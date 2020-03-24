Here are the #tasteofkeybiscayne-On-The-Go offers for Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

Daily, we post takeout and delivery options our participating restaurants share with us, allowing you to enjoy the great dining options the island has to offer easier.

Bon-appetite

Tutto Pizza & Pasta

Your friends at Tutto’s Pizza want you and your family to remain safe during this time.

Today's offers - Pasta Tuesday: choose from spinach, Ravioli, Cavatelli or Spaghetti Bolognese accompany it w/ a house or Caesar Salad or a cup of our daily Soup - only $12

Special good from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

They are offering “No Contact Delivery” – simply request that when ordering online – click here – or by calling (305) 361-2224.

Costa Med Bistro

Antonio and his staff invite you to treat yourself to “Costa-Tuesday” and enjoy a delicious dish, directly from their kitchen to your table, delivered by their own glove-wearing employees. Offering lunch and dinner.

Call (305) 361-7575 to place an order or ask about their menu options for the day

Randazzos Italian

BOGO Tuesday! Buy one get one Free Today - Tuesday

SNAPPER FRANCESE ALLA SEBASTAN- Fresh Florida snapper lightly floured, and dredged in a farm fresh eggs, Parmesan Reggiano, egg wash, sautéed in Filippo Berio olive oil, a splash of Santa Margarita Pinot Grigio wine, Meyer lemon, and a touch of Calabro Italian butter. Yummy!

Offering takeout, curbside delivery, KB delivery (call us directly). Call (305) 456-0480 to place your order

Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEatsOpen

Open until 9 p.m. for Deliveries and Pick-ups

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

KEBO.

The popular family owned and operated Spanish restaurant in Key Colony Plaza, recently voted the Best Spanish Restaurant in Dade, has adjusted their menu to offer a daily takeout special for only $16.95 per person. Dishes will vary daily and of course, deliver the same quality residents have come to expect from KEBO.

Today’s special / $16.95 per person:

Choose 3 Course/ One from each category / 3 platos a escoger entre:

Appetizers / Entrantes (Choose one)

Vegetarian veggies crème / Sopa vegana de vegetales

Sautéed fresh crimini mushrooms / Champiñones salteados al Jerez

MAIN COURSE / PRINCIPAL (Choose one)

Cod fish homemade croquettes (4) with side / Croquetas caseras de bacalao (4) con guarnición

Fettuccini w/meat balls (5) and tomato sauce / Fettuccini con albondigas en salsa de tomate

SIDE / GUARNICION (Choose one)

Basmati rice or French fries or house salad / Arroz basmati o patatas fritas o ensalada de la casa

POSTRE / DESSERT

Almond cake (or similar) / Tarta de Santiago (o similar)

*Items in bold are gluten free

Wine Specials for today:

White - Lumina by Ruffino 2018 pinot grigio – Italy - $12.95

Rose - Meiomi 2017 pinot noir rose Napa Valley - California - $10.95

Red - Hizan joven 2015 tempranillo D.O. Ribera Duero - Spain - $7.95

Call (305) 365-1244 to place an order

Flours & Sourdoughs by Oasis Cafe

Flours & Weirdoughs is now offering an island exclusive – fresh baked bread and other baked goods delivered to your home.

Flours & Weirdoughs by Oasis Café is offering a breakfast menu that includes breads, pastries, coffee, OJ and other provisions to help you get through this time! In the next weeks, this offer will be expanded to include lunch and eventually dinner. There is a minimum $25 order.

Today’s special 2 Family Breakfast / Brunch packages:

The bread collection - $25.00

2 Baguettes, I - large loaf (white or whole wheat) and 1- small loaf (white or whole wheat)

Sandwich Bundle - $25.00

1 pound Black Forest Ham, Turkey Breast, Montreal-Style brisket / 1 lb of Swiss or provolone cheese / 6-pieces of bread (Baguette, Ciabatta, Cuban or Medianoche)

Half Dozen Muffin Basket

3 of each / Chocolate Chip and Blueberry

Call or text 305-299-2370 to place an order

Piononos

Tuesday Special Offer!

Mini cheesecakes with dulce de leche, raspberries, guayaba or Nutella. $2.50 each

Call us directly to place your order - (305) 903 9696 / (786) 488 6770 or (305) 361 3237

Delivery and takeout only. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Galleria Mall, KB

Golden Hog

Eat Local. That is The Golden Hog’s motto and now more than ever, that is more critical. The offer a take-out menu that changes daily and also offer delivery within Key Biscayne.

They now have milk and eggs after receiving a shipment yesterday. Suggest you call first as items sell fast.

Today's menu:

London Broil

Chicken Milanese

Veracruz Shrimp

Pasta Carbonara

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can also email your orders to orders@thegoldenhogmarket.com

Brasas KB

Tuesday Special - Chicken Milanesa or in a Sandwich with 1 side of your choice - only $11.99

Takeout and Free Delivery via Freebee on the island

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

Pommodori Pizza - Free Pizza! Bogo!

The casual Brazilian-style pizza shop, located in the Key Colony Plaza is offering 10% off on all your orders plus FREE delivery. They also have Brazilian products available for sale. You may place your order by calling 305) 365-1251 or online by clicking here.

Offer for Tuesday: Buy one Pizza, get one Pizza of equal or lesser value for FREE

Any Pasta plus house salad and soda only $9.99 (until 5 p.m.)

Kazumi

The modern Japanese fusion restaurant is offering many of their creative dishes for takeout and delivery by their own employees. Available for lunch and dinner. Open from Noon to 8:30 p.m. Only accepting credit card payments.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675

Oasis Café

Offering curbside service on your takeout order! Call (305) 361-9009 to place your order.

Adhering to CDC sanitizing guidelines. Other safety measures, stopping service every 15-minutes to sanitize all surfaces, including door handles; encouraging guest to pay via mobile devices

19 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne. Open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Empanadas Key Biscayne

As one of their Instagram postings said, Quarantine is much better with The Empanada’s.

Until the end of this week, they are offering a 15% discount if you order online here or download their app.

You can also place a takeout or delivery order by calling (305) 699-0663

Novecento

The popular Argentinian restaurant, know for their Novecento Salad is offering a COVID-19 Stimulus special – 50% off Pastas, empanadas and salads. Available for pick-up or delivery.

You can call (305) 362-0900 to place your order or online by clicking here

Clasica Victoria

Yes. They are more than just a bakery and coffee shop. During this time, they are offering a Family Meal Weekly delivery, from their kitchen to yours. The service provides 5-delicious meals / 4-servings each delivered to your home for only $220 per week. This includes one meal per day (4 servings each). Each order includes a multigrain baguette.

Each meal is made 100% fresh daily and delivered in a disposable tray, ready to warm up and serve.

To place your order call (305) 850-2705 or (786) 803-8536. You can also email hello@clasicavictoria.com

Check back Wednesday for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

Please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%