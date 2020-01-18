Zucchini Pizza. A delicious and healthy alternative

Here's what you'll need

4 Large Zucchini

2 Finley Chopped Large Tomatoes

5 Finley Chopped Sun-dried Tomatoes

1/2 Tablespoon Fresh Garlic

1/4 teaspoon Oregano

1/4 teaspoon Dried Basil or 12 large Fresh Basil Leaves

Salt to taste

Make it

On the stove top saute the garlic, tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes, oregano, and dried basil (if you opt for fresh leaves - leave these for right before putting on the cheese). Saute for a couple of minutes

Cut the Zucchini in half length wise, place in a roasting pan with the cut side up. Spread the tops with the sauteed mixture and add the cheese (they can be made with or without cheese)

Place in the oven at 350 for about 35 minutes and Enjoy!!

©Copyright 2017, Adita Lang

Adita Lang works with individuals and groups to maximize their health through exercise and nutrition, both through Coaching and Public Speaking. Feel free to email Adita at Adita@NutritionalBrilliance.com

For more healthy recipes, click here.

#tasteofkeybiscayne #HealthyEating #Recipe #Vegetarian #GlutenFree #KidFriendly