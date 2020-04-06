A new week in quarantine! Start of Easter Week. Continue to stay home and #besafe.

Support our local restaurants while ordering-in. And remember, if you are going out to pick up your takeout order, wear a mask.

Here are our takeout and delivery offers for Monday, April 6, 2020.

Daily, we post takeout and delivery options our participating restaurants share with us, allowing you to enjoy the great dining options the island has to offer easier.

Bon-appetite

NEW this week! Miralmonte Paellas & Spanish Gastronomy

Like in the old country, let delicious food bring the family together!

Allow Miralmonte to give you a taste of authentic Spanish gastronomy!

Serving our specialty – Paellas! Also Spanish omelets, Spanish Sandwiches and much more.

Monday thru Friday Specials:

Seafood Paella - $12.00

Chicken & Veggies - $10.00

Bocatas - Jamon Serrano y Tomate, Pepito de Lomo, Bacon, Queso, Serranito, Tortilla Española with Pimiento, Chorizo, Morcilla.

Tortilla de patatas!

Since 1954 in Torrelodones, Madrid. Now in Miami!

Visit us online for information and complete menu. Click here.

Monday thru Friday 10 a.m. to Midnight

Call to place your order - 305-794-5442 / Free Delivery during QUARANTINE

Piononos

Easter Week! Special sweet week.

Order ahead to place your order for our famous Pavlova.

Try our mango Pavlova or any other of our special flavors, like the traditional strawberry or kiwi.

Call us directly to place your order:

(305) 903 9696 / (786) 488 6770 or (305) 361 3237

Delivery and takeout only. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Galleria Mall, KB

Pommodori Pizza & Pasta

Start the week with a FREE PIZZA. Enjoy our Buy any Pizza and get one free special!

Any pasta plus house salad and soda only $9.99

Safety! Our oven bakes the pizza at 547 degrees and once done, pizza goes directly into the box, not touched by the pizza maker.

Casual Brazilian-style pizza shop located in the Key Colony Plaza. FREE delivery! Brazilian products available for sale

Additional Easter Week special: 10% off on all your orders.

You may place your order by calling 305- 365-1251 or online by clicking here.

NEW HOURS: Noon to 9 p.m.

KEBO

¡Semana Santa. Easter Week! Make it KEBO today and start the week off right with a delicious $16.95 p/p 3-course special quality meal from the Spanish restaurant recently voted the Best Spanish Restaurant in Dade.

At KEBO – Spanish mini-market offering authentic Spanish products and incredible selection of wines from across Spain and world. Today’s offer – Extra Virgin Olive oil – 5 liters only $39.00. Added it to your delivery order.

$16.95 Course KEBO Meal. Choose one from each category / 3 platos a escoger entre:

Appetizers / Entrantes (Choose one)

Vegetarian lentil soup / Sopa de lentejas a lo pobre (solo con vegetales)

House salad; mixed greens, tomato, carrot, onion, olives / Ensalada de la casa

MAIN COURSE / PRINCIPAL (Choose one)

Grilled flounder with side / Filete flounder a la plancha con guarnición

Broken eggs on top frites with red sausage/ Huevos rotos con chistorra

SIDE / GUARNICION (Choose one)

Basmati rice or French fries or house salad / Arroz basmati o patatas fritas o ensalada de la casa

POSTRE / DESSERT

Almond cake (or similar) / Tarta de Santiago (o similar)

Today’s Wine Offerings:

White - Monkey Bay 2017 sauvignon blanc - New Zealand. $9.95

Rose - Saved 2017 Grenache blend rose Napa Valley – California. $9.95

Red - Picardo crianza 2013 tempranillo D.O. Rioja-Spain. $9.95

Call (305) 365-1244 to place your order

Artisan Kitchen & Bar

Call for today’s special Artisan-offering or try our Mini-Cachapas to go

Enjoy the Artisan quality and flavor in your Home.

#StayHome FREE Delivery or take out

Free Delivery from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Call us directly at 305-365-6003

Also available – place your order Online here

The Empanadas Key Biscayne

Save! Buy by the dozen - only $29.99 (include 2 sauces)

Sweet. Spicy. Traditional. We have just about every empanada imaginable.

Receive an additional 15% off your online order!

Use PROMOCODE: BESAFE

Order online here or download our app here.

