Tacopolis’s owner brings Mexican flavors and entertaining atmosphere to the island

Mexican-born Arturo Herreria grew up in Acapulco and Cancun, where he gained experience in the tourism industry and culinary arts, which ultimately led him to opening Tacopolis in Key Biscayne earlier this year.

Herreria is also a professional musician. Earlier this week we had a chance to sit with Herreria to discuss his new venture.

IN. Why did you decide to open a taco restaurant in Key Biscayne?

AH: We are fortunate to live in Key Biscayne, and although we moved, we kept in close contact with our friends on the island, we love it here. The idea for Tacopolis came up several years ago. While there have been other Mexican restaurants on the island, we saw the need for a place where families could enjoy regardless of age or nationality. That is why our menu is tailore made for Key Biscayne’s multicultural community.

IN. How would you define the Tacopolis identity?

AH: I think the concept is defined by the personality of its owners. Despite the limitations that exist in the USA to develop concepts, we try to find a balance between gastronomy and entertainment, since they are the main elements that I have personally applied in jobs and projects previously in Cancun.

What is the famous Tacos al Pastor?

AH: Tacos al pastor are made of pork, carefully prepared from the time they are marinated in spices that give them their reddish color. It is mounted on a vertical oven where it literally sweats its juices, and is cut into thin slabs that give it a softness and a special flavor. We then combine it on a tortilla with onion and coriander, sauce, and a piece of pineapple, creating that combination which is very different from the normal taste of the pork.

While Mexican cuisine offers variety, at the end, ingredients are used that are very common in any other country and it is very easy for anyone to try a different dish on each visit.

For breakfast we have chilaquiles, Huevos Rancheros and Enmoladas.

For lunch, churrasco with onion or roast beef, shrimp cocktail, mole, beef or chicken broth, quesadillas, our signature sombrero, and a variety of tacos and quesadillas.

At night we suggest our melted cheeses with chorizo, fajitas, shrimp or fish tacos, or a family barbecue.

IN. How do you adapt to these times of social distancing?

AH: Our concept is very adaptable to circumstances. We are a mix between a restaurant in shape and an express kitchen. Let’s say, like a Starbucks where you can either order at the counter or be served at your table and spend some time there, like at home. Due to our type of operation and menu, this contingency affects us like everyone else, but it keeps us active because of the practical dishes we handle and our small terrace, where people feel very safe.

We have all the platforms and social media active to order online and home deliveries.

If You Go

Tacopolis is located in the Square Shopping Center at 260 Crandon Blvd.

You can reach them at (786) 703-5523

Closed Mondays, open Tuesdays to Sunday from Noon to 10 p.m.

