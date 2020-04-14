As you plan this Tuesday, don’t forget to support these local participating restaurants and order delivery or takeout.
Here are our #tasteofkeybiscayne-On-The-Go offers for Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
Daily, we post takeout and delivery options our participating restaurants share with us, allowing you to enjoy the great dining options the island has to offer easier. Want to receive your daily menu? Email info @islandernews.com
Bon-appetite
Tutto Pizza & Pasta
Lunch special. Pasta Tuesday – Any Pasta dish with our daily soup or Salad (Verde or Caesar) for only $12.00
Offering “No Contact Delivery” – simply request that when ordering online – click here – or by calling (305) 361-2224.
Sun- Thur 11:30 am -10:30pm
Fri-Sat 11:30 am – 11pm
Artisan Kitchen & Bar
Today! Taco Day!!! Better than your boring taco Tuesday because its and Artisan-Taco!
Enjoy the Artisan quality and flavor in your Home.
Wine sale! All our wine bottles are $12 and we will deliver
We can also deliver our famous craft beers. Call for your favorite
#StayHome FREE Delivery or take out
Free Delivery from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Call us directly at (305)-365-6003
Also available – place your order Online here
Golden Hog
Eat Local. Help local.
Today’s menu:
Soups & Creams: Chicken Quinoa / Lentil / Butternut Squash
Main Course: BBQ Baby Pork Ribs / Chicken Milanese / Shrimp / Cheese Spinach Ravioli
Side Dishes: Yellow Rice / Garlic Spinach / Roasted Potatoes
We are open for groceries and takeout. The Golden-Hog has have a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.
Offering a fresh daily takeout or delivery menu (delivery within 33149 only)
Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can also email your orders to orders@thegoldenhogmarket.com or order online here.
KEBO
NEW! KEBO $14.95 p/p menu. Same Kebo quality / to enjoy at home
Happy Tuesday. Make it a KEBO-Day, recently voted the Best Spanish Restaurant in Dade.
Revised menu offers a total meal that includes 2 courses, appetizer and a main dish. Add a dessert for only $2 p/p more.
Also featuring an incredible selection of fine wines on sale. As well as a “Kebo-Store” with some Spanish delicacies like virgin olive oil, chorizos and more. Call us to place your order.
Call (305) 365-1244 to find out about today’s meal and wine specials
SmartBites To Go
Your Week’s meals resolved with our SmartBites To Go’s Smart-Start-Sampler program. 5 Days of Quality Meals for only $175. Deal includes:
3-Meals / 2-Snacks – Wednesday through Friday, delivered fresh before 6 a.m. Call for details
We specialize in FRESHNESS and dedication to our craft. The popular “green” cater & restaurant who was one of the original “food resilience” establishments in Miami, continues to offer quality home-cooked meals and growing their own fresh ingredients.
You can order online here or by calling us directly at (305) 894-6325
Ayesha Indian Restaurant
Call for our special dish of the day.
Delivering Indian delicacies. Spice up your weekend!
FREE APPETIZER when you spend $50
FREE DELIVERY
Tuesday – Sunday 5 to 9:30 p.m.
Call (786) 953-4761 to place a takeout order
328 Crandon Blvd - #115 Key Biscayne
The Empanadas Key Biscayne
What’s better than empanadas on a Tuesday? Saving 15% off your online order!
Dozen fresh-baked empanadas only $29.99 (include 2 sauces)
Use PROMOCODE: BESAFE
Order online here or download our app here.
You can also place a takeout or delivery order by calling (305) 699-0663
Open every day 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Piononos
Sweet Tuesday! Enjoy something from our truly artisan bakery. Everything done by hand.
Open only for delivery
Try our delicious Mini Cheesecakes for only $3.50 - Choose from Dulce de Leche, Apricot, Guava or Nutella
Call us directly to place your order:
(305) 903 9696 / (786) 488 6770 or (305) 361 3237
Open for Delivery only. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Galleria Mall, KB
Domino’s Pizza
Tuesday Mix-and-Match Deal!
