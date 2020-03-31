It’s To-Go-Tuesday!
Enjoy a meal (or two) from one of these participating restaurants! Support our local restaurants!
Here are the #tasteofkeybiscayne-On-The-Go offers for Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
Daily, we post takeout and delivery options our participating restaurants share with us, allowing you to enjoy the great dining options the island has to offer easier. Want to receive
Bon-appetite
Piononos
Sweet Tuesday Special Offer! Quarantine is better with Piononos!
Milhojas with chantilli and dulce de leche $3.50
We offer a variety of desserts and our signature dessert Pavlova.
Call us directly to place your order - (305) 903 9696 / (786) 488 6770 or (305) 361 3237
Delivery and takeout only. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Galleria Mall, KB
Sake Room
Today’s special Sake-Deal
FREE Crunchy Crab Salad with any $50+ order
Special only good for orders called in to (305) 456-0488
New hours! 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Following all CDC safety protocols
328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center
Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first
Oasis Café
Mac-N-Cheese Tuesday Special! Who does not love Mac!!!
Choose from Baked fish fillet / Breaded Fish fillet or Eggplant parmigiana
Side: Cheddar Mac and Cheese
Dessert options (choose one) Flan, rice pudding, cookies
Offering curbside service on your takeout order! Call (305) 361-9009 to place your order.
Adhering to CDC sanitizing guidelines. Other safety measures, stopping service every 15-minutes to sanitize all surfaces, including door handles; encouraging guest to pay via mobile devices
Place your order by calling (305) 361-9009
19 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne. Open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
KEBO.
Kebo Tuesday! Better than any other option! Enjoy a superb meal from the Spanish restaurant recently voted the Best Spanish Restaurant in Dade.
KEBO has adjusted their menu, offering daily takeout specials for only $16.95 per person. All meal packages 3 courses, starter, main dish and dessert. Meals deliver with the same quality residents have come to expect from KEBO.
Today’s special / $16.95 per person:
Choose 3 Course/ One from each category / 3 platos a escoger entre:
Appetizers / Entrantes (Choose one)
Vegetarian veggies crème / Sopa vegana de vegetales
Sautéed fresh crimini mushrooms / Champiñones salteados al Jerez
MAIN COURSE / PRINCIPAL (Choose one)
Cod fish homemade croquettes (4) with side / Croquetas caseras de bacalao (4) con guarnición
Fettuccini w/meat balls (5) and tomato sauce / Fettuccini con albondigas en salsa de tomate
SIDE / GUARNICION (Choose one)
Basmati rice or French fries or house salad / Arroz basmati o patatas fritas o ensalada de la casa
POSTRE / DESSERT
Almond cake (or similar) / Tarta de Santiago (o similar)
Wine Specials for today:
White - Lumina by Ruffino 2018 pinot grigio – Italy - $12.95
Rose - Meiomi 2017 pinot noir rose Napa Valley - California - $10.95
Red - Hizan joven 2015 tempranillo D.O. Ribera Duero - Spain - $7.95
Call (305) 365-1244 to place an order
Golden Hog
Golden-Hog Tuesday!
Eat Local. Help local. Today, enjoy a nice meal from Golden Hog and support the company who has – and continue to – support many of the island’s initiatives.
Offering a fresh daily takeout or delivery menu (delivery within 33149 only)
Today's menu:
Soups & Creams: Hervido de Gallina / Minestrone / Broccoli Cheddar
Main Course: Asado Negro / Coconut curry Chicken / Veracruz Shrimp / Pasta Carbonara
Side Dishes: Yellow Rice / Asparagus / Pepper wedges Potatoes
Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can also email your orders to orders@thegoldenhogmarket.com or order online here.
Smart Bites
Want a “no-think-easy-answer-to-what-do-we-eat-today” Try SmartBites To Go’s Smart-Start-Sampler program. 5 Days of Quality Meals for only $175. Deal includes:
3-Meals / 2-Snacks – Monday through Friday, delivered fresh before 6 a.m. Call for details
Today’s specials.
Carrot ginger soup - $5.00
Capri bowl - Baked turkey or grilled chicken on top of with marinara sauce with a touch of pesto, shredded mozzarella cheese and fresh spinach - $10.00
Chocolate hazelnut mousse $4.00
The popular “green” cater & restaurant who was one of the original “food resilience” establishments in Miami, continues to offer quality home-cooked meals. You would be interested to know, they are going back to building their “green-walls/green-building” and growing their own fresh ingredients.
