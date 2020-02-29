Randazzo’s Restaurant once again represents Key Biscayne in the SoBe Wine & Food Festival

As they have done for the last 13 years, Randazzo’s Italian Seafood & Classics Restaurant last weekend participated in the Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival. The festival is the largest food and wine festival in South Florida, with over 100 events over a five day period.

According to Lee Schrager, founder and director of SOBEWFF, the festival has generated over $30 million over its existence. Proceeds benefit the Chaplin School of Hospitality and Tourism Management at Florida International University.

“We are truly blessed to have participated yet another year,” said Yesenia Randazzo. “As an FIU alumni myself, it’s great to know this event benefits our hospitality school.”

Randazzo said the restaurant is “looking forward to another year of participation in 2021” -- the festival’s 20th anniversary.

Randazzo’s, a family owned and operated classic Italian dining establishment, was the only restaurant representing Key Biscayne. This year, the featured dish was a delicious plate of Ditalini Pasta with Escarole and Cannellini Beans.

If you go

Randazzo’s Italian Seafood & Classics Restaurant is located at 328 Crandon Blvd. in the Galleria Shopping Center. You can reach them at (305) 456-0480. They are open from 5 to 10 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays.