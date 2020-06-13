The art of survival is specialty of Donut Gallery Diner owners

Economic downturns. Military crisis. Hurricanes. Many hurricanes. Somehow, the small 24-seat corner diner on Harbor Plaza has survived it all. Until the 2020 Coronavirus pandemic.

Now, Nelson and Ota Zambrano, owners of the Donut Gallery, are doing all they can to keep the island icon that Nelson’s dad Benjamin bought in 1972 when he moved the family to Key Biscayne, open for business.

“We are one of the two oldest places to eat on the island,” said Ota, mentioning Sir Pizza as the other. “We are a historical place on the key. I think people would be sad if this situation forced us to close.”

During hurricanes, the Donut Gallery was the place residents came for hot coffee and a good breakfast, while sharing storm stories. They had generators. “We were always the last ones to close and the first one to open,” said Ota.

Added Nelson: “This pandemic has actually forced us to be less social. It is almost like people are afraid to speak with each other.”

He said that the social distancing restrictions imposed on restaurants “took the hearts out of this place.”

It’s not that social distancing is meant to be unsociable, he said, “but we feel that way. “

“If you sneeze, it is like people run away from you,” said Nelson. The Donut Gallery always had a strong following among the senior population, but since they are the group most at risk from the virus, they are hesitant to be so close to others.

“I get it, but we want to make sure they know we will do anything we can to keep them safe,” Nelson said. “We are using face shields, gloves and are wiping down everything and sanitizing regularly. We feel DNG is safe.”

During the shutdown, as the number of customers dropped, Nelson was forced to cut back on staff, even laying off his uncle, Raul, and his other long-term employee, Ruth. “We kept Lory, who has been with us for 33 years. Those are not easy decisions to make, but we’ve had to adjust.”

Like many small businesses on the island, the Zambranos have applied to many loans, from th4 Small Business Administration and others. “Yes, we got the PPP (payroll protection plan), but that really is not a long term solution. We also applied to the SBA loan and were first supposed to get a $10,000 advance, then it changed to $5,000. But we still have not heard anything.

“We see all these larger businesses getting the money and smaller mom and pops shops are left to struggle,” said Ota, to which Nelson quipped: “And we are as Mom and Pop as they get.”

Nelson said the social distancing requirements have had a huge impact on them. “We have to operate at 50% capacity, which for us is 12 people,” he said. “We are doing it, but it is a challenge. And this shopping center is not built to add a couple of tables outside in the common area of the center -- and we are allowed to serve customers there, which helps a bit.

“Fortunately, we are seeing a few customers trickle in, not closed to what it was. Interesting enough, we are seeing younger kids come in, a welcome sight.”

“We have always been here for this community. We now need them,” said Nelson.

“Come back,” said Ota.

The Donut Gallery is located in the Harbor Plaza at 83 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne. You can order at (305) 361-9985.