#besafe while enjoying a meal at any of our #tasteofkeybiscayne participating restaurants, many have offering significant deals, like Buy-One-Get-One, free items with purchase and others.

Our daily Meal-Deals for Tuesday, Sept 22, 2020

La Scala

Tuesday dinner at La Scala. Perfection. Anything you select something delicious from our full menu will sure please the family. Or try a seafood pasta dish! Let Chef Jose prepare your own take.

Open for with limited outdoor seating, Takeout, with curbside service available

The popular Italian Bistro now offers their delicious meals to enjoy at home and thanks you for the great response so far for taking out their food and enjoying it at home!

To place a takeout order call (786) 773-3633

Open 5 to 10 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd – Arcade Shopping Center.

Costa Med Bistro

Open for indoor dining, with social distancing, or enjoy Costa Med in their expanded outdoor dining area or at home today.

Featuring a new renowned menu and some Takeout & delivery meal options. Try our Airline Chicken dish. Incredibly delicious and healthy and a favorite of Islander News!

Also new, you can order online for take out!

Costa Med, a Traveler’s Choice Winner, is located in the Square Shopping Center. 260 Crandon Blvd. Since they are operating at reduced capacity, reservations are suggested. Call Antonio or Harold at (305) 361-7575

Hours.

Lunch Mon to Sat: Noon a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dinner Mon to Sat: 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. / Sun 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Pop’s Burger, Wings & Ribs

Offering simply delicious Angus beef burgers, chicken burgers, hot dogs and ribs.

On this Tuesday, take advantage of Pop’s Burger Value Meal. An Angus Beef Burger or a Grilled Chicken Burger, Fries and Soda (or bottle of water) for only $11.00!

Open for outdoor seating in our breeze terrace, takeout or delivery via Uber-Eats or Postmates.

Located in the Square Shopping Center, 260 Crandon Blvd, Unit 14, Key Biscayne.

To place a Takeout order, call (786) 401-7474

Pommodori Pizza & Pasta

Tuesday’s are FREE PIzza day at Pommodori!

BOGO Pizza Monday! Buy one, get one Free!

Brazilian products available for sale

Safety! Our oven bakes the pizza at 547 degrees and once done, pizza goes directly into the box, not touched by the pizza maker.

Casual Brazilian-style pizza shop located in the Key Colony Plaza. FREE delivery!

You may place your order by calling (305) 365-1251 or online by clicking here.

OPEN EVERYDAY Noon to 10 p.m.

Tacopolis

TACO TUESDAY!! Making Taco Tuesday a bit more special on the island!

Taco Tuesday, Tacopolis style! Beers! 2 for 1 on Taco Tuesday order*

Enjoy one of our special taco dishes in our outdoor seating area while sipping on a BOGO beer offer! Two beers for the price of one!

Tacopolis was born as an idea in Cancun Mexico years ago. The mix of gastronomic and entertainment influences of this tourist pole come together forming a family concept, rescuing authentic flavors of magical towns of Mexico to share them with Key Biscayne. A casual and relaxed atmosphere…

Open Tue to Sun from Noon to 10 p.m.

Open for Outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery but our own service of find us on UberEats

They are located in the Square Shopping Center at 260 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne.

To place a phone order, call (786) 703-5523. To order online, please click here.

*2 for 1 beer offer not valid on takeout of delivery

Novecento

Deep in the heart of the island, Novecento is the neighborhood hotspot.

And join us for lunch and enjoy a light, healthy and delicious meal starting at only $9

Novecento is participating in the 2020 MIAMI SPICE. Enjoy a creative menu created just for the occasion. Only $25 for lunch or $39 for dinner. You can access our entire MIAMI SPICE Menu here.

Place your takeout or delivery order at (305) 362-0900

Novecento Key Biscayne Bistro Argentino is located at 620 Crandon Blvd in Key Biscayne.

Open daily Noon to 10 p.m.

You can order online by clicking here

Donut Gallery Diner

Have you ever experienced TED’S SPECIAL at DGD? No? Well today is the day.

Ted Special – BOGO. Buy one Ted Special get one FREE!

Enjoy breakfast in our dining room or “al fresco” in our expanded outdoor seating area. Also offering takeout.

Breakfast? Donut Gallery is the dining establishment that opens earliest on the key, 7-days a week!

Expanded hours.

Sunday and Monday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday through Sunday, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

83 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne

Call (305) 361-9985 to say hello and place your order.

Visit us online by clicking here.

Ayesha Indian Restaurant

Tuesday, a fantastic day for a special South Indian meal.

FREE APPETIZER when you spend $50 and FREE DELIVERY

Open for Dine-In indoor or outdoor seating, Takeout or delivery.

For our full menu or to order online, please click here.

Tuesday – Sunday 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Call (786) 953-4761 to place a takeout order

328 Crandon Blvd - #115 Key Biscayne

Brasas KB

Have you tried our Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that include 2 sides and sauce of your choice: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

Tuesday special.... Our delicious half pound hamburger, with one side and a soda, only $10.99 - loaded it up with a fried egg, bacon, cheese and pickles to make it a "completa" for only $4 more! Can't beat the quality! Unmatched value!

Open for indoor or outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery.

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

Artisan Kitchen & Bar

TACO TUESDAY! There is no Tuesday on the island as fun and delicious as Taco Tuesday at Artisan!

Open for indoor dining or expanded-Outdoor Dine-In, Takeout and Delivery.

