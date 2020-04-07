We hope you are #safe and #stayinghome. Reward yourself today with a superb meal from one of these participating restaurants and save!

Brasas KB

Today’s special. Brasas Loaded Hamburger with one-side (we recommend yuca frita!) for only $12.99. Mention Islander and a large soda is on us Free!

Easter Week. A time to enjoy our famous Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that include 2 sides and sauce of your election: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

Takeout and Free Delivery via Freebee on the island

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help local.

Today’s menu:

Soups & Creams: Chicken rice / Lentil / Butternut squash

Main Course: Asado negro / Chicken Milanese / Shrimp / Pasta Carbonara

Sides: White rice / Eggplant Parmigiana / Plantain

Remember, at The Golden-Hog we have a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery. We are open for groceries and takeout.

Easter Week is a special time at The Golden Hog. Complete line of Easter baskets ready for you to enjoy Easter at Home with your loved ones. We have many Colomba Cake baskets. Pick-up or delivery.

Offering a fresh daily takeout or delivery menu (delivery within 33149 only)

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can also email your orders to orders@thegoldenhogmarket.com or order online here.

KEBO

¡Semana Santa. Easter Week! Time for KEBO

Kebo Tuesday! Better than any other option! Enjoy a superb meal from the Spanish restaurant recently voted the Best Spanish Restaurant in Dade.

We have one of the most complete selection of wines on the island. Call and let us know your taste and we will match you with an exquisite bottle!

Try our new $16.95 p/p meal package - 3 courses; starter, main dish and dessert. Meals deliver with the same quality residents have come to expect from KEBO.

Today’s special / $16.95 per person:

Choose 3 Course/ One from each category / 3 platos a escoger entre:

Appetizers / Entrantes (Choose one)

Vegetarian veggies crème / Sopa vegana de vegetales

Sautéed fresh crimini mushrooms / Champiñones salteados al Jerez

MAIN COURSE / PRINCIPAL (Choose one)

Cod fish homemade croquettes (4) with side / Croquetas caseras de bacalao (4) con guarnición

Fettuccini w/meat balls (5) and tomato sauce / Fettuccini con albondigas en salsa de tomate

SIDE / GUARNICION (Choose one)

Basmati rice or French fries or house salad / Arroz basmati o patatas fritas o ensalada de la casa

POSTRE / DESSERT

Almond cake (or similar) / Tarta de Santiago (o similar)

*Items in bold are gluten free

Wine Specials for today:

White - Lumina by Ruffino 2018 pinot grigio – Italy - $12.95

Rose - Meiomi 2017 pinot noir rose Napa Valley - California - $10.95

Red - Hizan joven 2015 tempranillo D.O. Ribera Duero - Spain - $7.95

20% off on all other wines!!

Call (305) 365-1244 to place an order

NEW! Ayesha Indian Restaurant

Delivering Indian delicacies. Spice up your week!

FREE APPETIZER when you spend $50

FREE DELIVERY

Tuesday – Sunday 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Call (786) 953-4761 to place a takeout order

328 Crandon Blvd - #115 Key Biscayne

La Scala

Call to see what Chandra and his Team are cooking up for you today.

The popular Italian Bistro now offering their delicious meals to enjoy at home and thanks you for the great response so far for taking out their food and enjoying at home!

To place a takeout order call (786) 773-3633

Open 5 to 9 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd

Open for takeout only, offering no delivery

NEW! Miralmonte Paellas & Spanish Gastronomy

Like in the old country, let delicious food bring the family together!

Allow Miralmonte to give you a taste of authentic Spanish gastronomy!

Serving our specialty – Paellas! Also Spanish omelets, Spanish Sandwiches and much more.

Monday thru Friday Specials:

Seafood Paella - $12.00

Chicken & Veggies - $10.00

Bocatas - Jamon Serrano y Tomate, Pepito de Lomo, Bacon, Queso, Serranito, Tortilla Española with Pimiento, Chorizo, Morcilla.

Tortilla de patatas!

Order between 10 a.m. and Noon and receive your delivery between 1 to 3 p.m.

Since 1954 in Torrelodones, Madrid. Now in Miami!

Visit us online for information and complete menu. Click here.

Let’s be social. Follow us on Facebook & Instagram: @paellasmiralmontemiami

Call to place your order - 305-794-5442 / Free Delivery during QUARANTINE

Piononos

Easter Week! Special sweet week.

Today's special: Mini Cheesecakes - $3.50 - Choose from Dulce de Leche, Apricot, Guava or Nutella

Order ahead to place your order for our famous Pavlova.

