Chat with Carlos Flores, the force behind Flours & Weirdoughs

One of Key Biscayne’s newest dining establishments -- Flours & Weirdoughs -- plans to add to its unique name and make its mark on the island by offering something not readily available here -- delivering fresh baked bread delivered right to your doorstep.

How’s that for different?

Owner Carlos Flores, who lived in Key Biscayne for 25 years before moving Coral Gables, has a specific goal for his new endeavor, located next to the iconic Oasis Café, which he also owns: Everything will be made in house. Nothing at Flours & Weirdoughs is mass produced or prepackaged. Flores is sourcing local farmers to create a true farm-to-table operation, where everything is made fresh to order.

In the mood for juices? Everything will be fresh squeezed. In the mood for a lemonade? Their fresh berry lemonade is second to none on the island. Café con leche with fresh, natural milk? No problem.

Now open five weeks, Carlos sees a bright future for F&W, offering a varied breakfast and lunch menu with a unique, high-end touch that in his opinion, island residents deserve.

We had a chance to sit with Carlos, who is originally from Mexico, and learn a little more about him.

IN. Why did you get into this business?

CF. How could I not? Food has always been an important part of our family, my grandmother was always in the kitchen and my Mom was a baker. I studied culinary arts at the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, NY.

IN. What is your “secret to success” in your profession?

CF. No secrets. Listen to your customers and keep an open mind.

IN. Do you want your children or their children to follow this path, if yes why? If no, why?

CF. I do not have kids, but if I did, I would want them to be happy doing whatever makes them happy.

IN. What’s your proudest moment in your career?

CF. To finally open Flours & Weirdoughs after so many challenges.

IN. In your estimation, what is the state of the culinary scene in Key Biscayne and Miami?

CF. The Miami scene is in an evolutionary process, with a new and diverse base of chefs who are creative. I think Key Biscayne is still conservative, but we are starting to take risks as a culinary industry.

IN. How does food help humanity connect and understand each other?

CF. In a huge and important way. Food gatherings have the power to connect cultures, resolve problems and fix a bad day.

IN. Should reality food shows like Top Chef be exiled and forgotten, or do you believe they nurture and support a new generation of passionate chefs?

CF. Any exposure the culinary industry gets is good. All TV series or documentaries help educate.

IN. Let’s play thought association. In a few words, quickly, without too much thought, share your feelings about:

IN. Veganism?

CF. Inevitable

IN. Gluten free?

CF. Misunderstood

IN. Organic everything?

CF. A duty. Mission.

IN. Food waste and disposable containers, i.e. plastics and dumped food legally prevented from going to homeless kitchens?

CF. Zero. Goal should be zero waste.

IN. Neighborhood farmer's markets or big chain grocers?

CF. Farmers market for sure.

IN. Anthony Bourdain?

CF. One of my heroes.

IN. What do you love most about your career?

CF. Interacting with people. When I finish any conversation, I end up learning something and gaining knowledge.

IN. If you had to choose one meal, what would it be?

CF. Tastings from a really good taqueria

IN. If you had to make a dish for yourself, what would it be?

CF. Baked seafood.

IN. What is your favorite junk food?

CF .Takis

IN. What would people be surprised to know about you?

CF. That I manufacture tequila.

IN. What’s your advice for someone just starting in your profession?

CF. Be stubborn with your beliefs and your concepts.

If you go.

Flours & Weirdoughs

Located at 19 Harbor Drive, next to the Oasis Cafe

Open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays to Sundays; closed Mondays and Tuesdays.