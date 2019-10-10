You’ll get in a spooky good mood at Rumbar’s House of Spells

You might know Rumbar as a sultry lounge located at the Ritz-Carlton. Or perhaps you read about it in our recent feature on mixologist extraordinaire Anthony Buddle.

Whatever you think you know, however, you can put it away. Rumbar has gone through an October makeover like few others. To say you will not recognize the joint would be an understatement.

During the month of October, Rumbar is featuring a Halloween pop-up bar called the House of Spells. Beware of the captivating ingredients mixologist Alexa Delgado uses in her haunted cocktails, crafted especially for this event. And the specially designed hair-raising bites are deadly good (pun intended). There is also spooky entertainment daily, from 3 p.m. until close.

On the last day of Rumbar’s spooktacular month, Friday November 1, from 6 to 10 p.m., there will be a grand finale -- a Dia de los Muertos themed party, which will include face painting, entertainment and a special a la carte menu. Costumes are encouraged. For complimentary valet parking and access into the event. RSVP are recommended.

The Rumbar Spooky Pop-up bar is located in the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne at 455 Grand Bay Drive,. For more information, call (305) 365-4500. Rumbar opens at 3 p.m. daily.