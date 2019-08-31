Pommodori Pizza

Yes, Pommodori Pizza and Pasta serves Brazilian-style pizza and other authentic Brazilian dishes, but it is the desire of Pommodori’ s manager, Key Biscayne resident and Chilean born Christian Grac-Murtagh, that when you think of Pommodori, the first thing you think of is the positive customer service you received during your visit. That is, and has been, Christian’s passion since he started working on the industry over twenty years ago.

IN. Why did you get into this business?

CGM. I have been in the industry for over twenty years. When I first arrived in Key Biscayne, I worked in the best steak house at the time and there is where the foundation of much of what I do today.

IN. What is your “secret to success”?

CGM. You have to like dealing with people and maintain good disposition to serve.

IN. What is your proudest moment in your career?

CGM. To have been selected best waiter in Key Biscayne for two years in a row.

IN. What is the state of the culinary scene in your estimation in Key Biscayne and Miami at large...?

CGM. In the short-term, the variety of cultures on the island is affecting the culinary scene, maybe to the level of a New York; there are so many alternatives to choose from in terms of the types of places to eat.

IN. What needs to occur for the South Florida or Key Biscayne food industry to get better?

CGM. The most important thing is we must improve the level of service we provide customers. We have a large number of restaurants with good food but the service falls short and lacks a high level of professionalism.

IN. How does food help humanity connect and understand each other?

CGM. The many different tastes and textures in the food is cause for great conversations over a meal.

IN. Should reality food shows like Top Chef be exiled and forgotten or do you believe they nurture and support a new generation of passionate chefs?

CGM. I think overall is a positive thing. It gives viewers an opportunity to see how others work in the industry and how they overcome obstacles.

IN. In a few words, quickly without too much thought, share your feelings about:

IN ---veganism?

CGM. It is already to an extreme.

IN ---gluten free?

CGM. A fad.

IN --organic everything?

CGM. Neurotic.

IN ----food waste and disposable containers, i.e. plastics and dumped food legally prevented from going to homeless kitchens?

CGM. From an ecological perspective, in total agreement, we must continue to learn to take care of the environment.

IN ----neighborhood farmer's markets or big chain grocers?

CGM. Farmers market.

IN ---Anthony Bourdain?

CGM. He put a positive social spin on the culinary industry.

IN. What do you love most about your career?

CGM. Dealing with different customers every day.

IN. If you had to choose one meal, what would it be?

CGM. Pizza, meat lovers!

IN. If you had to make a dish for yourself, what would it be?

CGM. Pasta, ravioli.

IN. What is your favorite junk food?

CGM. Chicken wings

IN. What would people be surprised to know about you?

CGM. That I have a passion for anything that could help us all become healthier. In that vein, I am working on a new CBD project.

IN. What is your advice for someone just starting in your profession?

CGM. Have a lot of patience and perseverance.

If you go. Pommodori Pizza and Pasta is located in the Key Colony Plaza at 200 Crandon Blvd, in Key Biscayne. You can reach them at (305) 365-1251. They are opened 11 am to 10 pm Sunday to Thursday, closing at 11 pm on Fri and Sat. See their menu.