You can order online here or by calling us directly at (305) 894-6325
Flours & Sourdoughs by Oasis Cafe
Fresh-Bread-Tuesday!!! Nothing is fresher on the island that Flours & Weirdoughs by Oasis Café.
Featuring a quality menu that includes breads, pastries, coffee, OJ and other provisions to help you get through this time!
Offering an island exclusive – fresh baked bread and other baked goods delivered to your home. There is a minimum $25 order.
Today’s special 2 Family Breakfast / Brunch packages:
The Bread Collection - $20.00
2 Baguettes / 1 Large Loaf (White or Whole Wheat) / 1 Small Loaf (White or Whole Wheat)
Assorted Sandwich Bread Basket - $20.00
4 Cuban Bread / 4 Medianoche / 1 Sliced Large Loaf (White or Whole Wheat)
Laminated & delicious Pastries Assortment / 4 Croissants - $30.00
Your choice of 2 Chocolate Croissants / 2 Sweet Danish / 2 Savory Danish / 2 Ham and Cheese
Call or text 305-299-2370 to place an order
Milanezza
Lunch! Lunch! Lunch! Starting at only $9.00
The Argentinian restaurant known for their milanezzas, is offering delivery from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and introducing “Milanezza Mercadito” where you can have a full line of groceries to cook at home so you can replicate the Milanezza delicacies at home. Grocers delivered!!!
Offering $9 / $11.965 and $13.95 p/p lunch specials. Call for details and to order.
Today - 10% off on all online orders. Code ONLINE. Place your order here.
To place a delivery or takeout order, call (305) 646-1001
Brasas KB
MIlanesa Tuesday! Today’s special: Milanesa Sándwich with 2 sides - $11.99
If not, try out famous Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that include 2 sides and sauce of your election: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.
Takeout and Free Delivery via Freebee on the island
Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.
328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center
La Scala
Treat yourself Tuesday!
The popular Italian Bistro now offering their delicious meals to enjoy at home and thanks you for the great response so far for taking out their food and enjoying at home!
Call for today’s offerings
To place a takeout order call (786) 773-3633
Open 5 to 9 p.m.
180 Crandon Blvd
Open for takeout only, offering no delivery
Domino’s Pizza
Tuesday pizza offer!
2 - Medium Pizzas with 2 toppings - $5.99 each
Open for takeout and delivery via its own drivers / Mon-Sun 10:30 a.m. to Midnight
Call (305) 361-0000 to place an order
180 Crandon Blvd, Arcade Shopping Center
Pommodori Pizza & Pasta
BOGO-Pizza-Tuesday!
Today! Buy any Pizza and get one free
Any pasta plus house salad and soda only $9.99
The casual Brazilian-style pizza shop located in the Key Colony Plaza is open daily from 11am – 9pm with FREE delivery and offering 10% off on all your orders. They also have Brazilian products available for sale. You may place your order by calling 305- 365-1251 or online by clicking here.
Tutto Pizza & Pasta
Your friends at Tutto’s Pizza want you and your family to remain safe during this time.
Call us for today’s specials
Offering “No Contact Delivery” – simply request that when ordering online – click here – or by calling (305) 361-2224.
Sun- Thur 11:30 am -10:30pm
Fri-Sat 11:30 am – 11pm
Randazzo' Italian Seafood & Classics
Call for their Tuesday special. Or try our delicious PENNE ALLA VODKA pasta dish!
Offering takeout, curbside delivery, KB delivery (call us directly). Call (305) 456-0480 to place your order
Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEatsOpen
Open until 9 p.m. for Deliveries and Pick-ups
328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center
Kazumi
ZUMI-TUESDAY! Yes. We’ve declared today National-Kazumi-Day! Try us!
The modern Japanese fusion restaurant is offering many of their creative dishes for takeout and delivery by their own employees. Available for lunch and dinner.
Open from Noon to 8:30 p.m. Only accepting credit card payments.
To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.
The Empanadas Key Biscayne
Empanada’s “fresh baked, never frozen”
Offer! Empanadas by the dozen! Only $29.99 (include 2 sauces)
Receive an additional 15% off your online order!
Use PROMOCODE: BESAFE
Order online here or download our app here.
You can also place a takeout or delivery order by calling (305) 699-0663
Open every day 10 a.m. to 9 p.m
Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go
And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%