You can also place a takeout or delivery order by calling (305) 699-0663

Open every day 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help local.

Easter Week is a special time at The Golden Hog. Complete line of Easter baskets ready for you to enjoy Easter at Home with your loved ones.

Easter tidbit of information: Did you know Colomba Cakes are shaped as a Dove to symbolize Peace? We have many Colomba Cake baskets. Pick-up or delivery.

Call for today’s menu!

Remember, at The Golden-Hog we have a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery. We are open for groceries and takeout.

Offering a fresh daily takeout or delivery menu (delivery within 33149 only)

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can also email your orders to orders@thegoldenhogmarket.com or order online here.

Brasas KB

Easter Week. A time to enjoy our famous Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that include 2 sides and sauce of your election: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

Call for Today’s special.

Takeout and Free Delivery via Freebee on the island

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

Kazumi

Enjoy a Kazumi Monday! Fried rice?

Call for today’s special rolls.

The modern Japanese fusion restaurant is offering many of their creative dishes for takeout and delivery by their own employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

Open from Noon to 8:30 p.m. 7 days a week!

Only accepting credit card payments.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

Randazzo’s Italian Seafood and Classics

Enjoy a Marc Randazzo special meal at home this Easter Week.

Call for to see what Marc is cooking up for this Monday.

Offering takeout, curbside delivery, Complimentary KB delivery (call us directly).

Call (305) 456-0480 to place your order

Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEatsOpen

Open until 9 p.m. for Deliveries and Pick-ups

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Tutto Pizza & Pasta

Today’s Lunch Special:

Salad Monday - Any Specialty Salad plus 8” Focaccia al Rosmarino only $10.00

Offering “No Contact Delivery” – simply request that when ordering online – click here – or by calling (305) 361-2224.

Sun- Thur 11:30 am -10:30pm

Fri-Sat 11:30 am – 11pm

Milanezza

Call for our daily menu specials and to place your order.

NOW! At the “Milanezza Mercadito” they have cleaning supplies and yes… TOILET PAPER! Delivered!! While supplies last! Also delivering the famous AUBI & RAMSA Ice Cream, made with the finest wine & spirits.

Offering delivery from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Groceries delivered from our “Milanezza Mercadito” where you can have a full line of groceries to cook at home so you can replicate the Milanezza delicacies at home.

“Extra” Deal - 10% off on all online orders. Code ONLINE. Place your order here.

To place a delivery or takeout order, call (305) 646-1001

Sake Room

Crave sushi no more! We will safely deliver delicious rolls!

Enjoy a FREE Crunchy Crab Salad on us, with any $50+ order

Special only good for orders called in to (305) 456-0488

New hours! 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

Smart Bites

Your Easter Week meals resolved!

Try SmartBites To Go’s Smart-Start-Sampler program. 5 Days of Quality Meals for only $175. Deal includes:

3-Meals / 2-Snacks – Monday through Friday, delivered fresh before 6 a.m. Call for details

May we recommend our Bison Burger? Try it!

The popular “green” cater & restaurant who was one of the original “food resilience” establishments in Miami, continues to offer quality home-cooked meals. You would be interested to know, they are going back to building their “green-walls/green-building” and growing their own fresh ingredients.

You can order online here or by calling us directly at (305) 894-6325

Domino’s Pizza

Dominos Monday deal!

2 Medium – 2 Toppings Pizza only $5.99 / ea

Open for takeout and delivery via its own drivers / Mon-Sun 10:30 a.m. to Midnight

Call (305) 361-0000 to place an order

180 Crandon Blvd, Arcade Shopping Center

NEW this week! Ayesha Indian Restaurant

Closed today (Monday) but back delivering Indian delicacies tomorrow (Tuesday)

Spice up your week!

FREE APPETIZER when you spend $50

FREE DELIVERY

Tuesday – Sunday 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Call (786) 953-4761 to place a takeout order

328 Crandon Blvd - #115 Key Biscayne

La Scala

Closed today, but check back tomorrow to see what Chandra and his Team are cooking up for you.

The popular Italian Bistro now offering their delicious meals to enjoy at home and thanks you for the great response so far for taking out their food and enjoying at home!

To place a takeout order call (786) 773-3633

Open 5 to 9 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd

Open for takeout only, offering no delivery

Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to the list.

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%