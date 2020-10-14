Support these #tasteofkeybiscayne participating restaurants while enjoying a delicious Wednesday meal. Take advantage of their many offers.

#Meal-Deals for Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Ayesha Indian Restaurant

Wednesday – the perfect day for that special South Indian meal. How spicy do you want it?

Join us today, indoor & outdoor seating to help with social distancing.

For our full menu or to order online click here.

FREE APPETIZER when you spend $50 and FREE DELIVERY

Tuesday – Sunday 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Call (786) 953-4761 to place a takeout order

328 Crandon Blvd - #115 Key Biscayne

La Scala

Join us tonight - Open for Indoor dining and limited outdoor seating, or if you prefer, make it a La Scala dinner-at-home night with Takeout. Offering curbside delivery

Call Chandra so he may recommend a special Wednesday night dinner pasta-dish from their regular menu!

Our place is safe, we sanitize every hour and will continue to do so as they reopen the dining room!

The popular Italian Bistro now offers their delicious meals to enjoy at home and thanks you for the great response so far for taking out their food and enjoying it at home!

To place a takeout order call (786) 773-3633

Open 5 to 10 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd – Arcade Shopping Center

Brasas KB

Open for covered Indoor & Outdoor Dining, Takeout or delivery!

Wednesday special.... Our delicious half pound hamburger, with one side and a soda, only $10.99 - loaded it up with a fried egg, bacon, cheese and pickles to make it a "completa" for only $4 more! Can't beat the quality! Unmatched value!

Have you tried our Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that include 2 sides and sauce of your choice: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

Costa Med Bistro

Open for Indoor and Expanded Outdoor Dining, Takeout or delivery!

Offering a new & delicious Takeout-friendly menu!!! We have taken all recommended safety precautions… and more!

Visit for lunch or dinner and try one of our new menu additions, like this refreshing octopus carpaccio! Perfection

New! You can order online for take out!

Costa Med, a TripAdvisor Traverler’s Choice nominated restaurant, is located in the Square Shopping Center. 260 Crandon Blvd. Since they are operating at reduced capacity, reservations suggested.

Call Antonio or Harold at (305) 361-7575

Hours.

Lunch Mon to Sat: Noon a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dinner Mon to Sat: 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. / Sun 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Kazumi

We are open to serve you with indoor & ample outdoor seating, takeout or delivery!

Today’s special are our special Salmon sliders!

Modern Japanese fusion restaurant. We offer creative treatments & creativity in our dishes for takeout and delivery by our own employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

NEW HOURS!

Mon to Sat Noon to 9:45 p.m.

Closed Sundays

Only accepting credit card payments.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

Boater’s Grill & Lighthouse Café / Bill Baggs

We live on an island, why not enjoy a Seaside beach breakfast? Lighthouse Cafe is open for breakfast, serving delicious traditional dishes, like a unique take on French Toast.

The restaurants inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park – the popular Boater’s Grill, located at No Name Harbor and accessible by boat, and the beachside Lighthouse Café are ready to serve you.

Boater’s Grill is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lighthouse Café is open 7-days a week, from 9 a.m. to Sunset

The restaurants are located inside Bill Baggs State Park, at 1200 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne.

You can reach them at (305) 361-0080

Tacopolis

What do they say at Tacopolis? Everyday is Taco-Day!! Only eat tacos on days that end in a “Y”

Have you tried the newest taste on the island? Tacos! Tacos! Burritos! and all your favorite Mexican dishes!

Tacopolis was born as an idea in Cancun Mexico years ago. The mix of gastronomic and entertainment influences of this tourist pole come together forming a family concept, rescuing authentic flavors of magical towns of Mexico to share them with Key Biscayne. A casual and relaxed atmosphere…

Open Tue to Sun from Noon to 10 p.m. for Indoor & Outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery but our own service of find us on UberEats

They are located in the Square Shopping Center at 260 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne.

To place a phone order, call (786) 703-5523. To order online, click here

Domino’s Pizza

Let us take care of your Wednesday lunch or family-dinner. Choose from any one of our value combinations.

For your safety and our employees, all our deliveries are now contactless. #stayhome - #besafe and enjoy our pizza!

Open for takeout and delivery via its own drivers / Mon-Sun 10:30 a.m. to Midnight

Call (305) 361-0000 to place an order

180 Crandon Blvd, Arcade Shopping Center

Sake Room

Make it a Sake-Wednesday and try our new Salmon Caviar Roll Unique on the island

Open for Indoor and Outdoor Dining, Takeout or delivery!

Join us today, open from Noon to 10 p.m.

FREE* Crunchy Crab Salad!!!