Please wear a mask, maintain your social distancing and WELCOME!

We can also deliver our famous craft beers. Call for your favorite

Wine sale! All our white & red wine bottles are $12 - and we will deliver

New Hours:

Monday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. / Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Call us directly at (305) 365-6003

Also available – place your Order Online here

The Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help Local. Shop Safely.

Meet the Hog’s Grilled Chicken Sandwich: Fresh lettuce, tomato, red onion, grilled to order fresh chicken breast, cheese, avocado and bacon. Stop by the grill, order and you can enjoy eating inside, limited capacity to keep social distance.

Today’s menu.

Soups & Creams: Chicken Tortilla / Beef Soup / Broccoli

Main Course: Beef Stroganoff / Roasted Chicken Pepperoncini / Shrimp / Pasta Alfredo

Side Dishes: Garden Rice / Eggplant Parmigiana / French Fries

The Golden-Hog has a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Golden Hog puts safety first, and has taken steps to ensure the safety of employees and customers, investing in shields, masks and gloves for safety, and the store is set up for social distancing. Shop with confidence.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can also email your orders here or or order online by clicking here.

Kazumi

Today, our special featured dish is our popular Salmon Sliders! Nothing like them on the island!

Modern Japanese fusion restaurant offer creative treatments & creativity in our dishes for takeout and delivery by our own employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

NEW HOURS! Monday through Saturday Noon to 9:45

Closed Sundays

Open for Dine-In with indoor and expansive outdoor seating, Takeout or delivery.

Only accepting credit card payments.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675

KEBO

Open for Dine-In with indoor and expansive & shaded outdoor seating, Takeout or delivery.

Never too early in the week to indulge in wine. Introducing the island’s most complete Wine Cellar. We have a unique wine selection at new prices. Check it out, we are confident there is a new favorite waiting for you.

Order a KEBO-quality meal at home and save. Our new $14.95/pp To-Go Takeout & Delivery menu (only), offers a total meal that includes 2 courses, appetizer and a main dish. Add a dessert for only $2 p/p more*.

While picking up your order, visit our “Kebo-Store” with some Spanish delicacies like virgin olive oil, chorizos and more. Call us to place your order.

KEBO Restaurant, a 2020 a Traveler’s Choice Winner, is located in the Key Colony Shopping Center. Call (305) 365-1244 to order or inquire on today’s and wine specials

Domino’s Pizza

Let us take care of lunch or dinner with our NEW special!

One Large Pizza 1 Topping AND 8 piece Chicken Wing order for only $16.99

For your safety and our employees, all our deliveries are now contactless. #stayhome - #besafe and enjoy our pizza!

Open for takeout and delivery via its own drivers / Mon-Sun 10:30 a.m. to Midnight

Call (305) 361-0000 to place an order

180 Crandon Blvd, Arcade Shopping Center

Sake Room

Today… FREE* Crunchy Crab Salad!!!

Open with indoor & outdoor seating, Takeout or delivery.

Join us today, open from Noon to 10 p.m.

Try one of our delicious rolls this Tuesday.

New hours! 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

*Offer good on any $50+ order

Milanezza

Make it Milanezza for lunch! Special weekly $13.95 lunch menu.

Open for Dine-In with indoor and expanded outdoor seating in our Terrazita, Takeout or delivery.

YES! Our Milanezza Mercadito is OPEN for business. That is now part of who we are! Providing 1-hour delivery of daily fresh fruits & vegetables, Argentina grass fed black-angus beef, all natural chicken, amazing seafood & homemade pastas. We also deliver miga sandwiches, alfajores, milanezzas, empanadas and much more.

Introducing our Online Liquor Outlet. Consume all the wine & liquor options we offer at Milanezza at home with our convenient delivery. Support local

You still get 10% off all online orders. Code ONLINE. Place your order here.

Offering delivery from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Milanezza, a 2020 a Traveler’s Choice Winner, is located in the CVS Plaza. To place a delivery or takeout order, call (305) 646-1001

Boater’s Grill & Lighthouse Café / Bill Baggs

The restaurants inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park – the popular Boater’s Grill, located at No Name Harbor and accessible by boat, and the beachside Lighthouse Café are ready to serve you.

Enjoy a beachside breakfast under the lighthouse at Lighthouse Cafe

Boater’s Grill is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lighthouse Café is open 7-days a week, from 9 a.m. to Sunset

The restaurants are located inside Bill Baggs State Park, at 1200 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne.

You can reach them at (305) 361-0080 to place a takeout order

Tutto Pizza & Pasta

Open for Outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery.

Pasta Tuesday!

Choose from Spinach Ravioli, Cavatelli or Spaghetti Bolognese with our daily soup or Salad (house or Caesar) for only $12.00

Another alternative is Tutto Family Meal day! Oder from 4 delicious options. Family meals include main dish, salad and they throw in some yummy homemade bread. Feeds 4-6 for only $45.00

Offering “No Contact Delivery” – simply request that when ordering. You can order online – click here – or by calling (305) 361-2224.

Sun- Thur 11:30 am -10:30pm

Fri-Sat 11:30 am – 11pm

328 Crandon Blvd #111, Key Biscayne / Galleria Shopping Center

Randazzo’s Italian Seafood and Classics

Closed Tuesdays.

New Hours. Monday, Wed, Thur and Sunday 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. / Open until 11 p.m. Fri and Sat

Call us directly to order at (305) 456-0480

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEats

Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%