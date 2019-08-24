First week of school for the new school year is now behind us. It was busy week for students and parents of K-8 Center and St Agnes Academy Catholic School (KB Presbyterian School starts on August 28 and both St Christopher’s Montessori and KB Community Church Day School start on September 3rd).

Back-to-school season in the island is a busy time, cluttered between after-school activities, whether at Village Green or Community Center, homework and oh yes, making dinner each night. Here are a couple of easy and healthy dinner time alternatives for any island family to enjoy, courtesy of Family Features.

“Healthier” Sloppy Joe Smart Pockets

Servings: 4

1 pound ground turkey

1/4 cup finely chopped celery

1/4 cup finely chopped onion

1/4 cup finely chopped carrot

1 clove minced garlic

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

1/4 cup tomato paste

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar

1/2 teaspoon yellow mustard

1 cup water

4 Toufayan Smart Pockets, any variety

In large skillet over medium heat, brown ground turkey, celery, onion, carrot, garlic, salt and pepper, breaking up beef until browned and no longer pink, approximately 6-8 minutes.

Add tomato paste, brown sugar, vinegar, mustard and water; mix well.

Bring to boil, reduce to simmer and cook 15-20 minutes until sauce thickens and flavors meld.

Remove from heat; taste and adjust seasonings, if necessary.

Divide evenly among pita bread pockets and serve.

Cherry Bruschetta

Servings: 6

18 slices (1/2-inch thick) small baguette-style bread

1 tablespoon olive oil, divided

1 1/2 cups pitted Northwest fresh sweet cherries, coarsely chopped

1/4 cup chopped cilantro

1/4 cup diced yellow sweet pepper

2 tablespoons finely chopped green onions

2 tablespoons lime juice

1 teaspoon grated lime peel

1/2 teaspoon garlic salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

2 ounces fresh mozzarella cheese

1 tablespoon thinly sliced fresh basil

Heat oven to 350 F.

Arrange baguette slices on cookie sheet and toast one side 5 minutes. Turn slices, brush with 1/2 tablespoon olive oil and bake 5 minutes.

Combine cherries, cilantro, sweet pepper, green onions, lime juice, lime peel, garlic salt, pepper and remaining olive oil; mix well.

Top each baguette with thin slice cheese, 1 tablespoon cherry mixture and sprinkle of basil. Serve warm or cold.

Courtesy of Northwest Cherry Growers

Trout with Grape and Lentil Salad

Fresh grapes always make a great snack because they are tasty, healthy and portable. Yet grapes can also be used as an ingredient to make good-for-you dishes that are just as satisfying as they are healthy, like this Trout with Grape and Lentil Salad.

Servings: 4

3/4 cup green lentils, uncooked

2 1/2 cups water

2 tablespoons minced shallot

1 1/2 cups halved red California grapes

1/4 cup fresh chopped dill

1/4 cup chopped walnuts

walnuts 2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon lemon zest

1 tablespoon white balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon, plus 2 teaspoons, olive oil, divided

1 cup arugula

1/2 teaspoon sea salt, divided

1/4 teaspoon pepper, plus additional, to taste, divided

4 trout fillets (4-6 ounces each), skin on

1/2 teaspoon lemon zest

In medium saucepan, combine lentils with water. Bring to boil then reduce heat to simmer; cover and cook 15 minutes. Turn off heat and allow lentils to steam 5 minutes; drain and let cool.

In medium bowl, combine lentils, shallot, grapes, dill, walnuts, lemon juice, lemon zest, vinegar, 1 tablespoon olive oil, arugula, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and pepper, to taste; set aside.

Heat oven to broil. Move rack to highest position.

Sprinkle trout fillets with lemon zest, remaining salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper; brush with remaining olive oil. Broil trout 4-5 minutes. Serve with lentil salad.

Nutritional information per serving: 480 calories; 40 g protein; 36 g carbohydrates; 20 g fat (38% calories from fat); 3 g saturated fat (4% calories from saturated fat); 80 mg cholesterol; 380 mg sodium; 10 g fiber.