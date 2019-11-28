A Thanksgiving #tasteofkeybiscayne tradition; Cooking for the homeless is a valuable love lesson

For a second consecutive year, #tasteofkeybiscayne features local students who gather at Milanezza on Key Biscayne to prepare meals that they will take to feed the homeless in downtown Miami.

Gladys Arneri, who along with husband Max Waicman owns and operates the popular Milazezza Restaurant on Crandon, said, “Sharing a common vision with Malena Legarre and Narciso Munoz, who together created the Fundacion Hermanos de la Calle, we get together and offer cooking classes for children and adolescents in our restaurants, with the aim to teach our children compassion, work and the opportunity to make themselves available to help others in need.”

On Nov. 15, Gladys, Max and their staff gathered with 45 local students to prepare more than 250 meals. The menu included meatballs, potato salad and muffins.

After all the cooking was completed, the meals were carefully packed. This year, the students took the time to write loving and encouraging messages for each of the meals.

They will meet up with adult drivers who take the kids to designated locations where the meals are given to the homeless.

“We have been doing this since 2016, having worked with over 500 students who have collectively cooked, packed and distributed more than 3,000 meals,” Gladys Arneri said, adding:

“Each trip is a vivid reminder that there is a very fine line that separates our world of relative comfort on the island, from having to sleep in a cardboard bed on the street.

“We are thankful for own situation, and give thanks to God for allowing us to be givers of food and material things and recipients of the blessing and gratitude we experience from the homeless.”

For more information on Fundacion Hermanos de la Calle in Key Biscayne, please visit then online.