Mix and Match any 2 items or pizzas for only $5.99 each
Open for takeout and delivery via its own drivers / Mon-Sun 10:30 a.m. to Midnight
Call (305) 361-0000 to place an order
180 Crandon Blvd, Arcade Shopping Center
Milanezza
Call for our lunch specials starting at $9.00
Also check El Mercadito de Milanezza before finalizing your grocery list! We have added NEW products and now feature an incredible selection of Argentinian products, like cerealitas, alfajores Havanna.
Also stocking disposable gloves and masks and yes, we have toilet paper. Think of Milanezza as your choice for delicious food and groceries. Call us with your list!
Offering delivery from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
“Extra” Deal - 10% off on all online orders. Code ONLINE. Place your order here.
To place a delivery or takeout order, call (305) 646-1001
Miralmonte Paellas & Spanish Gastronomy
Like in the old country, let delicious food bring the family together! (italics)
Allow Miralmonte to give you a taste of authentic Spanish gastronomy!
Serving our specialty – Paellas! Also Spanish omelets, Spanish Sandwiches and much more.
From Monday through Friday Order a Paella Portion from 10 AM To 12 NOON, Get Your Paella From 1 PM to 3 PM
SEAFOOD $12
CHICKEN AND VEGETABLES $10
CALL / TEXT: 305-794-5442
Free Delivery during QUARANTINE
Bocatas - Jamón Serrano y Tomate, Pepito de Lomo, Bacon, Queso, Serranito, Tortilla Española with Pimiento, Chorizo, Morcilla.
Tortilla De Patatas!
Since 1954 in Torrelodones, Madrid. Now in Miami!
Visit us online for information and complete menu. Click here.
Let’s be social. Follow us on Facebook & Instagram: @paellasmiralmontemiami
Sake Room
Come on… we know you want a roll!!! We deliver it safely, you display it on a plate and ENJOY
Get a FREE Crunchy Crab Salad on us, with any $50+ order
Special only good for orders called in to (305) 456-0488
New hours! 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly
Following all CDC safety protocols
328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center
Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first
Kazumi
Kazumi Tuesday. And now… NO RICE Sushi
ONLY for this week, we are going to feature our rolls with no rice. Why? We want to help keep our clients fit-and-healthy during this quarantine time. Stay tuned
Call for details!
The modern Japanese fusion restaurant is offering many of their creative dishes for takeout and delivery by their own employees. Available for lunch and dinner.
Open from Noon to 8:30 p.m. 7 days a week!
Only accepting credit card payments.
To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.
Randazzo’s Italian Seafood and Classics
Call for Marc’s special Tuesday menu... or go safe and order Randazzo's famous meatball!
Offering takeout, curbside delivery, Complimentary KB delivery (call us directly).
Call (305) 456-0480 to place your order
Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEatsOpen
Open until 9 p.m. for Deliveries and Pick-ups
328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center
Pommodori Pizza & Pasta
Any pasta plus house salad and soda only $9.99
Buy any Pizza and get one free special!
Safety! Our oven bakes the pizza at 547 degrees and once done, pizza goes directly into the box, not touched by the pizza maker.
Casual Brazilian-style pizza shop located in the Key Colony Plaza. FREE delivery! Brazilian products available for sale
Additional discount - 10% off on all your orders.
You may place your order by calling 305- 365-1251 or online by clicking here.
NEW HOURS: Noon to 9 p.m.
Brasas KB
Have you tried our Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that include 2 sides and sauce of your election: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.
Call for today’s special.
Takeout and Free Delivery via Freebee on the island
Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.
328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center
La Scala
Call to see what Chandra and his Team are cooking up for you this Tuesday.
The popular Italian Bistro now offering their delicious meals to enjoy at home and thanks you for the great response so far for taking out their food and enjoying at home!
To place a takeout order call (786) 773-3633
Open 5 to 9 p.m.
180 Crandon Blvd
Open for takeout only, offering no delivery
Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go
And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%