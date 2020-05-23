Saturday, the start of a long weekend and the first one where now some restaurants’ dining rooms are open. Enjoy eating out - #besafe – or make ordering in, either takeout or delivery, a big part of the weekend, supporting these local participating restaurants.

And if you decide to venture and eat-out, here are some tips as to what you should expect when dining out in the New-Eating-Out-Normal.

Our #tasteofkeybiscayne daily offers for Saturday, May 23, 2020

The Empanadas Key Biscayne

The best empanadas in Miami! Many exclusive varieties! NOW 15% OFF for the weekend, if you order online and use PromoCode BESAFE!!!

Want an empanada that is so delicious you can’t have just one? Try our Ham & Cheese empanada!

Treat your family to a Dozen for only $29.99, save 15% if you order online.

Dozen for only $29.99 less 15% if you order online.

You can also place a takeout or delivery order by calling (305) 699-0663

Open every day 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tutto Pizza & Pasta

Dining room! Open! Join us!

Ease into the long weekend with a light lunch today… we recommend our Di Tonno salad. Seared tuna steak, organic mixed green beans, black olives, hardboiled eggs and cherry-vinegar dressing.

Also offering Tutto Family Meal day! Oder from 4 delicious options. Family meals include main dish, salad and they throw in some of yummy homemade bread. Feeds 4-6 for only $45.00

Offering “No Contact Delivery” – simply request that when ordering online – click here – or by calling (305) 361-2224.

Sun- Thur 11:30 am -10:30pm

Fri-Sat 11:30 am – 11pm

328 Crandon Blvd #111, Key Biscayne / Galleria Shopping Center

Costa Med Bistro

BACK AND OPEN for Dine-In and offering a new Takeout-friendly menu!!! The island place to see and be seen has reopened, taking all the safety precautions.

And we were not idle! During the time they were closed, our team turned their kitchen into a food-lab and have added some delicious items to their menu.

Visit for lunch or dinner and try our new Tagliatelle Gamberetti: shrimp, saffron-tomato brodetto and gremolata!

Also new, you can order online for take out!

Costa Med is located in the Square Shopping Center. 260 Crandon Blvd. Since they are operating at reduced capacity, reservations are suggested. Call Antonio or Harold at (305) 361-7575

Hours.

Lunch Mon to Fri: 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. / Sat Noon to 4 p.m.

Dinner Mon to Sat: 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. / Sun 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

La Scala

Saturday night. Comfy at home. La Scala dinner. Perfect!

By calling Chandra today, you can get the perfect Saturday night dinner prepared, or look (and save) their menu – so many delicious items, so little Saturday night.

And come in and say hello to Chandra, Jose and Jessica! Our place is safe, we sanitize every hour and will continue to do so as they reopen the dining room!

The popular Italian Bistro now offering their delicious meals to enjoy at home and thanks you for the great response so far for taking out their food and enjoying at home!

To place a takeout order call (786) 773-3633 and Free Delivery via Freebee on the island

Open 5 to 9 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd – Arcade Shopping Center.

Ceviche Bar Key Biscayne

Saturday lunch! Peruvians know their food and back in the home country, CEVICHE for Saturday lunch os a tradition. Make it so on the island! Our ceviche is second to none.

Or try one of our specially priced lunch and dinner $11.99 options

- Skirt steak with rice and salad

- Grilled chicken with rice and salad

- Grilled fish with rice and salad

We invite you to check our full menu in our website

To place your order call (786) 615-2468

Tuesday through Sunday – Noon to 11 p.m.

328 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL. 33149

Ayesha Indian Restaurant

Saturday! What a perfect day for a perfectly cooked delicious South Indian meal.

And no matter what you try, order our signature desert - Gulab Jamun!

For our full menu or to order online, please click here.

FREE APPETIZER when you spend $50 and FREE DELIVERY

Tuesday – Sunday 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Call (786) 953-4761 to place a takeout order

328 Crandon Blvd - #115 Key Biscayne

Piononos

Long weekend! Make it sweeter with Piononos!

Order your own Large Strawberry Pavlova with Dulce de Leche. Feeds up to 15 people, specially priced at $55.99.

Yes, we are open. *You must wear a face mask in our store*

Now you can Access to our website and place your order online for Delivery Only.

Revised schedule:

Pick-up (only pre-orders) from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. call us or send us a text message and we will curbside your order.

For delivery in Key Biscayne – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For delivery outside the island, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Call us directly to place your order:

(305) 903 9696 / (786) 488 6770 or (305) 361 3237

Located in Key Biscayne’s Galleria Shopping Center, 2nd floor

Artisan Kitchen & Bar

Dining room is open and ready to welcome you this long weekend! Please wear a mask and maintain your social distancing!

Saturday night! WINE, MEATS & CHEESE NIGHT! Enjoy our special Saturday night meat & cheese platter; Fuet, Brie, Goat Cheese, Fino Cohiona, Roncal, Serrano, Reggiano Parmesan, Majorero and Manchego, paired with one of our $12 bottles of wine!!

We can also deliver our famous craft beers. Call for your favorite

Wine sale! All our white & red wine bottles are $12 - and we will deliver

#StayHome FREE Delivery or takeout

New Hours:

Monday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. / Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Call us directly at (305) 365-6003

Also available – place your order Online here

EL GRAN INKA Peruvian Cuisine

Dining room reopened to welcome you back/ Following all safety protocols! Operating at 25% seating capacity.

Today!!! Picso sour!! Only $6.00. Where?

At El Gran Inka – all weekend long!

El Gran Inka brings to every dish authentic Peruvian gastronomy featuring a unique creation and a touch of gourmet.

