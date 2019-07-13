Red, white and blue pride and America’s most iconic Independence Day food; hamburgers and hot dogs was very much evident everywhere on the island. As local attorney York Flick said, “Wouldn’t be the 4th without the lines for a hot dog.” and lines there were at the Rotary of Key Biscayne 4th of July picnic.

Rotarian Bob Brookes boasted about the picnic’s limited but all Americana menu of only hot dogs and burgers. He described the day’s culinary star, “the new and soon to be famous Rotary Mojo Burger.”

This was a patty of “high-quality beef”, soaked in mojo sauce for hours and expertly grilled by a trio of volunteer grill masters; Council member Brett Moss, Chief of Police Press and attorney and Rotarian Joe Kellogg who reported they were flying off the grills as fast as they could flip them.

Another island favorite keeping residents cool at the parade, picnic and beach was lemonade. As Rotarian Yvette Yrizarry said, the lines at the lemonade stand were steady since it opened, also helping keep parade MC Austin Tellam hydrated.

For the sweet side, there were plenty of options. Piononos opened on July 4th and was offering an American Flag Pavlova that was seen at several of the pot lucks on the beach. At The Golden Hog, key lime pie was the favorite of many patrons stocking up for the festivities.

Libations were also enjoyed throughout the island. At the Rotary picnic, all the rave was about the beer being served, Tower. It was donated by local brewery Tank Brewery and according to Bob and Yvette, they sold-out quicker than they expected. The Ritz served locals ready to watch the fireworks, with Geno keeping busy over at Dune, as was head mixologist Alex Delgado over at Lightkeepers.

While the fireworks show was the star on the beach, food was evident up and down the beach as families brought out home main dishes in what could only be described as the beach’s largest potluck on Key Biscayne.

All and all, the various homemade Tastes of Key Biscayne made the 4th of July celebrations even more enjoyable for locals.