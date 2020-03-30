Happy Monday! Great time to continue supporting our local restaurants.

Here are the #tasteofkeybiscayne-On-The-Go offers for Monday, March 30, 2020.

Daily, we post takeout and delivery options our participating restaurants share with us, allowing you to enjoy the great dining options the island has to offer easier.

Bon-appetite

KEBO

¡Arriba con la semana! Start the week off right with a great $16.95 p/p 3-course special quality meal from the Spanish restaurant recently voted the Best Spanish Restaurant in Dade.

KEBO has adjusted their menu, offering daily takeout specials for only $16.95 per person. All meal packages 3 courses, starter, main dish and dessert. Meals deliver with the same quality residents have come to expect from KEBO.

Choose 3 Course/ One from each category / 3 platos a escoger entre:

Appetizers / Entrantes (Choose one)

Vegetarian lentil soup / Sopa de lentejas a lo pobre ( solo con vegetales )

House salad; mixed greens, tomato, carrot, onion, olives / Ensalada de la casa

MAIN COURSE / PRINCIPAL (Choose one)

Grilled flounder with side / Filete flounder a la plancha con guarnición

Broken eggs on top frites with red sausage/ Huevos rotos con chistorra

SIDE / GUARNICION (Choose one)

Basmati rice or French fries or house salad / Arroz basmati o patatas fritas o ensalada de la casa

POSTRE / DESSERT

Almond cake (or similar) / Tarta de Santiago (o similar)

Wine Specials for today:

White - Monkey Bay 2017 sauvignon blanc - New Zealand - $9.95

Rose - Saved 2017 Grenache blend rose Napa Valley – California. $9.95

Red - Picardo crianza 2013 tempranillo D.O. Rioja-Spain - $9.95

Call (305) 365-1244 to place an order

Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help local. Start the week with a Golden Hog to-go or delivered meal.

Offering a fresh daily takeout or delivery menu (delivery within 33149 only)

Call for today’s menu.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can also email your orders to orders@thegoldenhogmarket.com or order online here.

Smart Bites

Try the 5 Day Smart Start Plan. See here for details.

The popular “green” cater 7 restaurant who was one of the original “food resilience” establishments in Miami, continues to offer quality home-cooked meals. You would be interested to know, they are going back to building their “green-walls/green-building” and growing their own fresh ingredients.

Today’s specials.

Broccoli soup - $5.00

Cuban bowl - Grilled chicken /baked pork loin or sautéed tofu / Brown rice /

Black beans / Yuca / Baked plantains / Cilantro sauce - $10.00

Carrot pineapple cake - $4.50

You can order online here or by calling us directly at (305) 894-6325

Milanezza

Lunch! Lunch! Lunch! Starting at only $9.95

The Argentinian restaurant known for their milanezzas, is offering delivery from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and introducing “Milanezza Mercadito” where you can have a full line of groceries to cook at home so you can replicate the Milanezza delicacies at home. Grocers delivered!!!

Monday’s lunch special - $11.95

- Salmon Spaghetti. Fresh salmon with pink sauce

- Lasagna. Homemade meat lasagna with pink sauce

- Vacio Saltado. Beef sautéed with vegetables & white wine garlic soy sauce served with jasmine rice

- Creamy mushroom chicken. Chicken breast with creamy mushroom sauce served with jasmine rice

-Chicken Caesar Salad. Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, croutons parmesan and Caesar dressing

10% off on all online orders. Code ONLINE. Place your order here.

To place a delivery or takeout order, call (305) 646-1001

Flours & Sourdoughs by Oasis Cafe

Monday! Keep off the week with freshness! Fresh baked goodies!!

Well, we just made that up but at Flours & Weirdoughs by Oasis Café, that is what you get! FRESHNESS.

Featuring menu that includes breads, pastries, coffee, OJ and other provisions to help you get through this time! Offering an island exclusive – fresh baked bread and other baked goods delivered to your home. There is a minimum $25 order.

