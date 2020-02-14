Valentine’s guide at the Key

Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne

CANTINA BEACH - Dia del Amor Fiesta

7 to 10 p.m. Join us for a street-style Mexican Fiesta with a DJ, taco cart, and margarita mixology stations featuring specially-priced Watermelon & Strawberry Margaritas.

RUMBAR - Noche de Romance

3 p.m. to close. Bottle of Laurent Perrier Rose and six chocolate covered strawberries. $99+ Live music beginning at 7 p.m.

DUNE Burgers on the Beach - Love Shack

5 to 10 p.m. Sing along with bartender Geno Marron and mixologist Josh Baez for a special Valentine's Day-inspired Beachfront Karaoke Night, complete with all of your favorite love songs,DJ & cocktails complement the night!

The Rusty Pelican

4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Wow your significant other this Valentine's Day at Rusty Pelican Miami and join along the waterfront to enjoy a featured limited menu

BOATERS GRILL

Incredible water views and live music will make your Valentines Day special. Free park admission after 5 p.m. Inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park. 1200 Crandon Blvd.

Milanezza

Do you want to feel the love? Come and try our Saint Valentine’s special menu. Our chef prepared a three-course menu to celebrate with someone special. For reservations, click here.

Novecento

Be my Valentine and celebrate love with us, featuring a spectacular three-course menu. For information, click here

El Gran Inka

Let’s celebrate Valentine’s Day together with the best service and food. Prosecco is on us! 606 Crandon Blvd. RSVP, (305) 365-7883.

Palm Court

6 to 10 p.m. join us for a romantic evening featuring delightful cuisine and entertainment by a live pianist. Palm Court Restaurant @ The Ocean Club. For reservations, call (305) 361-1101

Piano Festival

6:30 p.m. Join the Key Biscayne Piano Festival for “Romance in the Key of Arts” on Valentine’s Day. The festival, in partnership with the Miami International Piano Festival, is honored to present Serbian pianist Misha Dacic and Professor Emeritus Frank Cooper. Special guests include artist Marcela Marcuzzi and her “Moon Phases Court Memoirs.” For tickets, click here.

Virginia Key Outdoor Center

5:40 to 8:40 p.m. Join us as we hunt down the sun and catch ocean breezes in the process. We can stop on the beach or raft up and float as the sun sets behind Miami's skyline. Come out and enjoy nature the way God intended -- up close and personal. Afterward, we’ll return to the Outdoor Center, where we can cozy up to the fire and enjoy s'mores and chocolate covered strawberries! Guests should bring snacks and drinks. No alcoholic beverages will be served, but you can bring your own. Virginia Key Outdoor Center, 3801 Rickenbacker Causeway. For tickets and more information, click here.

Valentine Day at the Miami Boat Show

4 to 7 p.m. There’s love in the air and fun on the docks at the 32nd annual #MiamiYachtShow, the city’s premier luxury yacht and superyacht show. Love On The Docks takes place from 4–7 p.m. on Valentine's Day. For the price of One, bring your sweetheart to enjoy “Golden Hour” with dockside cocktail specials courtesy of Proof of the Pudding, epicurean bites from the show’s culinary partners, and magical sunset views. 1 Herald Plaza, Miami. For tickets, click here.