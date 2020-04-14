As you plan this Tuesday, don’t forget to support these local participating restaurants and order delivery or takeout.

Here are our #tasteofkeybiscayne-On-The-Go offers for Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

Daily, we post takeout and delivery options our participating restaurants share with us, allowing you to enjoy the great dining options the island has to offer easier. Want to receive your daily menu? Email info @islandernews.com

Bon-appetite

Tutto Pizza & Pasta

Lunch special. Pasta Tuesday – Any Pasta dish with our daily soup or Salad (Verde or Caesar) for only $12.00

Offering “No Contact Delivery” – simply request that when ordering online – click here – or by calling (305) 361-2224.

Sun- Thur 11:30 am -10:30pm

Fri-Sat 11:30 am – 11pm

Artisan Kitchen & Bar

Today! Taco Day!!! Better than your boring taco Tuesday because its and Artisan-Taco!

Enjoy the Artisan quality and flavor in your Home.

Wine sale! All our wine bottles are $12 and we will deliver

We can also deliver our famous craft beers. Call for your favorite

#StayHome FREE Delivery or take out

Free Delivery from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Call us directly at (305)-365-6003

Also available – place your order Online here

Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help local.

Today’s menu:

Soups & Creams: Chicken Quinoa / Lentil / Butternut Squash

Main Course: BBQ Baby Pork Ribs / Chicken Milanese / Shrimp / Cheese Spinach Ravioli

Side Dishes: Yellow Rice / Garlic Spinach / Roasted Potatoes

We are open for groceries and takeout. The Golden-Hog has have a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Offering a fresh daily takeout or delivery menu (delivery within 33149 only)

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can also email your orders to orders@thegoldenhogmarket.com or order online here.

KEBO

NEW! KEBO $14.95 p/p menu. Same Kebo quality / to enjoy at home

Happy Tuesday. Make it a KEBO-Day, recently voted the Best Spanish Restaurant in Dade.

Revised menu offers a total meal that includes 2 courses, appetizer and a main dish. Add a dessert for only $2 p/p more.

Also featuring an incredible selection of fine wines on sale. As well as a “Kebo-Store” with some Spanish delicacies like virgin olive oil, chorizos and more. Call us to place your order.

Call (305) 365-1244 to find out about today’s meal and wine specials

SmartBites To Go

Your Week’s meals resolved with our SmartBites To Go’s Smart-Start-Sampler program. 5 Days of Quality Meals for only $175. Deal includes:

3-Meals / 2-Snacks – Wednesday through Friday, delivered fresh before 6 a.m. Call for details

We specialize in FRESHNESS and dedication to our craft. The popular “green” cater & restaurant who was one of the original “food resilience” establishments in Miami, continues to offer quality home-cooked meals and growing their own fresh ingredients.

You can order online here or by calling us directly at (305) 894-6325

Ayesha Indian Restaurant

Call for our special dish of the day.

Delivering Indian delicacies. Spice up your weekend!

FREE APPETIZER when you spend $50

FREE DELIVERY

Tuesday – Sunday 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Call (786) 953-4761 to place a takeout order

328 Crandon Blvd - #115 Key Biscayne

The Empanadas Key Biscayne

What’s better than empanadas on a Tuesday? Saving 15% off your online order!

Dozen fresh-baked empanadas only $29.99 (include 2 sauces)

Use PROMOCODE: BESAFE

Order online here or download our app here.

You can also place a takeout or delivery order by calling (305) 699-0663

Open every day 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Piononos

Sweet Tuesday! Enjoy something from our truly artisan bakery. Everything done by hand.

Open only for delivery

Try our delicious Mini Cheesecakes for only $3.50 - Choose from Dulce de Leche, Apricot, Guava or Nutella

Call us directly to place your order:

(305) 903 9696 / (786) 488 6770 or (305) 361 3237

Open for Delivery only. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Galleria Mall, KB

Domino’s Pizza

Tuesday Mix-and-Match Deal!

