Here are the #tasteofkeybiscayne-On-The-Go offers for Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Support our local restaurants!

Daily, we post takeout and delivery options our participating restaurants share with us, allowing you to enjoy the great dining options the island has to offer easier. Want to receive

Bon-appetite

NEW! – Artisan Kitchen & Bar

Enjoy the Artisan quality and flavor in your Home

Stay Home Delivery or take out

Lunch Specials every day! Call for today’s offer!

Free Delivery from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Call us directly at 305-365-6003

Also available – place your order Online here

Randazzo’s Italian Seafood and Classics

Today could be special with a Randazzo’s meal! As a satisfied diner posted yesterday on IG…”Do yourself a favor and road-trip to Randazzo’s for some tantalizing takeout!

Call for their Wednesday special.

Offering takeout, curbside delivery, KB delivery (call us directly). Call (305) 456-0480 to place your order

Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEatsOpen

Open until 9 p.m. for Deliveries and Pick-ups

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Oasis Café

Today, Wednesday, we have a special treat!

Shephers’s pie or veggie Shepher’s Pie

Sides: Roasted veggies

Dessert: (choose one) Flan, rice pudding, cookies

Offering curbside service on your takeout order! Call (305) 361-9009 to place your order.

Adhering to CDC sanitizing guidelines. Other safety measures, stopping service every 15-minutes to sanitize all surfaces, including door handles; encouraging guest to pay via mobile devices

Place your order by calling (305) 361-9009

19 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne. Open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Piononos

Back by popular demand… Special Offer for today:

Milhojas with chantilli and dulce de leche $3.50

We offer a variety of desserts and our signature dessert Pavlova.

Call us directly to place your order - (305) 903 9696 / (786) 488 6770 or (305) 361 3237

Delivery and takeout only. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Galleria Mall, KB

Sake Room

Today’s special Sake-Deal

FREE Crunchy Crab Salad with any $50+ order

Special only good for orders called in to (305) 456-0488

New hours! 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

Golden Hog

Mid-Week is Golden-Hog Time!

Eat Local. Help local. Today, enjoy a nice meal from Golden Hog and support the company who has – and continue to – support many of the island’s initiatives.

Offering a fresh daily takeout or delivery menu (delivery within 33149 only)

Today's menu:

Soups & Creams: Chicken Kale soup / Lentil Soup / Lobster Bisque

Main Course: Meatloaf / Roasted chicken pepperoncino / Merluza Fillet / Pasta Evoo fresh tomatoes

Side Dishes: Green Rice / Yellow squash Zucchini / Roasted Potatoes

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can also email your orders to orders@thegoldenhogmarket.com or order online here.

KEBO

Miercoles / Wednesday! What better way to celebrate mid-week than a nice lunch or dinner from the Spanish restaurant recently voted the Best Spanish Restaurant in Dade.

KEBO now has a revised menu, offering daily takeout specials for only $16.95 per person. All meal packages 3 courses, starter, main dish and dessert. Meals deliver with the same quality residents have come to expect from KEBO.

Today’s special / $16.95 per person:

Choose 3 Course/ One from each category / 3 platos a escoger entre:

Appetizers / Entrantes (Choose one)

Cold veggies and tomato soup / Gazpacho Andaluz

Spanish omelette with potato, onion / Pincho de tortilla de patata y cebolla

MAIN COURSE / PRINCIPAL (Choose one)

Homemade Ham croquettes (4) with side / Croquetas caseras de jamón (4) con guarnición

Fettuccini with fresh crimini mushrooms / Fettuccini con setas y queso parmesano

SIDE / GUARNICION (Choose one)

Basmati rice or French fries or house salad / Arroz basmati o patatas fritas o ensalada de la casa

POSTRE / DESSERT

Almond cake (or similar) / Tarta de Santiago (o similar)

Wine Specials for today:

White - Oyster Bay 2018 pinot gris - New Zealand - $11.95

Rose - Kendal Jackson reserve 2017 pinot noir rose – California - $9.95

Red - Resalte crianza 2014 tempranillo D.O. Ribera Duero-Spain - $15.95

Call (305) 365-1244 to place an order

Smart Bites

Want a “no-think-easy-answer-to-what-do-we-eat-today” Try SmartBites To Go’s Smart-Start-Sampler program. 5 Days of Quality Meals for only $175. Deal includes:

3-Meals / 2-Snacks – Monday through Friday, delivered fresh before 6 a.m. Call for details

Wednesday’s specials.