Offering Delivery or Take out directly from El Gran Inka. Order directly from us by calling (305) 365-7883

Open 7-days Noon to 10 p.m.

606 Crandon Blvd. Suite 4 / Key Biscayne

UberEats Available (15% discount not valid on UberEats orders)

La Chama Baker

Sunday breakfast! Order today!

We had a big order of our famous Pan de jamón (Ham bread) so we decided to make mini-ham-breads / mini-pan-de-jamón! Order now!

None fresher delivered to the island than @lachamabaker, the master of Cachitos and more!

Have a special occassion to celebrate? Want to surprise that 2020 graduate? @lachamabaker has an array of product presentations sure to please any taste and any budget! Delivered!

You know her from the Key Biscayne Farmers market. And now, she is offering DELIVERY service to the Key! Take a look at @lachamabaker

Be social, follow her!

To order, send a DM - or even BETTER - contact her by WhatsApp - 786 200- 8207

#lachamabaker #loveismymainingredient #chamacachitos #chamarecetas

The Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help local. Shop Safely. We are your locally owned and operated independent grocer, FULLY STOCKED AND DELIVERING! Email us your grocery list at orders@thegoldenhogmarket.com

Long weekend coming! Stock up on supplies to make that perfect Long-Weekend sandwich!

Today’s menu:

Soups & Creams: Chicken Noodle / White beans / Broccoli Cheddar

Main Course: Steak & Onion / Chicken Francese / Shrimp / Cheese Tortellini

Side Dishes: Basmati Rice / Mixed Veggies

The Golden-Hog has have a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Golden Hog puts safety first, and has taken steps to ensure the safety of employees and customers, investing in shields, masks and gloves for safety, and the store is set up for social distancing. Shop with confidence.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can also email your orders to orders@thegoldenhogmarket.com or order online here.

KEBO

Dining room is open! Join us this long weekend! Or enjoy a Kebo meal at home today!

Order a KEBO-quality meal at home and save. Our new $14.95/pp Takeout & Delivery menu, offers a total meal that includes 2 courses, appetizer and a main dish. Add a dessert for only $2 p/p more*.

While picking up your order, visit our “Kebo-Store” with some Spanish delicacies like virgin olive oil, chorizos and more. Call us to place your order.

Call (305) 365-1244 to order or inquire on today’s and wine specials

Brasas KB

Memorial Day Weekend Special.... Back by popular demand. Our delicious half pounder hamburger, with one side and a soda, only $10.99 - loaded it up with a fried egg and make it a "completa" for only $4 more! Can't beat the quality! Unmatched value!

Have you tried our Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that include 2 sides and sauce of your election: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

Takeout and Free Delivery via Freebee on the island

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

Domino’s Pizza

Saturday, make it a FAMILY PIZZA PARTY!

2 LARGE, One Topping Pizza - $9.99 ea

For your safety and our employees, all our deliveries are now contactless. #stayhome - #besafe and enjoy our pizza!

Open for takeout and delivery via its own drivers / Mon-Sun 10:30 a.m. to Midnight

Call (305) 361-0000 to place an order

180 Crandon Blvd, Arcade Shopping Center

Sake Room

Dining Room open! Join us today, open from Noon to 10 p.m.

Or still enjoy Sake quality at home!

Reopening gift! FREE* Crunchy Crab Salad!!!

New hours! 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

*Offer good on any $50+ order

Pommodori Pizza & Pasta

Today try our special salad! Salad and a soda only $9.99

We also sell pizza by the slice

Brazilian products available for sale

Safety! Our oven bakes the pizza at 547 degrees and once done, pizza goes directly into the box, not touched by the pizza maker.

Casual Brazilian-style pizza shop located in the Key Colony Plaza. FREE delivery!

You may place your order by calling (305) 365-1251 or online by clicking here.

OPEN EVERYDAY Noon to 10 p.m.

Randazzo’s Italian Seafood and Classics

Dining room is OPEN! Join us! Or order takeout or delivery to enjoy Randazzo’s at home!

What to do for Saturday dinner? A Randazzo’s specialty! BROCCOLI RABE SAUSAGE ORECCHIETTE! Perfect for Saturday night at home!

Call us directly to order at (305) 456-0480

Open until 9 p.m. for Deliveries and Pick-ups

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEatsOpen

Milanezza

NOW OPEN!! Our dining room is ready to welcome you back. And we are celebrating in a big way!

Order from our new WINE OUTLET and save! All wine bottles on sale this long weekend! Order it to go, have it delivered or enjoy in our dining room!

JOIN US FOR HAPPY HOUR!!! ALL-DAY / EVERYDAY! Beers $3.50 – Cocktails $7.00 – Wine by the glass $7.00

And you still get 10% off all online orders. Code ONLINE. Place your order here.

Providing 1 hour delivery of daily fresh fruits & vegetables, Argentina grass fed black-angus beef, all natural chicken, amazing seafood & homemade pastas.

We want to keep you safe ! Buy now your face masks, gloves, hand sanitizer & more...

Think of Milanezza as your choice for delicious food and groceries. Call us first!

Offering delivery from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

To place a delivery or takeout order, call (305) 646-1001

Donut Gallery Diner

Weekend Breakfast? Donut Gallery is the dining establishments that opens earliest on the key, 7-days a week!

Open for takeout and Free Delivery via Freebee on the island

Serving takeout and delivery from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

83 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne

Call (305) 361-9985 to say hello and place your order.

Kazumi

Call for today’s special rolls!

Modern Japanese fusion restaurant offering creative treatments & creativity in our dishes for takeout and delivery by own employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

NEW EXPANDED HOURS! Now Open from Noon to 10 p.m. 7 days a week!

Only accepting credit card payments.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%