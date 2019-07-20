Rumbar Mixologist at the Ritz Antony Buddle

Rumbar is nestled in the lobby of the Key Biscayne Ritz-Carlton, with an updated space offering additional bar and lounge seating. They take a unique approach to carefully craft a small-bites menu, including croquetas and yuca frita, which matches the old style Havana 40’s lounge, including live Latin music on weekends, and salsa lessons on Saturday nights from 7 to 10 pm.

Of course, Customers’ have high expectations for a Ritz establishment, and at Rumbar, they are exceeded by great service and knowledge staff, exemplified by mixologists Antony Buddle.

Originally from Jamaica, now residing in Miami, Anthony has long been a staple of patrons at the Rumbar. Asking locals about Anthony, the comments all reflect the friendly manner and approachability with which Anthony goes about his job. ‘He is great!” “I love Anthony” “He is so nice” are just some of the comments you hear to describe Anthony.

IN. Why did you get into this business?

AB. My cousin was in the business and he inspired me to pursue my passion in hospitality as well.

IN. What would you say is the key to your success” in your profession?

AB. I always treat people how I would want to be treated. I have this same philosophy when it comes to food and beverage. I only serve the best quality as I would want to consume.

IN. What’s your proudest moment in your career?

AB. When my photo appeared in the New York Times magazine.

IN. How does food help humanity connect and understand each other?

AB. We all depend on each other, and enjoying making real connections over dinner or of course, a couple of drinks.

IN. What do you love most about your career?

AB. I get to meet new people each day. Every person has a story or an experience that they like to share. I love being able to make connections with people and broaden my own thoughts and perspective through others.

IN. If you had to choose one meal, what would it be?

AB. Steamed fish and rice.

IN. What is your favorite cocktail?

AB. I’m Jamaican so really enjoy a good rum punch.

IN. Do you have a favorite cocktail you enjoy making more than others?

AB. Besides rum punch? I have my old twist on an old-fashion, call it In-Fashion. Use rum of course, Makers Mark scotch, Grand Marnier, drops of bitters and some garnish. Customers keep asking for it so I think they like it.

IN. What would people be surprised to know about you?

AB. That I am Jamaican! There are so many different cultures in Miami.

IN. What’s your advice for someone just starting in your profession?

AB. Have a strong work ethic, be yourself and love what you do.

If you go…

Rumbar is located in the lobby area of the Ritz Carlton at 455 Grand Bay Dr. They open at 5 pm daily and offer an array of happy hour events and specials. They can be reached at 305-365-4500.