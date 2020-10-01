No Name Harbor to feature showing of ‘Finding Nemo’ on Saturday

Nemo. Popcorn. Spectacular views. Fresh ocean breeze. Good food. Date night!

A different kind of family date night is planned for Saturday, Oct. 3, at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park. You can watch a showing of the Oscar-winning animated film “Finding Nemo” either by boat or comfortably seated at a table at The Cleat at No Name Harbor, the newest food venue inside the park.

The movie will be shown on a double-side 60-foot floating LED screen placed right at the entrance to No Name Harbor in front of the restaurant.

If watching from the water, tickets are $50 per boat. When you arrive, your ticket will be scanned and you will be provided an exclusive radio station to tune into to listen to the movie! There is a maximum capacity of 30 boats.

No boat? No problem! This event will have an area for everyone who wants to take in the festivities.

To keep everyone safe during these COVID-19 times, tickets will be available per table (limited amount of tables offered). Each table is $50, and each table has a maximum capacity of 6 people per table!

Reina Gonzalez, co-owner of The Cleat, said that the restaurant will have food and beverage available for sale during the movie, offering a special selection for this event. No outside food is permitted.

Saturday’s event runs from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. No Name Harbor is located inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park at 1200 Crandon Blvd.

You can reach The Cleat at (305) 361-0080.

Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com

#tasteofkeybiscayne