Mix and Match any 2 items or pizzas for only $5.99 each

Open for takeout and delivery via its own drivers / Mon-Sun 10:30 a.m. to Midnight

Call (305) 361-0000 to place an order

180 Crandon Blvd, Arcade Shopping Center

Milanezza

Call for our lunch specials starting at $9.00

Also check El Mercadito de Milanezza before finalizing your grocery list! We have added NEW products and now feature an incredible selection of Argentinian products, like cerealitas, alfajores Havanna.

Also stocking disposable gloves and masks and yes, we have toilet paper. Think of Milanezza as your choice for delicious food and groceries. Call us with your list!

Offering delivery from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

“Extra” Deal - 10% off on all online orders. Code ONLINE. Place your order here.

To place a delivery or takeout order, call (305) 646-1001

Miralmonte Paellas & Spanish Gastronomy

Like in the old country, let delicious food bring the family together! (italics)

Allow Miralmonte to give you a taste of authentic Spanish gastronomy!

Serving our specialty – Paellas! Also Spanish omelets, Spanish Sandwiches and much more.

From Monday through Friday Order a Paella Portion from 10 AM To 12 NOON, Get Your Paella From 1 PM to 3 PM

SEAFOOD $12

CHICKEN AND VEGETABLES $10

CALL / TEXT: 305-794-5442

Free Delivery during QUARANTINE

Bocatas - Jamón Serrano y Tomate, Pepito de Lomo, Bacon, Queso, Serranito, Tortilla Española with Pimiento, Chorizo, Morcilla.

Tortilla De Patatas!

Since 1954 in Torrelodones, Madrid. Now in Miami!

Visit us online for information and complete menu. Click here.

Let’s be social. Follow us on Facebook & Instagram: @paellasmiralmontemiami

Sake Room

Come on… we know you want a roll!!! We deliver it safely, you display it on a plate and ENJOY

Get a FREE Crunchy Crab Salad on us, with any $50+ order

Special only good for orders called in to (305) 456-0488

New hours! 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

Kazumi

Kazumi Tuesday. And now… NO RICE Sushi

ONLY for this week, we are going to feature our rolls with no rice. Why? We want to help keep our clients fit-and-healthy during this quarantine time. Stay tuned

Call for details!

The modern Japanese fusion restaurant is offering many of their creative dishes for takeout and delivery by their own employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

Open from Noon to 8:30 p.m. 7 days a week!

Only accepting credit card payments.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

Randazzo’s Italian Seafood and Classics

Call for Marc’s special Tuesday menu... or go safe and order Randazzo's famous meatball!

Offering takeout, curbside delivery, Complimentary KB delivery (call us directly).

Call (305) 456-0480 to place your order

Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEatsOpen

Open until 9 p.m. for Deliveries and Pick-ups

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Pommodori Pizza & Pasta

Any pasta plus house salad and soda only $9.99

Buy any Pizza and get one free special!

Safety! Our oven bakes the pizza at 547 degrees and once done, pizza goes directly into the box, not touched by the pizza maker.

Casual Brazilian-style pizza shop located in the Key Colony Plaza. FREE delivery! Brazilian products available for sale

Additional discount - 10% off on all your orders.

You may place your order by calling 305- 365-1251 or online by clicking here.

NEW HOURS: Noon to 9 p.m.

Brasas KB

Have you tried our Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that include 2 sides and sauce of your election: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

Call for today’s special.

Takeout and Free Delivery via Freebee on the island

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

La Scala

Call to see what Chandra and his Team are cooking up for you this Tuesday.

The popular Italian Bistro now offering their delicious meals to enjoy at home and thanks you for the great response so far for taking out their food and enjoying at home!

To place a takeout order call (786) 773-3633

Open 5 to 9 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd

Open for takeout only, offering no delivery

Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%