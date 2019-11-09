Enjoy Local’ more than a slogan at the Golden Hog this Thanksgiving.

It has been 10 years since the Golden Hog was first introduced to Key Biscayne. In that time, the friendly, casually upscale establishment has become more than a place where we shop or dine; it has become the place where friends and neighbors gather for lunch, dinner or a quick cup of coffee. A community gathering place.

As owner Jorge Gonzalez, who operates the establishment with wife Mariana Trello, says: “Esto es un mercado de la comunidad” (this is a community market). He wants the Golden Hog to feel like home to Key Biscayners. Come as you are, he states, because this is a laid back place.

As we approach Thanksgiving, the Golden Hog again is preparing to serve Key Biscayne a traditional Thanksgiving feast, allowing residents to create lasting family memories, entrusting Golden Hog with the cooking to spend quality time with loved ones!

Once again, the Golden Hog will be offering their organic, hormone/GMO-free turkeys, starting at 12-14 lbs. (which feeds 6-8 persons) to 20-22-lbs. Their process reflect the quality and attention to detail Jorge and his management team expects. They start braising their turkeys two days prior to baking. Then, on Wednesday, they start slow baking and cook all day so they are ready for delivery – or pick up – on Thanksgiving.

As in previous years, they will offer free delivery (in the 33149 zip code only) and be open from 8 a.m.to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Due to the limited supply, they encouraged residents to order ahead. You can also order online by clicking here.

To supplement the main course, the Golden Hog’s famously addictive stuffing is a must-enjoy. Jorge smiles as he says they use a secret family recipe, tweaked and perfected over time. It has a combination of meat, breadcrumbs, and spices, with a sweet touch provided by prunes and plums. The texture is perfectly smooth; a perfect complement or the ideal ingredient for a day after Thanksgiving stuffing sandwich, minus the turkey.

They also offer additional sides, like sweet potato mash, and have fresh vegetables available if you want to create additional sides. Try their homemade Cranberry & Orange Compote. They also have available that Venezuelan Christmas tradition, pan de jamón (ham bread).

For dessert, the Golden Hog offers delicacies from a local small baker, like homemade pumpkin and pecan pies that are exclusive to them. They also offer their own homemade dynamite dark chocolate cake.

Asked about new things for 2019, Jorge brimmed with pride when talking about what they are doing with their wine selection of wines. Jorge recently completed certification at the Florida Wine Academy, along with the Golden Hog’s own sommelier, Alexis Melgrani. They are concentrating on a selection of wines from boutique and small production wineries. Alexis, a graduate of Le-Vieux-Bois hospitality school in Geneva, Switzerland, is always ready to help customers select the perfect wine pairing for Thanksgiving or any occasion. Also, the Golden Hog will soon introduce their own wine club and have recently started serving wine by the glass.

If you are invited to a neighbor’s Thanksgiving dinner, Mariana suggests to take the Golden Hog’s newest gourmet basket, the Harvest Basket, which she created especially for Thanksgiving.

Golden Hog is located at 91 Harbor Drive. You can place your Thanksgiving order by visiting them, calling (305) 361-1300 or online here.