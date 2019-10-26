Erika Diaz epitomizes the service vibe of The Corner Coffee and Pantry

Key Biscayners have come to know Corner Coffee and Pantry as that comfortable, friendly corner (pun intended) where the staff addresses them by name and strives to provide great service and quality meals or snack> Perfect for post-workout or while waiting for the kids’ class to end.

No Corner Coffee and Pantry employee displays this commitment more than Erika Diaz. Erika has the complete confidence of owner Anna Lisa Volpe to provide the service she expects.

We had a chance to sit with Erika to learn a bit more about her.

IN. Where were you born?

ED. Los Rios, Ecuador

IN. Where do you live now?

ED. Close by, in downtown Miami

IN. Why did you get into this business?

ED. My mom has always worked or owned restaurants, and being with her has enabled me to gain experience in the industry.

IN. What is your “secret to success” in your profession?

ED. You have to enjoy what you do. If you do your job with love, and you provide good customer service, our clients love it, remember and come back.

IN. What’s your proudest moment in your career?

ED. Any time one of our customers let me know they were satisfied with the service I provided was excellent and they were pleased.

IN. Any funny stories you can share?

ED. When kids come up and try to pay what they ordered with their toys gives me a feeling of tenderness.

IN. What is the state of the culinary scene in your estimation in Key Biscayne and Miami at large?

ED. The restaurant industry in the island has become very diversified, and today there are a lot of options available to dine out. I think it has improved.

IN. How does food help humanity connect and understand each other?

ED. I think it provides an excuse, if you will, to get together with family and friends.

IN. Should reality food shows like Top Chef be exiled and forgotten or do you believe they nurture and support a new generation of passionate chefs...

ED. I think it provides and educational component to our industry and promotes being a chef in a more positive light, a profession.

IN. Let’s play thought association… In a few words, quickly without too much thought, share your feelings about:

IN ---veganism?

ED. Healthy

IN ---gluten free?

ED. Something light

IN --organic everything?

ED. Long life.

IN ----neighborhood farmer's markets or big chain grocery?

ED. Farmers markets.

IN. What do you love most about your career?

ED. I have been working in Key Biscayne for 6 or 7 years and to this day enjoy meeting people, building relationships and learning different cultures.

IN. If you had to choose one meal, what would it be?

ED. Focaccia and avocado toast

IN. If you had to make a dish for yourself, what would it be?

ED. Avocado toast

IN. What is your favorite junk food?

ED. A good hamburger

IN. Any food you absolutely dislike?

ED. Cheese

IN. What do you like the most about working in Key Biscayne?

ED. I feel safe all the time. Besides, its a beautiful place to work and walk around.

IN. What do you like to do with your free time?

ED. Go to the beach.

IN. What would people be surprised to know about you?

ED. That I actually have a very strong character and that I’m an avid, and good, soccer player.

IN. What’s your advice for someone just starting in your profession?

ED. Have lots and lots of patience and make sure you love what you are doing, or where you are working.

If you go.

The Corner Coffee and Pantry is located inside the Key Biscayne Community Center and is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

Visit them online by clicking here