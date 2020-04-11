It is Saturday Key Biscayne. #staysafe - #besafe and #stayhome.

Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help local.

We will be open Easter Sunday

Have you ordered your Easter special meal? Today is the last day to do so!

We also have a complete line of ready-made Easter baskets – so you may enjoy Easter at Home with your loved ones. Additionally, we have many Colomba Cake baskets. Pick-up or delivery.

Today’s menu:

Soups & Creams: Chicken Quinoa / Yellow Split Peas / Cream of Cauliflower

Main Course: Pepper Steak / Chicken Francese / Shrimp / Tortellini Cheese

Side Dishes: Fried Rice / Brussel Sprouts / Yukon Potatoes

Remember, at The Golden-Hog we have a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery. We are open for groceries and takeout.

Offering a fresh daily takeout or delivery menu (delivery within 33149 only)

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can also email your orders to orders@thegoldenhogmarket.com or order online here.

Milanezza

Just in time for the weekend, we have NEW products added to our El Mercadito de Milanezza!

We have an incredible selection of Argentinian products, like cerealitas & alfajores Havanna.

Also stocking disposable gloves and masks and yes, we have toilet paper. Think of Milanezza as your choice for delicious food and groceries. Call us with your list!

Delivering the famous AUBI & RAMSA Ice Cream, made with the finest wine & spirits.

Call for our daily menu specials and to place your order.

Offering delivery from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

“Extra” Deal - 10% off on all online orders. Code ONLINE. Place your order here.

To place a delivery or takeout order, call (305) 646-1001

The Empanadas Key Biscayne

Fish empanadas are a traditional meal during this time. We offer 3 options for you:

Tuna / Patagonia Sea Shrimps / Salmon Philly

And save today by Buying a the dozen - only $29.99 (include 2 sauces)

Receive an additional 15% off your online order!

Use PROMOCODE: BESAFE

Order online here or download our app here.

You can also place a takeout or delivery order by calling (305) 699-0663

Open every day 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Ayesha Indian Restaurant

Delivering Indian delicacies. Spice up your weekend!

FREE APPETIZER when you spend $50

FREE DELIVERY

Tuesday – Sunday 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Call (786) 953-4761 to place a takeout order

328 Crandon Blvd - #115 Key Biscayne

Piononos

We are truly an artisan bakery. We dare you to compare our quality.

Now open only for delivery

Weekend's special: Mini Cheesecakes - $3.50 - Choose from Dulce de Leche, Apricot, Guava or Nutella

Order ahead to place your order for our famous Pavlova.

Call us directly to place your order:

(305) 903 9696 / (786) 488 6770 or (305) 361 3237

Open for Delivery only. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Galleria Mall, KB

KEBO

Enjoy a superb lunch or dinner from the Spanish restaurant recently voted the Best Spanish Restaurant in Dade.

Call us for today’s Chef Special - (305) 365-1244

We have one of the most complete selection of fine wines in all price ranges on the key on sale. Call us for some suggestions.

KEBO has adjusted their menu, offering daily takeout specials for only $16.95 per person. All meal packages 3 courses, starter, main dish and dessert. Meals deliver with the same quality residents have come to expect from KEBO.

Call (305) 365-1244 to place an order

Domino’s Pizza

Saturday pizza Deal!

2 Medium – 2 Toppings Pizza only $5.99 / ea.

Open for takeout and delivery via its own drivers / Mon-Sun 10:30 a.m. to Midnight

Call (305) 361-0000 to place an order

180 Crandon Blvd, Arcade Shopping Center

La Scala

Call to see what Chandra and his Team are cooking up for you this Saturday.

The popular Italian Bistro now offering their delicious meals to enjoy at home and thanks you for the great response so far for taking out their food and enjoying at home!

To place a takeout order call (786) 773-3633

Open 5 to 9 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd

Open for takeout only, offering no delivery

Miralmonte Paellas & Spanish Gastronomy

Like in the old country, let delicious food bring the family together! (italics)

Allow Miralmonte to give you a taste of authentic Spanish gastronomy!

Serving our specialty – Paellas! Also Spanish omelets, Spanish Sandwiches and much more.

Call us to today’s order or see our complete menu here.

