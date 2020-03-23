The Islander News today launches #tasteofkeybiscayne-On-The-Go, a digital daily posting that will deliver to readers the info we gather on which island restaurants are offering delivery or takeout -- or have featured menu specials for you to consider.

Our goal to help residents connect with each other and make it easier for residents to find quality dining options here. Islander News is not only your source of the latest health, government and business news, but also your go-to source about Key Biscayne restaurants news.

#tasteofkeybiscayne-On-The-Go will be featured on our website every morning and emailed to subscribers of our KeyBis / IslanderNews daily e-newsletter. To subscribe to the newsletter, just email us at info@islandernews.com with “Subscribe” in the subject line.

Please know that we are here with you. We pray that each and every one of you remains healthy and safe during this crisis. We hope #tasteofkeybiscayne-On-The-Go makes dealing with this situation a little bit easier.

Bon-appetite!

KEBO

The popular family owned and operated Spanish restaurant on Key Colony Plaza, recently voted the Best Spanish Restaurant in Dade, has adjusted their menu to offer a daily takeout special for only $16.95 per person. Dishes will vary daily and of course, deliver the same quality residents have come to expect from KEBO.

Today’s special / $16.95 per person:

Choose 3 Course/ One from each category / 3 platos a escoger entre:

Appetizers / Entrantes (Choose one)

Vegetarian lentil soup / Sopa de lentejas a lo pobre ( solo con vegetales ) or House salad; mixed greens, tomato, carrot, onion, olives / Ensalada de la casa

MAIN COURSE / PRINCIPAL (Choose one)

Grilled flounder with side / Filete flounder a la plancha con guarnición X Broken eggs on top frites with red sausage/ Huevos rotos con chistorra

SIDE / GUARNICION (Choose one)

Basmati rice or French fries or house salad / Arroz basmati o patatas fritas o ensalada de la casa

POSTRE / DESSERT

Almond cake (or similar) / Tarta de Santiago (o similar)

*Items in bold are gluten free

Wine Specials for today:

White - Monkey Bay 2017 sauvignon blanc - New Zealand. $9.95

Rose - Saved 2017 Grenache blend rose Napa Valley – California. $9.95

Red - Picardo crianza 2013 tempranillo D.O. Rioja-Spain. $9.95

Call (305) 365-1244 to place an order

Flours & Sourdoughs by Oasis Cafe

Ready Key Biscayne? Flours & Weirdoughs is launching an island exclusive – fresh baked bread and other baked goods delivered to your home for FREE.

This week Flours & Weirdoughs by Oasis Café is offering a breakfast / brunch menu that includes breads, pastries, coffee, OJ and other provisions to help you get through this time! In the next weeks, this offer will be expanded to include lunch and eventually dinner. There is a minimum $25 order.

Today’s special 2 Family Breakfast / Brunch packages:

Breakfast Platter - $25.00

8 Large tequeños / 12 croquetas / 6 pastelitos (2 of each flavor)

Assorted Sandwich Fresh Baked Basket - $20.00

4 Cuban Breads

4 media noche breads

1 sliced large fresh baked loaf

Half Dozen Muffin Basket

3 of each / Chocolate Chip and Blueberry

Call or text 305-299-2370 to place an order

The Golden Hog

Eat Local. That is The Golden Hog’s motto and now more than ever, that is more critical. The offer a take-out menu that changes daily and also offer delivery within Key Biscayne.

Today's (Monday March 23) menu highlights:

Soups: Chicken Orzo / Classic Goulash / Cream of Carrot Ginger

Main course: Beef Bourguignon / Chicken Florentine / Salmon Filet / Spaghetti Bolognese

Sides: White rice / Asparagus / Mashed potatoes

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order

Costa Med Bistro

The popular gathering place on the island is offering its own delivery service, from their kitchen to your door. They are using the Costa Med employees you have come to love for delivery so you can feel safe. Offering lunch and dinner.

Call (305) 361-7575 to place an order or ask about their many options for the day

Kazumi

The modern Japanese fusion restaurant is offering many of their creative dishes for takeout and delivery by their own employees. Available for lunch and dinner. Open from Noon to 8:30 p.m. Only accepting credit card payments.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675

Milanezza

The Argentinian restaurant known for their milanezzas, is offering delivery from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and this week they have 2 special offers:

All their wine is 50% off. This week only.

They also offer a full line of groceries to cook at home so you can replicate the Milanezza delicacies at home.

To place a delivery or takeout order, call (305) 646-1001 or place your order online click here.

Restaurants at the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne

Restaurants at the Ritz are open for takeout orders.

Breakfast may be ordered from Key Pantry

Lunch from Cantina Beach

Dinner from Lightkeepers.

You may place your order by calling 305-365-4155.

The Ritz will provide complimentary valet parking for up to 45 minutes so residents can pick-up their orders.

The Empanadas Key Biscayne

As one of their Instagram postings said, Quarantine is much better with The Empanada’s.

Until the end of this week, they are offering a 15% discount if you order online click here or download their app.

You can also place a takeout or delivery order by calling (305) 699-0663

Novecento

The popular Argentinian restaurant, know for their Novecento Salad is offering a COVID-19 Stimulus special – 50% off Pastas, empanadas and salads. Available for pick-up or delivery.

You can call (305) 362-0900 to place your order or online by clicking here

Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%