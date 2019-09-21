#tasteofkeybiscayne

Peanut-Powered Protein; Nutritious ideas for flavor-filled family meals

After the end of summer, Labor Day, and having endured the threat of Dorian, activity on the island is back to its normal hectic pace. So sitting down for a homemade meal may feel harder to come by these days. Recipes that are both nutritious and flavorful can help bring your loved ones together at the family table.

After prepping for Dorian, most homes likely have an abundance of peanut butter jars in the pantry. From morning to night, these breakfast, dinner, side and dessert recipes -- provided by the Georgia Peanut Commission -- offer power-packed solutions loaded with protein to help island families take on a full schedule.

Find more recipe ideas for meals at gapeanuts.com.

Peanut Power Bowl

(Recipe courtesy of Parker Wallace of Parker’s Plate on behalf of the Georgia Peanut Commission)

Prep time: 15 minutes

Servings: 2

Peanut Dressing:

1 cup creamy peanut butter

3/4 cup full-fat coconut milk, plus additional, if desired

lime juice

Bowl:

1 cup cooked farro or quinoa

1/2 cup chopped cabbage

1 cup shredded carrots

1 avocado, sliced

1 cup spiralized zucchini or butternut squash

1/2 cup pomegranate arils

1 cup mandarin pieces

1/2 cup roasted peanuts

chopped cilantro, for garnish

green onions, for garnish

To make Peanut Dressing: In bowl, whisk peanut butter, coconut milk and lime juice until smooth. Add coconut milk, if necessary, to achieve desired consistency.

To make bowl: Layer farro or quinoa then top with cabbage, carrots, avocado, zucchini or squash, pomegranate arils, mandarin pieces, peanuts and Peanut Dressing. Garnish with cilantro and green onions.

Thai Chicken Lettuce Wraps with Peanut Sauce

(Recipe courtesy of Parker Wallace of Parker’s Plate on behalf of the Georgia Peanut Commission)

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Servings: 4

Peanut Sauce:

1/2 cup creamy peanut butter

2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

2 tablespoons brown sugar

3 teaspoons chili garlic sauce

1/2 lime, juice only

2-3 garlic cloves, pressed or grated

2 tablespoons fresh ginger

1 teaspoon fish sauce

1/2 cup full-fat coconut milk

4 tablespoons warm water, plus additional, if necessary

Lettuce Wraps:

2 heads Boston or butter lettuce

1 pound cooked chicken

1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced

4 green onion, sliced

3 carrots, shredded and grated

1/2 cucumber, sliced into matchsticks

1 bunch fresh basil

1 bunch fresh mint

1/4 cup crushed peanuts

sliced limes, for garnish

To make Peanut Sauce: In small saucepan over low heat, combine peanut butter, soy sauce, rice vinegar, brown sugar, garlic sauce, lime juice, garlic, ginger, fish sauce, milk and water. Add more water for thinner sauce, if desired.

To make Lettuce Wraps: Fill lettuce leaves with chicken and Peanut Sauce; top with bell pepper, onion, carrots, cucumber, basil and mint. Sprinkle crushed peanuts on top and garnish with lime slices.

Peanut Butter Breakfast Bread Pudding with Maple Peanut Sauce

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 35-40 minutes

Servings: 4

Butter

2/3 cup creamy peanut butter, divided

2 eggs

1/2 cup granulated sugar

2/3 cup milk

1 1/2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon salt

4 cups cubed brioche or challah bread, cut into 3/4-inch cubes

2/3 cup pure maple syrup

1/3 cup crushed peanuts

powdered sugar, for garnish

Heat oven to 350 F. Butter four 4-ounce ramekins.

In bowl, mix 1/3 cup peanut butter, eggs, sugar, milk, vanilla and salt. Toss bread cubes in mixture until thoroughly coated. Divide evenly among prepared dishes. Bake until custard is set in middle and tops are golden, about 35-40 minutes. If tops of bread brown too quickly, cover ramekins loosely with aluminum foil.

In small saucepan over low heat, combine remaining peanut butter and maple syrup until thoroughly warmed.

To serve, drizzle ramekins with maple-peanut sauce and garnish with chopped peanuts and powdered sugar.

Substitution: Whole wheat rolls may be used in place of brioche or challah bread.

Peanut Butter Squares

(Recipe courtesy of Southern Peanut Growers)

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Yield: 24 squares

Nonstick cooking spray

1 package (17 1/2 ounces) peanut butter cookie mix

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 tablespoon water

1 egg

3 cups miniature marshmallows

2/3 cup light corn syrup

2 tablespoons butter

2 teaspoons vanilla

1 bag (10 ounces) peanut butter chips

2 cups crispy rice cereal

2 cups salted roasted peanuts

Heat oven to 350 F. Spray 13-by-9-inch pan with nonstick cooking spray.

In large bowl, stir cookie mix, oil, water and egg until soft dough forms. Press dough into prepared pan.

Bake 15-20 minutes, or until set.

Sprinkle marshmallows over crust. Bake 1-2 minutes until marshmallows begin to puff. Remove from oven.

In 4-quart saucepan over low heat, heat corn syrup, butter, vanilla and peanut butter chips, stirring constantly until chips are melted and smooth. Remove from heat.

Stir in cereal and peanuts; spoon mixture evenly over marshmallow layer.

Refrigerate 30 minutes or until firm. Cut into bars and serve.

ENJOY!