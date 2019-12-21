T/T Cleat looks to change sunset viewing on the island

Watching sunsets is as much a part of Key Biscayne life as enjoying a great meal with that perfect beverage. David and Reina Gonzalez, owners of Boaters Grill and Lighthouse Café inside Bill Baggs State Park, are convinced their new venue, T / T Cleat by Boaters Grill, will change how Key Biscayners and visitors alike will enjoy sunsets or celebrate that special gathering.

T / T Cleat by Boaters Grill, located in the back of No Name Harbor, offers unobstructed and spectacular views of the water.

The new venue features a comfortable bar to enjoy a beverage in a nice breeze. Adjacent there is a tiki hut large enough for parties or simply to admire the beauty of the harbor.

David and Reina hope T / T Cleat by Boaters Grill becomes a regular gathering spot. They will serve tapas, beer and wine. For parties, the menu can run from tapas or cheese and ham carving stations to a roasted pig, and everything in-between.

To inquire about booking an event, call Reina at (305) 361-0080. The venue is located inside Bill Baggs State Park at 1200 Crandon Blvd.