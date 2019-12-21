T/T Cleat looks to change sunset viewing on the island

Cleat offers a comfortable setting to enjoy the island’s spectacular sunsets.

 

Watching sunsets is as much a part of Key Biscayne life as enjoying a great meal with that perfect beverage. David and Reina Gonzalez, owners of Boaters Grill and Lighthouse Café inside Bill Baggs State Park, are convinced their new venue, T / T Cleat by Boaters Grill, will change how Key Biscayners and visitors alike will enjoy sunsets or celebrate that special gathering.

David and Reina Gonzalez

David and Reina Gonzalez hope to add to the island’s sunset watching experience with their new venue.

T / T Cleat by Boaters Grill, located in the back of No Name Harbor, offers unobstructed and spectacular views of the water.

The new venue features a comfortable bar to enjoy a beverage in a nice breeze. Adjacent there is a tiki hut large enough for parties or simply to admire the beauty of the harbor.

The bar area at T / T Cleat by Boaters Grill 

David and Reina hope T / T Cleat by Boaters Grill becomes a regular gathering spot. They will serve tapas, beer and wine. For parties, the menu can run from tapas or cheese and ham carving stations to a roasted pig, and everything in-between.

After the sun sets, time to enjoy a glass of wine or beer at T/T Cleat by Boaters Grill comfortable bar area

To inquire about booking an event, call Reina at (305) 361-0080. The venue is located inside Bill Baggs State Park at 1200 Crandon Blvd.

