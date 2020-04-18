For former WBC Cruiserweight World Champion Marc Randazzo, working in these pandemic times is much like a fight. “I get up early and I’m not doing road work, but I’m here early in the morning cutting up onions, chopping the garlic and prepping everything.”

Randazzo also has an understanding of community. He feels a responsibility to help out. Last week, Channel 7 sports reporter Mike DiPasquale spent time at Randazzo’s Italian Seafood & Classics as Marc was feeding the island’s first responders, which Randazzo enjoyed. “(This) is what I live for.”

Helping the community in a crisis is a labor of love to Randazzo. There was no charge for the Key Biscayne police, fire and town hall workers he fed -- just appreciation for all they do. “You have to give back,” he said.

“These people are the front lines,” Randazzo said in explaining his generosity. “They are doing everything we are told not to do, putting their lives and their family at risk”

Village Mayor Mike Davey was also on hand to show his appreciation to the first responders, and to Randazzo. “These men and women have been dealing with this thing for a number of weeks and are under a lot of stress” said Davey, adding that “when they get things like Marc delivering his food, it is a positive”

During the present coronavirus update, Randazzo said he intends to keep his family-run restaurant open for takeout and delivery service during the current crisis. He works the kitchen alone in long, 12+ hour days.

Channel 7’s DiPasquale closed his TV segment by saying what all of us who’ve eaten at Randazzo’s regularly know well: “And the meatballs he serves at his restaurant? They are a knockout!”

To order from Randazzo’s Italian Seafood and Classics, call (305) 456-0480.