New hours! Noon to 10 p.m.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

*Offer good on any $50+ order

Randazzo’s Italian Seafood and Classics

Open for Indoor & Outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery. Reservations recommended

Introducing the RANDAZZO’S 3-COURSE MEAL SPECIAL for only $22.00. Choose soup or salad and up to 5-choices for the main dish plus dessert!

Please call (305) 456-0480 for the daily menu special.

Open Tuesday to Sunday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEats

The Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help local. Shop Safely.

Tackle Hump-Day with a perfectly brewed cup of coffee, made with love and one of our freshly-baked pastries

Today’s menu.

Soups & Creams: Chicken Tortilla / White Beans / Lobster Bisque

Main Course: Oven Barbecue Ribs / Chicken Spinach / Merluza Fillet / Cheese Ravioli

Side Dishes: Yellow Rice / Cauliflower-Carrot / Pepper Wedges Potatoes

The Golden-Hog has a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Golden Hog puts safety first. We have taken steps to ensure the safety of employees and customers, investing in shields, masks and gloves for safety, and the store is set up for social distancing. Shop with confidence.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can also email your orders to orders@thegoldenhogmarket.com or order online here.

Novecento

Deep in the heart of the island, Novecento is the neighborhood hotspot.

Feed up to four people for less than $40! Mahi-Mahi Enchilado with Jasmin Rice - $38.00 for 4 people

Or join us for lunch and enjoy a light, healthy and delicious meal starting at only $9

Place your takeout or delivery order at (305) 362-0900

Novecento Key Biscayne Bistro Argentino is located at 620 Crandon Blvd in Key Biscayne.

Open daily Noon to 10 p.m.

You can order online by clicking here

Pop’s Burger, Wings & Ribs

Your island’s best option for simply delicious Angus beef burgers, chicken burgers, hot dogs and ribs.

Take advantage of Pop’s Burger Value Meal. An Angus Beef Burger or a Grilled Chicken Burger, Fries and Soda (or bottle of water) for only $11.00!

Open for indoor & outdoor seating, takeout or delivery via Uber-Eats or Postmates.

Located in the Square Shopping Center, 260 Crandon Blvd, Unit 14, Key Biscayne.

To place a Takeout order, call (786) 401-7474

KEBO

Today, enjoy a light but savory meal… Organic Chicken breast with farm tomatoes!

Order a KEBO-quality meal at home and save. Our new $14.95/pp To-G0-Menu, offers a total meal that includes 2 courses, appetizer and a main dish.

While picking up your order, visit our “Kebo-Store” for a great variety of authentic Spanish delicacies like virgin olive oil, chorizos and more. Call us to place your order.

We invite you to visit our new Wine Cellar with a unique wine selection on the key, now at lower prices.

Open with Indoor and ample/covered Outdoor Dining, Takeout or delivery!

Call (305) 365-1244 to order a KEBO meal. Kebo is a TripAdvisor Traverler’s Choice nominated restaurant

Milanezza

Chicken Florentine for lunch? Yes! Part of Milanezza’s new weekly $13.95 lunch menu

Open for Indoor & Outdoor Dining in our expanded terrazita, Takeout or delivery!

Our Milanezza Mercadito is OPEN for business. That is now part of who we are! Providing 1-hour delivery of daily fresh fruits & vegetables, Argentina grass fed black-angus beef, all natural chicken, amazing seafood & homemade pastas. We also deliver miga sandwiches, alfajores, milanezzas, empanadas and much more

Shop from our Online Liquor Outlet. Consume all the wine & liquor options we offer at Milanezza at home with our convenient delivery. Support local

You get 10% off all online orders. Code ONLINE. Place your order here.

Offering delivery from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Milanezza, a 2020 a Traveler’s Choice Winner, is located in the CVS Plaza. To place a delivery or takeout order, call (305) 646-1001

Donut Gallery Diner

Breakfast? At any hour of the day! Donut Gallery is the dining establishment that opens earliest on the key, 7-days a week!

Open for indoor dining & now you can enjoy breakfast “al fresco” in our expanded outdoor seating area or takeout.

Open for Takeout!

Visit us online by clicking here.

Expanded hours.

Sunday and Monday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday through Sunday, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

83 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne

Call (305) 361-9985 to say hello and place your order.

Tutto Pizza & Pasta

Open for Indoor & Outdoor Dining, Takeout or delivery!

Panini Wednesday at Tutto’s. Any panini & soda for only $9.00

For dinner, try Tutto Family Meal! Order from 4 delicious options. Family meals include main dish, salad and some yummy homemade bread. Feeds 4-6 for only $45.00

Offering “No Contact Delivery” – simply request that when ordering. To order online – click here – or by call (305) 361-2224.

Sun- Thur 11:30 am -10:30pm

Fri-Sat 11:30 am – 11pm

328 Crandon Blvd #111, Key Biscayne / Galleria Shopping Center

Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%