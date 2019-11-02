Giving Thanks for Great Food and Great Health, One Bite at a Time

Eating healthy should never mean missing out on a great Thanksgiving meal. It's about creating the right plan around the holidays -- to enjoy without overindulgence -- so you can rejoice with family and to give thanks.

A healthy Thanksgiving menu can be easily created with wonderful flavors and great variety. This is the season when some of the most nutritious vegetables come out. Favorites such as Brussel sprouts, green beans, sweet potatoes, and a whole host of squash varieties, can be prepared to tempt even the pickiest pallet.

Holiday traditions can be amazing. They can create lifelong memories. The key is not to allow these traditions to result in weight gain and frustration. There's so much happening during the holidays that it is easy to create stress and exhaustion. Developing a fresh mindset can help energize you and burn a few calories in the process.

Here are some tips to start off the holiday season on a healthy path:

1. Load up on protein. Protein takes longer to digest and make the body feel fuller for a longer period. This way there's less room and desire for sugary treats. On Key Biscayne, we are surrounded by incredible flavors. The Boaters Grill inside BIlly Bragg Park will help you customize a feast for the holidays, combining traditional favorites with a few international specialties.

2. Avoid arriving to the party HUNGRY. Eat a snack or meal loaded with protein and fat before heading out the door. This may sound counter-intuitive, but most will be less likely to overindulge on the bad stuff. Need a quick snack to keep you from overindulging? A piece of Spanish Tortilla from Patagonia in the Square Shopping Center should do the trick. The Golden Hog on Harbor Plaza also offers tortilla española on special order. According to Owner Jorge Gonzalez, “es deliciosa” (it is delicious).

3. Exercise. Food and exercise keep your metabolism shining. Most schedules are tight during the holidays, but mixing in a few squats and push-ups will supercharge calorie burning. On Key Biscayne we have endless workout possibilities. At any time you can incorporate a stroll on the beach. Walking 2.9 miles from the Commodore Club to the lighthouse will take an hour or so, giving you plenty of time to create your plan for the day. If structure is more appealing, Mood Life Club, at 180 Crandon, will be holding classes on Thanksgiving morning. Start your day with a HIIT Foundation FitMood class with Antonio at 9 a.m. If no time on Thurday, work your way to Key Biscayne Community Center on Friday, where Marquinho will be teaching a Brazilian Sculpt class at 11 am.

4. Drink tons of water. When the body is hydrated, the body can burn more fat during cardio moments. Also, water helps the body feel full, or at least full enough to enjoy a taste of pie without eating the entire thing.

5. Sugar, flour, dairy, and alcohol all metabolize as a sugar, so choose one with each meal. But only one. Make your choice. Cream sauce, pie, or wine. Which will it be?

Overindulging provides no positive effect, only lethargy, mental fogginess and weight gain. So start this holiday season off right. Plan for your food and your movement. Food is fuel, so make food choices to empower the body. Plan your workouts. Add in a few extra steps wherever you can. 2020 is around the corner.

Adita Yrizarry-Lang is the author of SuperPowers, A Busy Woman’s Guide to Health and Happiness and SuperPowers of the Family Kitchen, and Holistic Lifestyle Coach. She can be found online by clicking here.