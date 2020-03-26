Here are the #tasteofkeybiscayne-On-The-Go offers for Thursday, March 26, 2020.

Daily, we post takeout and delivery options our participating restaurants share with us, allowing you to enjoy the great dining options the island has to offer easier.

Bon-appetite

New! La Scala

The popular Italian Bistro now offering their delicious meals to enjoy at home

Call for today’s featured entree

To place a takeout order call (786) 773-3633

Open 5 to 9 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd

Open for takeout only, offering no delivery

New! Domino’s Pizza

Pizza-Thursday!

2 - Medium Pizza with 2 toppings - $5.99 each

Open for takeout and delivery via its own drivers / Mon-Sun 10:30 a.m. to Midnight

Call (305) 361-0000 to place an order

180 Crandon Blvd, Arcade Shopping Center

New! Sake Room

Following all CDC safety protocols

Today’s special Sake-Deal

FREE Crunchy Crab Salad with any $50+ order

Special only good for orders called in to (305)755-0122

Call us directly to place a takeout or delivery order directly / Open Noon to 9 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can, call us first

KEBO.

Today, treat yourself to a special quality meal from the Spanish restaurant recently voted the Best Spanish Restaurant in Dade. Adjusted menu, offering daily takeout specials for only $16.95 per person. All meal packages 3 courses, starter, main dish and dessert. Meals deliver with the same quality residents have come to expect from KEBO.

Today’s special / $16.95 per person:

Choose 3 Course/ One from each category / 3 platos a escoger entre:

Appetizers / Entrantes (Choose one)

White beans, cabbage, ham, pork belly soup / Caldo Gallego

Fried cube potatoes with spicy sauce / Patatas bravas

MAIN COURSE / PRINCIPAL (Choose one)

Chicken breast grilled with side / Pechuga pollo plancha con guarnición

Basmati rice with sautéed fresh vegetables / Arroz basmati con vegetales salteados

SIDE / GUARNICION (Choose one)

Basmati rice or French fries or house salad / Arroz basmati o patatas fritas o ensalada de la casa

POSTRE / DESSERT

Almond cake (or similar) / Tarta de Santiago (o similar)

*Items in bold are gluten free

Wine Specials for today:

White : Gran Viña Sol 2017 chardonnay - d.o. Penedes-Spain -$12.95

Rose : Band of the roses 2017 pinot gris blend rose – Washington State - $11.95

Red : La Segreta by Planeta 2017 nero d´Avola DOCG Sicila-Italy - $12.95

Call (305) 365-1244 to place an order

Smart Bites

Be smart! Enjoy Quality cater now delivering dinner meals to Key Biscayne.

Home Cooked organic, vegetarian, vegan and healthy farm to table food. Soups, burgers, wraps, sandwiches, salads, bowls, family meals & sweets.

Order before 4 p.m. and receive your full dinner meal between 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday March 25th Specials

Lentil soup or Butternut squash soup - $5.00

SWEET POTATO LASAGNA BOWL - $10.00

Grilled chicken, ground turkey or veggie, Sliced baked sweet potato, Fresh spinach, Mozzarella cheese, Marinara sauce, Fresh basil

PALEO / KETO BOWL - $16.00

Steak, Heritage pork sausage, Broccoli, Fresh spinach, Sautéed onions and peppers, Chimichurri sauce

Pecan chocolate tart - $6.00

Order Here or call (305)-894-6325

Learn about us and see our full menu offerings here. Follow us on Instagram: @smartbitestogo

Free delivery on orders $30+. Smaller orders carry a nominal $5 fee

Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help local. That is The Golden Hog’s motto and now more than ever, that is more critical.

Offering a fresh daily takeout or delivery menu (delivery within 33149 only)

Today's menu:

Soups & Creams: Chicken Chupe Soup / Green Split Peas Soup / Cream of Cauliflower

Main Course: Beef Rollantini / Fresh Turkey Breast / Peruvian Sea Bass / Chicken Lasagna

Side Dishes: Basmati Rice / Green Beans / Oven Sweet Potatoes

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can also email your orders to orders@thegoldenhogmarket.com

Flours & Sourdoughs by Oasis Cafe

Flours & Weirdoughs by Oasis Café is offering a breakfast menu that includes breads, pastries, coffee, OJ and other provisions to help you get through this time!

