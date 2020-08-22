Kazumi tops the list for teens’ critique of sushi available on the island

Eating sushi is a luxury that comes with living in Key Biscayne. With so many restaurants to order from here, and many different sushi options, we decided to find out which of the island establishment’s “best roll” was our favorite.

To assess the rolls, we called Origin, Sushi Siam, Sake Room, and Kazumi. Each restaurant knew we were writing an article for the Islander News, so they knew their food was being critiqued. We asked them each to send us their best roll. We knew nothing of the rolls coming to us until they arrived.

Origin was first up. We asked for their best and most recommended sushi roll. They said that was the Origin roll. They took about 41 minutes to deliver and charged us $2 for delivery. The roll came in a freebee. The sushi roll consists of lobster tempura, asparagus, cream cheese, masago, layered with avocado, with soy and eel sauce on the side. The sushi came warm, which was a very nice touch. The only thing we did not like about the Origin roll is that it had too much cream cheese. In our opinion, we don’t really like cream cheese in our sushi. Rating: 7.5/10.

Sushi Siam was next up. Their “best roll” was a Crunchy Spicy Tuna roll, which consisted of a spicy tuna roll, topped with tuna and mango slices, and tempura flakes. They also brought eel, spicy mayo, and soy sauce. For a $3 delivery fee, the food arrived in 18 minutes, the fastest among all of the locations we ordered from. The roll was very well prepared. We enjoyed the touch of mango slices, which added a sweet flavor to counter the roll’s spice. Rating: 8/10.

Next, we called Sake Room. Their “best” roll was the Spicy Tuna Supreme. It took around 25 minutes to be delivered. There was also a $5 delivery fee. The spicy tuna supreme is spicy tuna, cream cheese, avocado, tempura flakes, and their crunchy crab salad served on top. It also came with soy and eel sauce on the side. The sushi was fresh and delicious. Rating: 9.5/10.

The last place on our list was Kazumi, and they said their best sushi roll is the Caco roll, which is named after one of the owners. The Caco Roll has Kani Mix, ​avocado, white soy paper, topped with fresh tuna, and truffle oil.​ ​It took about 30 minutes for delivery and the charge was $5 for delivery. The sushi was very well put together, the fish was fresh, and the truffle oil gave it amazing flavor. This roll was very good. Rating: 10/10.

After experiencing the “best” rolls from various sushi restaurants on the island we have come to the conclusion that our favorite was the Caco Roll from Kazumi. We liked this roll because it was like no other roll, with its distinctive soy paper wrapping and truffle oil. We were very pleased with all of the food received from the restaurants, but our clear favorite was from Kazumi.

We hope you enjoy their sushi test adventure, and find it helpful. Let us know how your experience compares. Email editor@islandernews.com. We are confident Paulina and Sabrina would love to compare notes.

Meet Paulina Garmendia and Sabrina Marquez, close friends and island students preparing to go into 10th grade at Immaculata La Salle. Both are intrigued by journalism and are interning with Islander News this summer. While performing editorial tasks, they proposed a “teen-food-taste” experience. Said Sabrina, “Cooking and food have always been a personal passion of mine, along with writing. So that is why the taste project seemed so appropriate for me.”

Added Paulina: “Since I was younger, I would use writing as a creative outlet and would spend my free time writing stories. As time went by, my desire to write grew more. I also enjoy cooking.”

After taking on the island’s pizza offerings, Paulina and Sabrina now graduate to grading Key Biscayne’s sushi options.