Black bean soup - $5.00

Tostadas bowl - Grilled fish, chicken or veggie balls with Brown cilantro rice / Black beans / Rainbow cabbage / Pico de mango / Corn tostada / Lime cream sauce - $10.00

Choripan (yummy!) 2 organic no nitrite heritage pork sausages on a ciabatta bread with sautéed onions and peppers - $9.00

Pecan chocolate tart - $6.00

The popular “green” cater & restaurant who was one of the original “food resilience” establishments in Miami, continues to offer quality home-cooked meals. You would be interested to know, they are going back to building their “green-walls/green-building” and growing their own fresh ingredients.

You can order online here or by calling us directly at (305) 894-6325

Flours & Sourdoughs by Oasis Cafe

It’s back!!! Fresh-Bread-Wednesday!!! Nothing is fresher on the island that Flours & Weirdoughs by Oasis Café.

Featuring a quality menu that includes breads, pastries, coffee, OJ and other provisions to help you get through this time!

Offering an island exclusive – fresh baked bread and other baked goods delivered to your home. There is a minimum $25 order.

Today’s special 2 Family Breakfast / Brunch packages:

The Bread Collection - $20.00

2 Baguettes / 1 Large Loaf (White or Whole Wheat) / 1 Small Loaf (White or Whole Wheat)

Assorted Sandwich Bread Basket - $20.00

4 Cuban Bread / 4 Medianoche / 1 Sliced Large Loaf (White or Whole Wheat)

Laminated & delicious Pastries Assortment / 4 Croissants - $30.00

Your choice of 2 Chocolate Croissants / 2 Sweet Danish / 2 Savory Danish / 2 Ham and Cheese

Call or text 305-299-2370 to place an order

Milanezza

Lunch! Lunch! Lunch! Offering $9 / $11.965 and $13.95 p/p lunch specials. Call for details and to order.

The Argentinian restaurant known for their milanezzas, is offering delivery from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and introducing “Milanezza Mercadito” where you can have a full line of groceries to cook at home so you can replicate the Milanezza delicacies at home. Grocers delivered!!!

Wednesday - 10% off on all online orders. Code ONLINE. Place your order here.

To place a delivery or takeout order, call (305) 646-1001

Brasas KB

We invite you to try out famous Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that include 2 sides and sauce of your election: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

Today’s special: Milanesa Sándwich with 2 sides - $11.99

Takeout and Free Delivery via Freebee on the island

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

La Scala

La Scala Wednesday!! What could be better!

The popular Italian Bistro now offering their delicious meals to enjoy at home and thanks you for the great response so far for taking out their food and enjoying at home!

Call for today’s offerings

To place a takeout order call (786) 773-3633

Open 5 to 9 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd

Open for takeout only, offering no delivery

Domino’s Pizza

Wednesday pizza offer!

2 - Medium Pizzas with 2 toppings - $5.99 each

Open for takeout and delivery via its own drivers / Mon-Sun 10:30 a.m. to Midnight

Call (305) 361-0000 to place an order

180 Crandon Blvd, Arcade Shopping Center

Pommodori Pizza & Pasta

Why not pizza? And today is BOGO-Pizza-Wednesday!

Feed the entire family! Buy any Pizza and get one free – that simple!

Any pasta plus house salad and soda only $9.99

The casual Brazilian-style pizza shop located in the Key Colony Plaza is open daily from 11am – 9pm with FREE delivery and offering 10% off on all your orders. They also have Brazilian products available for sale. You may place your order by calling 305- 365-1251 or online by clicking here.

Tutto Pizza & Pasta

Your friends at Tutto’s Pizza want you and your family to remain safe during this time.

Call us for today’s specials

Offering “No Contact Delivery” – simply request that when ordering online – click here – or by calling (305) 361-2224.

Sun- Thur 11:30 am -10:30pm

Fri-Sat 11:30 am – 11pm

Kazumi

Wednesday should be Kazumi day! Try us!

Call for today’s offerings.

The modern Japanese fusion restaurant is offering many of their creative dishes for takeout and delivery by their own employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

Open from Noon to 8:30 p.m. Only accepting credit card payments.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

The Empanadas Key Biscayne

The Empanada’s “fresh baked, never frozen”

Empanadas by the dozen are better and you save! Only $29.99 (include 2 sauces)

Receive an additional 15% off your online order!

Use PROMOCODE: BESAFE

Order online here or download our app here.

You can also place a takeout or delivery order by calling (305) 699-0663

Open every day 10 a.m. to 9 p.m