From Monday through Friday Order a Paella Portion from 10 AM To 12 NOON, Get Your Paella From 1 PM to 3 PM

SEAFOOD $12

CHICKEN AND VEGETABLES $10

CALL / TEXT: 305-794-5442

Free Delivery during QUARANTINE

Bocatas - Jamón Serrano y Tomate, Pepito de Lomo, Bacon, Queso, Serranito, Tortilla Española with Pimiento, Chorizo, Morcilla.

Tortilla De Patatas!

Since 1954 in Torrelodones, Madrid. Now in Miami!

Visit us online for information and complete menu. Click here.

Let’s be social. Follow us on Facebook & Instagram: @paellasmiralmontemiami

Sake Room

Joins us for a special roll today! We will safely deliver delicious rolls!

Enjoy a FREE Crunchy Crab Salad on us, with any $50+ order

Special only good for orders called in to (305) 456-0488

New hours! 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

Tutto Pizza & Pasta

Today, may we recommend our Calamari Fritti (Fried Calamari) only $13.00

Offering “No Contact Delivery” – simply request that when ordering online – click here – or by calling (305) 361-2224.

Sun- Thur 11:30 am -10:30pm

Fri-Sat 11:30 am – 11pm

Artisan Kitchen & Bar

Enjoy the Artisan quality and flavor in your Home.

This weekend's special: GUAVA BBQ PORK RIBS

Wine sale! All our wine bottles are $12 and we will deliver

We can also deliver our famous craft beers. Call for your favorite

#StayHome FREE Delivery or take out

Free Delivery from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Call us directly at 305-365-6003

Also available – place your order Online here

Kazumi

May we tempt you with our Tuna Tartar today?

Call for today’s other special rolls.

The modern Japanese fusion restaurant is offering many of their creative dishes for takeout and delivery by their own employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

Open from Noon to 8:30 p.m. 7 days a week!

Only accepting credit card payments.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

Randazzo’s Italian Seafood and Classics

Enjoy a Marc Randazzo special fish meal at home this weekend.

Below is our Pre-Order Family Style Easter Menu. Please order by Saturday at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Appetizers: Mozzarella in Carrozza / Pasta Fazul / Randazzo's Homemade Meatball

Salad: Cesar Salad / Mama Randazzo's Salad

Entrees: Homemade Cheese Lasagna / Chicken Parmesan / Herb Crusted Leg of Lamb / Snapper Francese / Snapper Oreganata

Pasta / Sides: Penne Marinara / Penne Alla Vodka / Roasted Vesuvio Potatoes / Mashed Potatoes

Dessert: Homemade Cannoli

We will be open for pick up Easter Sunday between 1 and 6 p.m.

Offering takeout, curbside delivery, Complimentary KB delivery (call us directly).

Call (305) 456-0480 to place your order

Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEatsOpen

Open until 9 p.m. for Deliveries and Pick-ups

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Smart Bites

Freshly baked cookies. We bake ours fresh daily. NOW YOU CAN ENJOY AT HOME ON EASTER SUNDAY! Buy them uncooked by the dozen so you can baked them at home and enjoy them right out of the oven. Order today!

Your Week’s meals resolved!

Try SmartBites To Go’s Smart-Start-Sampler program. 5 Days of Quality Meals for only $175. Deal includes:

3-Meals / 2-Snacks – Wednesday through Friday, delivered fresh before 6 a.m. Call for details

The popular “green” cater & restaurant who was one of the original “food resilience” establishments in Miami, continues to offer quality home-cooked meals. You would be interested to know, they are going back to building their “green-walls/green-building” and growing their own fresh ingredients.

You can order online here or by calling us directly at (305) 894-6325

Pommodori Pizza & Pasta

This weekend… enjoy a FREE PIZZA on us with our Buy any Pizza and get one free special!

Any pasta plus house salad and soda only $9.99

Safety! Our oven bakes the pizza at 547 degrees and once done, pizza goes directly into the box, not touched by the pizza maker.

Casual Brazilian-style pizza shop located in the Key Colony Plaza. FREE delivery! Brazilian products available for sale

Additional Easter Week special: 10% off on all your orders.

You may place your order by calling 305- 365-1251 or online by clicking here.

NEW HOURS: Noon to 9 p.m.

Brasas KB

Have you tried our Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that include 2 sides and sauce of your election: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

Saturday’s’s special. Brasas Loaded Hamburger with one-side (we recommend yuca frita!) for only $12.99. Mention Islander and a large soda is on us Free!

Takeout and Free Delivery via Freebee on the island

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

