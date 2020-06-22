THE GUARDIANS, Celebrating the heroes who keep us safe in the battle over Coronavirus

When a crisis such as the Coronavirus pandemic strikes, a community’s strength of character is put to the test. As neighbors struggle, others step up to help. Compassionate. Diligent. Selfless.

For some -- those designated as “essential” workers -- it is their job, and they perform exceptionally. Others, however, willingly come out of the safety of self-quarantine and risk sickness to offer assistance to the community.

The response to the pandemic epitomizes what makes Key Biscayne so special. The village is composed of people who put the community before self. People from all walks of life with generous hearts who have genuine concern for their neighbors.

From making and distributing meals to the homebound, to being senior “buddies,” to volunteering at testing sites or serving in area hospitals, these folks work on our behalf – not just to keep us safe, but to keep hope alive for a brighter future.

In a Special Report, we honor just some of the community’s “guardians” for keeping us safe, fed and healthy. To them, and others who continue to step up, we say “Thank you!”

Over the next 2-days, we will introduce you to these 10-kind friends and neighbors who give of themselves to keep us safe & comfortable during this pandemic.

Andrew Britton

When the Coronavirus hit mid-March and cancelled everything, Andrew Britton had to change hats quickly from being programs and events coordinator for the Key Biscayne Community Foundation.

He became a logistics coordinator, first helping 850 local seniors and then turning to provide food for 150 families in sister city Liberty City.

“I had to pivot to make sure all our constituents were well supported in the time of crisis,’’ he said.

Britton activated 100 volunteers to make daily calls to 850 seniors, “checking in just to make sure they were ok,’’ he said. From those calls, about 100 seniors were identified as needing additional help with tasks such as getting medications or shopping.

“We wanted to reduce their exposure to Covid. Some of them don’t really have anyone taking care of them. That was one of the big aspects of our work in the very beginning. To make sure they were up and running,’’ he said.

Turning to sister city Liberty City, Britton set up a program to help deliver 600 hot meals a day for the last six weeks -- about 4,800 meals, he said.

Meals were purchased from Key Biscayne restaurants. “It was designed to help local businesses while nurturing our sister city initiative with Liberty City. We chose the restaurants that were sort of struggling, the ones that actually could use that little bump,” he said.

Britton has gotten used to his new hats on the job but said the new roles have been a challenge at times. “It’s just been exhausting. It really takes a lot of logistical support and coordination. The hard part is doing it without knowing when all of this is going to be over,’’ he said.

Key Biscayne Community Foundation can be reached at (305) 361-2770.