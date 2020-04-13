Happy Monday, the start of a new #kbstayhome week. Support our local restaurants and order delivery or takeout today from one of these participating restaurants.

Here are our #tasteofkeybiscayne-On-The-Go offers for Monday, April 13, 2020.

Daily, we post takeout and delivery options our participating restaurants share with us, allowing you to enjoy the great dining options the island has to offer easier.

Bon-appetite

Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help local.

Today’s menu:

Soups & Creams: Chicken Noodle / Beef Barley / Cream of Kale potatoes

Main Course: Hanger Beef / Chicken Stroganoff / Salmon Fillet / Pasta Bolognese

Side Dishes: Green Rice / Broccoli / Mashed Potatoes

We are open for groceries and takeout. The Golden-Hog has have a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Offering a fresh daily takeout or delivery menu (delivery within 33149 only)

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can also email your orders to orders@thegoldenhogmarket.com or order online here.

KEBO

Happy Monday. Make it a KEBO Day, recently voted the Best Spanish Restaurant in Dade.

NEW! KEBO $14.95 p/p menu. Same KEBO quality - to enjoy at home

Revised menu offers a total meal that includes 2 courses, appetizer and a main dish. Add a dessert for only $2 p/p more.

Featuring an incredible selection of fine wines on sale, as well as a “Kebo-Store” with some Spanish delicacies like virgin olive oil, chorizos and more. Call us to place your order.

Call (305) 365-1244 to find out about today’s meal and wine specials

SmartBites To Go

Your Week’s meals resolved with our SmartBites To Go’s Smart-Start-Sampler program. 5 Days of Quality Meals for only $175. Deal includes:

3-Meals / 2-Snacks – Wednesday through Friday, delivered fresh before 6 a.m. Call for details

The popular “green” cater & restaurant who was one of the original “food resilience” establishments in Miami, continues to offer quality home-cooked meals. You would be interested to know, they are going back to building their “green-walls/green-building” and growing their own fresh ingredients.

You can order online here or by calling us directly at (305) 894-6325

The Empanadas Key Biscayne

Empanadas are better by the dozen - only $29.99 (include 2 sauces)

Receive an additional 15% off your online order!

Use PROMOCODE: BESAFE

Order online here or download our app here.

You can also place a takeout or delivery order by calling (305) 699-0663

Open every day 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Piononos

Start the week on a sweet note from a truly artisan bakery.

Open only for delivery

Today's special: Mini Cheesecakes - $3.50 - Choose from Dulce de Leche, Apricot, Guava or Nutella

Order ahead to place your order for our famous Pavlova.

Call us directly to place your order:

(305) 903 9696 / (786) 488 6770 or (305) 361 3237

Open for Delivery only. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Galleria Mall, KB

Domino’s Pizza

Monday Pizza Deal!

2 Medium – 2 Toppings Pizza only $5.99 / ea.

Open for takeout and delivery via its own drivers / Mon-Sun 10:30 a.m. to Midnight

Call (305) 361-0000 to place an order

180 Crandon Blvd, Arcade Shopping Center

Milanezza

New week. New grocery list. Check El Mercadito de Milanezza! We have added NEW products and now feature an incredible selection of Argentinian products, like cerealitas, alfajores Havanna.

Also stocking disposable gloves and masks and yes, we have toilet paper. Think of Milanezza as your choice for delicious food and groceries. Call us with your list!

Call for our daily menu specials and to place your order.

Offering delivery from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

“Extra” Deal - 10% off on all online orders. Code ONLINE. Place your order here.

To place a delivery or takeout order, call (305) 646-1001

Miralmonte Paellas & Spanish Gastronomy

Like in the old country, let delicious food bring the family together! (italics)

Allow Miralmonte to give you a taste of authentic Spanish gastronomy!

Serving our specialty – Paellas! Also Spanish omelets, Spanish Sandwiches and much more.

From Monday through Friday Order a Paella Portion from 10 a.m. To Noon, Get Your Paella From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

SEAFOOD $12

CHICKEN AND VEGETABLES $10

CALL / TEXT: 305-794-5442

Free Delivery during QUARANTINE

Bocatas - Jamón Serrano y Tomate, Pepito de Lomo, Bacon, Queso, Serranito, Tortilla Española with Pimiento, Chorizo, Morcilla.

Tortilla De Patatas!

Since 1954 in Torrelodones, Madrid. Now in Miami!

Visit us online for information and complete menu. Click here.

Let’s be social. Follow us on Facebook & Instagram: @paellasmiralmontemiami

Sake Room

Joins us for a special roll today! We will safely deliver delicious rolls!

Enjoy a FREE Crunchy Crab Salad on us, with any $50+ order

Special only good for orders called in to (305) 456-0488

New hours! 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

Tutto Pizza & Pasta

Lunch special. Salad Monday - Any Specialty Salad plus 8” Focaccia al Rosmarino only $10.00

Offering “No Contact Delivery” – simply request that when ordering online – click here – or by calling (305) 361-2224.

Sun- Thur 11:30 am -10:30pm

Fri-Sat 11:30 am – 11pm

Artisan Kitchen & Bar

Enjoy the Artisan quality and flavor in your Home.

Call for Today’s featured dish

Wine sale! All our wine bottles are $12 and we will deliver

We can also deliver our famous craft beers. Call for your favorite

#StayHome FREE Delivery or take out

Free Delivery from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Call us directly at 305-365-6003

Also available – place your order Online here

Kazumi

Kazumi Monday. Call for today’s special Chef’s roll options.

The modern Japanese fusion restaurant is offering many of their creative dishes for takeout and delivery by their own employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

Open from Noon to 8:30 p.m. 7 days a week!

Only accepting credit card payments.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

Randazzo’s Italian Seafood and Classics

Call for Marc’s special Monday menu.

Offering takeout, curbside delivery, Complimentary KB delivery (call us directly).

Call (305) 456-0480 to place your order

Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEatsOpen

Open until 9 p.m. for Deliveries and Pick-ups

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Pommodori Pizza & Pasta

Any pasta plus house salad and soda only $9.99

Buy any Pizza and get one free special!

Safety! Our oven bakes the pizza at 547 degrees and once done, pizza goes directly into the box, not touched by the pizza maker.

Casual Brazilian-style pizza shop located in the Key Colony Plaza. FREE delivery! Brazilian products available for sale

Additional Easter Sunday special: 10% off on all your orders.

You may place your order by calling 305- 365-1251 or online by clicking here.

NEW HOURS: Noon to 9 p.m.

Brasas KB

Have you tried our Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that include 2 sides and sauce of your election: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

Call for today’s special.

Takeout and Free Delivery via Freebee on the island

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

La Scala

Call to see what Chandra and his Team are cooking up for you.

The popular Italian Bistro now offering their delicious meals to enjoy at home and thanks you for the great response so far for taking out their food and enjoying at home!

To place a takeout order call (786) 773-3633

Open 5 to 9 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd

Ayesha Indian Restaurant

Closed today. Check back tomorrow for our special dishes.

Delivering Indian delicacies. Spice up your weekend!

FREE DELIVERY

Tuesday – Sunday 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Call (786) 953-4761 to place a takeout order

328 Crandon Blvd - #115 Key Biscayne

Open for takeout only, offering no delivery

Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%