Today’s special 2 Family Breakfast / Brunch packages:

Bread Bundle - $8.00

One Type of Bread (Baguettine, Ciabatta, Cuban, or Medianoche) - 4 pieces

Assorted Sandwich Fresh Baked Basket - $20.00

4 Cuban Breads / 4 media noche breads / 1 sliced large fresh baked loaf /

Call or text 305-299-2370 to place an order or get the complete menu

Piononos

Monday Special Offer! Milhojas with chantilli and dulce de leche - $3.50

We offer a variety of desserts and our signature dessert Pavlova.

Call us directly to place your order - (305) 903 9696 / (786) 488 6770 or (305) 361 3237

Delivery and takeout only. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Galleria Mall, KB

Brasas KB

Monday Special – Milanesa Sándwich with 2 sides $11.99

We continue serving our famous Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that include 2 sides and sauce of your election: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

Takeout and Free Delivery via Freebee on the island

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order.

Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

La Scala

The popular Italian Bistro now offering their delicious meals to enjoy at home and thanks you for the great response so far for taking out their food and enjoying at home!

Call for today’s special dishes

To place a takeout order call (786) 773-3633

Open 5 to 9 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd

Open for takeout only, offering no delivery

Domino’s Pizza

Monday Carryout pizza deal! - 3-Toppings Pizza - $7.99 each

Special Carry out only

Open for takeout and delivery via its own drivers / Mon-Sun 10:30 a.m. to Midnight

Call (305) 361-0000 to place an order

180 Crandon Blvd, Arcade Shopping Center

Sake Room

Monday’s special Sake-Deal

FREE Crunchy Crab Salad with any $50+ order

Special only good for orders called in to (305) 456-0488

Following all CDC safety protocols

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly / Open Noon to 9 p.m

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

Pommodori Pizza & Pasta

Monday Specials

Buy any Pizza and get one free

Any pasta + house salad + soda only $9.99

The casual Brazilian-style pizza shop located in the Key Colony Plaza is open daily from 11am – 9pm with FREE delivery

10% off on all your delivery orders.

They also have Brazilian products available for sale. You may place your order by calling 305- 365-1251 or online by clicking here.

Tutto Pizza & Pasta

Your friends at Tutto’s Pizza want you and your family to remain safe during this time.

Lunch specials starting at $9.00. Call for details.

Offering “No Contact Delivery” – simply request that when ordering online – click here – or by calling (305) 361-2224.

Sun- Thur 11:30 am -10:30pm

Fri-Sat 11:30 am – 11pm

Randazzos Italian

Make Monday a Randazzo’s Famous homemade meatball day!!! Marc’s Mom secret family recipe, from their kitchen to your table!

Call for their Monday specials.

Offering takeout, curbside delivery, KB delivery (call us directly). Call (305) 456-0480 to place your order

Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEatsOpen

Open until 9 p.m. for Deliveries and Pick-ups. 328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Kazumi

SUSHI to kick off the week!!

The modern Japanese fusion restaurant is offering many of their creative dishes for takeout and delivery by their own employees.

Available for lunch and dinner. Open from Noon to 9 p.m. Only accepting credit card payments.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

Oasis Café

Monday Special

Chicken fried rice or Veggie fried rice

Sides: Mixed green salad

Dessert options (choose one) Flan, rice pudding, cookies

Offering curbside service on your takeout order! Call (305) 361-9009 to place your order.

Adhering to CDC sanitizing guidelines. Other safety measures, stopping service every 15-minutes to sanitize all surfaces, including door handles; encouraging guest to pay via mobile devices

19 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne. Open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Empanadas Key Biscayne

“Fresh baked, never frozen”

Offer! Empanadas by the dozen! Only $29.99 (include 2 sauces)

Receive an additional 15% off when ordering online, even the promo by the dozen‼️

Use PROMOCODE: BESAFE

Order online here.

Download our app here.

You can also place a takeout or delivery order by calling (305) 699-0663

Open everyday 10 a.m. a 9 p.m

Quarantine is much better with The Empanada’s

Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

Please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%