Coming soon! Lunch and eventually dinner.

Offering an island exclusive – fresh baked bread and other baked goods delivered to your home. There is a minimum $25 order.

Today’s special Family Breakfast / Brunch packages:

Empanada Dozen (Two of Each type empanada) $25.00

Choose from:

Organic Pulled Chicken / Ham and Cheese / Mozzarella / Oregano / Onion Confit / Angus Short Rib / Plantain / Heritage Pulled Pork / Spinach and Mozzarella

Pan de Bono and Tequeno Set - $25.00

12 pan de bono / 12 Mini Tequenos

Cookie Bag - $16.00

4 Chocolate / 4 Snickerdoodle / 4 Oatmeal

Call or text 305-299-2370 to place an order

Piononos

Thursday Special Offer!

Mini - Milhojas with Chantilly and Dulce de Leche - $3.50

We offer a variety of desserts and our signature dessert Pavlova.

Call us directly to place your order - (305) 903 9696 / (786) 488 6770 or (305) 361 3237

Delivery and takeout only. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Galleria Mall, KB

Brasas KB

Thursday Special

Hamburger with 1 side of your choice and soda - only $11.99

We continue serving our famous Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that include 2 sides and sauce of your election: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

Takeout and Free Delivery via Freebee on the island

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

Pommodori Pizza & Pasta

Free Pizza! Bogo! And any Pasta +House Salad + Soda $9.99

The casual Brazilian-style pizza shop located in the Key Colony Plaza is offering FREE delivery within Key Biscayne. They also have Brazilian products available for sale.

You may place your order by calling (305) 365-1251 or online by clicking here.

Offer for Thursday:

Buy one Pizza, get one Pizza of equal or lesser value for FREE

Any Pasta plus house salad and soda only $9.99 (until 5 p.m.)

Tutto Pizza & Pasta

Your friends at Tutto’s Pizza want you and your family to remain safe during this time.

Today is Pizza Thursday – Any 8” Pizza plus Soda – only $9.00

Special good from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Offering “No Contact Delivery” – simply request that when ordering online – click here – or by calling (305) 361-2224.

Costa Med Bistro

“Pre-Viernes” is special at Costa Med. Call and ask the knowledgeable staff what they recommend today. Enjoy a delicious dish, directly from their kitchen to your table –better than homemade - delivered by their own glove-wearing employees. Offering lunch and dinner.

Call (305) 361-7575 to place an order or ask about their menu options for the day

Randazzos Italian

Call for Thursday special offer.

Offering takeout, curbside delivery, KB delivery (call us directly). Call (305) 456-0480 to place your order

Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEatsOpen

Open until 9 p.m. for Deliveries and Pick-ups

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Kazumi

The modern Japanese fusion restaurant is offering many of their creative dishes for takeout and delivery by their own employees. Available for lunch and dinner. Open from Noon to 8:30 p.m. Only accepting credit card payments.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or you may order online here.

Milanezza

The Argentinian restaurant known for their milanezzas, is offering delivery from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and introducing “Milanezza Mercadito” where you can have a full line of groceries to cook at home so you can replicate the Milanezza delicacies at home. Grocers delivered!!!

Today’s special:

10% off on all online orders. Place your order here.

To place a delivery or takeout order, call (305) 646-1001

Oasis Café

Offering curbside service on your takeout order! Call (305) 361-9009 to place your order.

Adhering to CDC sanitizing guidelines. Other safety measures, stopping service every 15-minutes to sanitize all surfaces, including door handles; encouraging guest to pay via mobile devices

19 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne. Open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Empanadas Key Biscayne

As one of their Instagram postings said, Quarantine is much better with The Empanada’s.

Until the end of this week, offering a 15% discount if you order online here or download their app.

You can also place a takeout or delivery order by calling (305) 699-0663

Check back Friday for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

Please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%