Try our mango Pavlova or any other of our special flavors, like the traditional strawberry or kiwi.

Call us directly to place your order:

(305) 903 9696 / (786) 488 6770 or (305) 361 3237

Open for Delivery only. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Galleria Mall, KB

Pommodori Pizza & Pasta

Today! FREE PIZZA. Enjoy our Buy any Pizza and get one free!

Any pasta plus house salad and soda only $9.99

Safety! Our oven bakes the pizza at 547 degrees and once done, pizza goes directly into the box, not touched by the pizza maker.

Casual Brazilian-style pizza shop located in the Key Colony Plaza. FREE delivery! Brazilian products available for sale

Additional Easter Week special: 10% off on all your orders.

You may place your order by calling 305- 365-1251 or online by clicking here.

NEW HOURS: Noon to 9 p.m.

Artisan Kitchen & Bar

Call for today’s special Artisan-offering

Have you tried our tuna tartar?

Enjoy the Artisan quality and flavor in your Home.

#StayHome FREE Delivery or take out

Free Delivery from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Call us directly at 305-365-6003

Also available – place your order Online here

The Empanadas Key Biscayne

Save! Buy by the dozen - only $29.99 (include 2 sauces)

Sweet. Spicy. Traditional. We have just about every empanada imaginable.

Receive an additional 15% off your online order!

Use PROMOCODE: BESAFE

Order online here or download our app here.

You can also place a takeout or delivery order by calling (305) 699-0663

Open every day 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Kazumi

Enjoy a Kazumi Tuesday!

Call for today’s other special rolls.

The modern Japanese fusion restaurant is offering many of their creative dishes for takeout and delivery by their own employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

Open from Noon to 8:30 p.m. 7 days a week!

Only accepting credit card payments.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

Randazzo’s Italian Seafood and Classics

Enjoy a Marc Randazzo special meal at home this Easter Week.

Call for to see what Marc is cooking up for this Tuesday.

Offering takeout, curbside delivery, Complimentary KB delivery (call us directly).

Call (305) 456-0480 to place your order

Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEatsOpen

Open until 9 p.m. for Deliveries and Pick-ups

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Tutto Pizza & Pasta

Today’s Lunch Special:

Any Panini or 8” Pizza plus Soup or Side Salad (Verde or Caesar) only $9.95

Offering “No Contact Delivery” – simply request that when ordering online – click here – or by calling (305) 361-2224.

Sun- Thur 11:30 am -10:30pm

Fri-Sat 11:30 am – 11pm

Milanezza

Call for our daily menu specials and to place your order.

NOW! At the “Milanezza Mercadito” they have cleaning supplies and yes… TOILET PAPER! Delivered!! While supplies last! Also delivering the famous AUBI & RAMSA Ice Cream, made with the finest wine & spirits.

Offering delivery from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Groceries delivered from our “Milanezza Mercadito” where you can have a full line of groceries to cook at home so you can replicate the Milanezza delicacies at home.

“Extra” Deal - 10% off on all online orders. Code ONLINE. Place your order here.

To place a delivery or takeout order, call (305) 646-1001

Sake Room

Crave sushi no more! We will safely deliver delicious rolls!

Enjoy a FREE Crunchy Crab Salad on us, with any $50+ order

Special only good for orders called in to (305) 456-0488

New hours! 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

Smart Bites

Your Easter Week meals resolved!

Try SmartBites To Go’s Smart-Start-Sampler program. 5 Days of Quality Meals for only $175. Deal includes:

3-Meals / 2-Snacks – Tuesday through Friday, delivered fresh before 6 a.m. Call for details

Freshly baked cookies. We bake ours fresh daily. NOW YOU CAN ENJOY AT HOME! Buy them uncooked by the dozen so you can baked them at home and enjoy them right out of the oven. Order today!

The popular “green” cater & restaurant who was one of the original “food resilience” establishments in Miami, continues to offer quality home-cooked meals. You would be interested to know, they are going back to building their “green-walls/green-building” and growing their own fresh ingredients.

You can order online here or by calling us directly at (305) 894-6325

Domino’s Pizza

Dominos Tuesday deal!

2 Medium – 2 Toppings Pizza only $5.99 / ea.

Open for takeout and delivery via its own drivers / Mon-Sun 10:30 a.m. to Midnight

Call (305) 361-0000 to place an order

180 Crandon Blvd, Arcade Shopping Center

Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%