Years ago, the mention of milk brought along pictures of cows and the local milk man, who dropped off the bottles at the door. Milk is defined as a white fluid, and some definitions include that the fluid is rich in fat and protein, and is secreted by female mammals.

Now we are in a new era. Milk has more varieties than ever before. Traditional cow’s milk is categorized as full fat, 2%, 1%, lactose free, skim, and others. But plant-based alternatives to traditional cow’s milk have been springing up due to food intolerance and allergies.

Considering that food is fuel, choosing the right milk for its nutritional benefit needs additional clarification. Keep in mind, all milks offer minimal nutritional content. Pairing them with nutritionally dense foods increases its benefit. Think of milk as an accessory, or even a seasoning, but not a main staple.

Traditional cow’s milk has always purported to be a calcium leader, bringing in 305 mg per glass. The thing is that there are so many other foods that provide more calcium (and an array of other vital nutrients). Foods such as sesame seeds and chia seeds provide 560 mg of calcium for 2 ounces of seeds; a handful of almonds can provide almost 130 mg of calcium; 3 cups of chopped kale provides 305 mg; and seaweed provides 10 times more calcium than traditional milk.

No single food provides all the nutrients needed for amazing health. Be sure to read the label’s ingredients carefully as manufacturers will often use fillers and additives. An ingredient such as carrageenan is an emulsifying and thickening agent has been linked to bloating, inflammation, and gastric distress.

Most nut milks are made by adding water, blending, and straining. Sometimes they add cinnamon, vanilla or chocolate for flavor. That said, here are our top five milk alternatives for you to consider:

Hemp Milk. This milk has a thick nutty taste and provides an array of essential fatty acids, amino acids, and omega 3's that help with brain development and growth. It’s made from cannabis seeds and water. This protein-rich seed lacks the psychoactive components that produce the high from marijuana. It works well for baked goods, mashed potatoes and more.

Coconut Milk. For those who enjoy a thicker, sweeter taste, coconut milk provides it. Made with freshly grated coconut meat and coconut water, this delicacy works well with anything traditional milk can serve. Coconut milk provides loads of medium chain triglycerides, making fat digestion easier on the body. It has several essential nutrients as well. The only challenge with coconut milk is the calorie count per serving, so use in moderation.

Almond Milk. This has been a popular beverage since the Middle Ages and brings with it a higher nutritional content than most plant based milks. Almond milk is one of the easiest milks to make. It’s a mixture of ground almonds and water, strained. From it, you receive vitamin E, zinc, potassium, manganese, selenium, iron, fiber, and calcium, just to name a few.

Soy Milk. This is a tough one. This protein-rich milk provides an array of vitamins, but at a cost. Soybeans contain phytic acid, which some call the anti-nutrient. This acid inhibits the absorption of essential minerals such as calcium, magnesium, iron and zinc, robbing the body of vitamins in order to properly digest and metabolize the milk. The only way to properly break down soy is with fermentation or sprouting, making soy milk a poor choice.

Cashew Milk. This newer milk variety hit shelves with a gold star. Cashew milk is as easy to make as almond milk. It provides an excellent source of fiber, magnesium, copper, and a host of antioxidants. As for taste, cashew milk brings in a richer nutty flavor than almond milk, making it an excellent substitute for coffee creamer, and a wonderful addition to a homemade chia pudding.

A food plan with a variety of nutrient-dense foods is the ideal. Using any form of milk should be as an accessory, but not as a main staple. Your food is your fuel, so empower your body with the healthiest options available.

About Adita Yrizarry-Lang

Adita is a SuperPower aficionado and mother of 2. Her “Journey” started as a fitness instructor 30+ years ago. Since then, she expanded her endeavors, from a biomechanics and resistance training expert to nutritional guru, mind-body coach, author of SuperPowers, A Busy Woman’s Guide to Health and Happiness, and women’s advocate for healthy living. Adita holds a degree in Holistic Nutrition, is a Lv3 Holistic Lifestyle Coach through the Chek Institute, and has been accredited by several health organizations. She has trained thousands of fitness professionals’ worldwide and often speaks at schools, Fortune 500 companies, and private organizations on the benefits of quality foods, longevity, and amazing health.

Adita’s mission…encourage individuals to live Inspired. She wants to bring out the challenges and offer solutions to make SuperPowers shine and life thrive on! She can be found online here.