The Golden Hog,” said Gonzalez of his wife and life’s partner. “Since we do not have as many customers browsing, she’s had to sort of reinvent how we market within the store and externally.”

They set out to create a plan for at-home celebrations that match what you’d experience if “the Ritz had their brunch open.”

“We’ve come up with an a la carte menu, and gifts, rather than a standard rigid menu,” he said. For example, does Mom love caviar? Add Royal Transmontanous Caviar to the platter. or trout or salmon roe.

“We’ve added as many special options as we could for Sunday’s menu.,” he continued. “The offerings include Golden’s signature Chicken Chupe soup, and special entrees like Salmon Cannelloni in pink sauce, Filet Mignon with béarnaise sauce, or coconut shrimp.”

Also available is an array of sweets to match any budget or taste, from Chocolate Croissants to Vanilla Bundt cakes and French beignets with chocolate hazelnut filling. And naturally, the sumptuous meal can be accompanied by a special bottle of bubbly or wine.

The best part of this grand experience, says Mariana, is The Golden Hog will deliver to your door. Happy Mother’s Day, indeed!

It is highly recommended you pre-order your Mother’s Day platter. You can call (305) 361-1300 for menu options. All means can be available for takeout on Sunday. Golden Hog will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mother’s Day.

If you plan to prepare your own meal, but are looking for a gift for mom, Mariana can custom-create a special basket with sweets and champagne for you, too.

The Golden Hog is located at 91 Harbor Drive, in the Harbor Plaza shopping center. You can order online here.