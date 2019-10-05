#tasteofkeybiscayne

Fall is in the air and with that comes festivities with witches, warlocks and goblins. Halloween brings with it an array of candy and sugar “highs” to keep any parent on their toes. We have created a marketing icon for the candy industry and our children have been influenced to become the main promoters.

Remember though, most of the candy that is available for this ghoulish holiday is made with corn syrup and high fructose corn syrup, which contribute to high cholesterol, heart disease, obesity, and inhibits our immune defenses for up to 4 hours.

The Society for Neuroscience reported during its 2017 annual meeting that high fructose corn syrup was linked to opioid dependence. Previous to that, several scientists found that high fructose corn syrup impacted the brain similar to that of addictive drugs. They found that those who over indulged in any food product made with high fructose corn syrup were more apt to cravings.

The challenge is not to allow these statistics to dampen the fun, using them instead to encourage more healthy options. Traditions and habits that children follow come directly from what is taught in the family. Most people love candy; they savor it, and devour it. But this can be controlled for children if parents present it in the right way.

Consider working more from behind the scenes, that place where the children don't even recognize stealth techniques:

Before “trick or treating” begins, give them a meal that combines high quality protein and fat. This will assure they leave the house satiated and may limit the amount of candy they choose to indulge in. A stomach full of quality foods will make it easier to pass up some of those sweet treats.

Start a few new traditions to add to the entertainment. Carve a pumpkin or create a few fun games to play when children come to the door. This will add lasting experiences that will remain, even after the candy is gone.

Provide healthier alternatives for children visiting your door on Halloween night. There are many alternatives. Some manufacturers offer organic candies made with healthier forms of sugar, or juice, as the primary sweetener. On a different note, there's no reason to follow the norm. Things like boxes of raisins, packages of granola, or small nutritional bars can be quite a find to the pickier "treater" on the streets.

After the big journey of collecting candy, a snack is in order. Leave some healthy snacks out on the counter. It may help limit the craving for more candy while they sit down to explore the bounty of goodies from the night.

It's important to remember that candy is not a primary food staple, so placing out healthier options will curb the sweet tooth.

Additionally, setting limits about the number of candy pieces they can keep will control temptations for the weeks ahead. Once Halloween is over, it's time to get the bag of candy OUT OF THE HOUSE! There's no need for it. There's definitely no nutritional benefit to it. All it will do is elevate the temperament of your children and inhibit their ability to learn and focus.

Teaching children to enjoy “a treat” without having it disrupt their nutritional foundation will keep them with a strong immune system, and a stronger ability to learn and absorb all the amazing information they get in school.

Take advantage of Halloween. Enjoy time with the family and create new traditions. Take the emphasis away from all the candy of the night.

Adita Yrizarry-Lang is the author of SuperPowers, A Busy Woman’s Guide to Health and Happiness and SuperPowers of the Family Kitchen, and Holistic Lifestyle Coach. She can be found online here