NEW! Smart Bites

Quality cater now delivering dinner meals to Key Biscayne.

Home Cooked organic, vegetarian , vegan and healthy farm to table food. Soups, burgers, wraps, sandwiches, salads, bowls, family meals & sweets.

Order before 4 p.m. and receive your full dinner meal between 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday March 25th Specials

$10 for one 1 person

$36 for 4 people

TOSTADAS BOWL. Grilled chicken or veggie balls, cilantro rice, black beans, rainbow cabbage, pico de mango, lime cream sauce, corn tostada and fresh cilantro

BBQ BOWL. Pulled bbq pork or bbq tofu, baked sweet potato, black beans, fresh spinach and corn on the cob

Order online here or call 305-894-6325

Follow us on instagram: @smartbitestogo

Free delivery on orders $30+. Smaller orders carry a nominal $5 fee

Golden Hog

Eat Local. That is The Golden Hog’s motto and now more than ever, that is more critical. The offer a take-out menu that changes daily and also offer delivery within Key Biscayne.

Today's menu:

Soups & Creams: Chicken Corn Soup / Lentil Soup / Lobster Bisque

Main Course: Pulled Pork / Roasted chicken oranges / Merluza Fillet / Cheese Tortellini

Side Dishes: Rice & Beans / Steamed Brussel Sprouts / Boiled Yuca

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can also email your orders to orders@thegoldenhogmarket.com

KEBO.

Delicious and complete quality meals from the Spanish restaurant recently voted the Best Spanish Restaurant in Dade. Adjusted menu, offering daily takeout specials for only $16.95 per person. All meal packages include 3 courses, starter, main dish and dessert. Meals deliver with the same quality residents have come to expect from KEBO.

Also open - mini-market stocked with delicacies from España like chorizos, cheeses, wines and much more.

Today’s special / $16.95 per person:

Choose 3 Course/ One from each category / 3 platos a escoger entre:

Appetizers / Entrantes (Choose one)

Cold veggies and tomato soup / Gazpacho Andaluz

Spanish omelette with potato, onion / Pincho de tortilla de patata y cebolla

MAIN COURSE / PRINCIPAL (Choose one)

Homemade Ham croquettes (4) with side / Croquetas caseras de jamón (4) con guarnición Fettuccini with fresh crimini mushrooms / Fettuccini con setas y queso parmesano

SIDE / GUARNICION (Choose one)

Basmati rice or French fries or house salad / Arroz basmati o patatas fritas o ensalada de la casa

POSTRE / DESSERT

Almond cake (or similar) / Tarta de Santiago (o similar)

*Items in bold are gluten free

Wine Specials for today:

- White - Oyster Bay 2018 pinot gris - New Zealand - $11.95

- Rose - Kendal Jackson reserve 2017 pinot noir rose – California - $9.95

- Red - Resalte crianza 2014 tempranillo D.O. Ribera Duero-Spain - $15.95

Call (305) 365-1244 to place an order

Flours & Sourdoughs by Oasis Cafe

Flours & Weirdoughs

Offering an island exclusive – fresh baked bread and other baked goods delivered to your home.

Flours & Weirdoughs by Oasis Café is offering a breakfast menu that includes breads, pastries, coffee, OJ and other provisions to help you get through this time! In the next weeks, this offer will be expanded to include lunch and eventually dinner. There is a minimum $25 order.

Today’s special 2 Family Breakfast / Brunch packages:

The bread collection - $25.00

2 Baguettes, I - large loaf (white or whole wheat) and 1- small loaf (white or whole wheat)

Sandwich Bundle - $25.00

1 pound Black Forest Ham, Turkey Breast, Montreal-Style brisket / 1 lb of Swiss or provolone cheese / 6-pieces of bread (Baguette, Ciabatta, Cuban or Medianoche)

Half Dozen Muffin Basket

3 of each / Chocolate Chip and Blueberry

Call or text 305-299-2370 to place an order

Piononos

Wednesday Special Offer!

Mini cheesecakes with dulce de leche, raspberries, guayaba or Nutella. $2.50 each

We offer a variety of desserts and our signature dessert Pavlova.

Call us directly to place your order - (305) 903 9696 / (786) 488 6770 or (305) 361 3237

Delivery and takeout only. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Galleria Mall, KB

Brasas KB

Wednesday Special - Chicken Milanesa or in a Sandwich with 1 side of your choice - only $11.99

We continue serving our famous Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that include 2 sides and sauce of your election: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

Takeout and Free Delivery via Freebee on the island

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

Pommodori Pizza & Pasta

Free Pizza! Bogo! And any Pasta +House Salad + Soda $9.99

The casual Brazilian-style pizza shop located in the Key Colony Plaza is offering 10% off on all your orders plus FREE delivery. They also have Brazilian products available for sale. You may place your order by calling 305) 365-1251 or online by clicking here.

Offer for Wednesday:

Buy one Pizza, get one Pizza of equal or lesser value for FREE

Any Pasta plus house salad and soda only $9.99 (until 5 p.m.)

Tutto Pizza & Pasta

Your friends at Tutto’s Pizza want you and your family to remain safe during this time.

Today is Panini Wednesday - Any Panini plus Soda $9.00

Special good from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

They are offering “No Contact Delivery” – simply request that when ordering online – click here – or by calling (305) 361-2224.

Costa Med Bistro

Today Antonio and his staff invite you to call and see what they have in their “Costa-Wonderful-Wednesday” and enjoy a delicious dish, directly from their kitchen to your table, delivered by their own glove-wearing employees. Offering lunch and dinner.

Call (305) 361-7575 to place an order or ask about their menu options for the day

Randazzo's Italian Seafood & Classics

Wednesday special: 25% off on all bottles of wine in stock

Offering takeout, curbside delivery, KB delivery (call us directly). Call (305) 456-0480 to place your order

Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEatsOpen

Open until 9 p.m. for Deliveries and Pick-ups

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Kazumi

The modern Japanese fusion restaurant is offering many of their creative dishes for takeout and delivery by their own employees. Available for lunch and dinner. Open from Noon to 8:30 p.m. Only accepting credit card payments.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675

Oasis Café

Offering curbside service on your takeout order! Call (305) 361-9009 to place your order.

Adhering to CDC sanitizing guidelines. Other safety measures, stopping service every 15-minutes to sanitize all surfaces, including door handles; encouraging guest to pay via mobile devices

19 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne. Open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Empanadas Key Biscayne

As one of their Instagram postings said, Quarantine is much better with The Empanada’s.

Ends this week! 15% discount if you order online here or download their app.You can also place a takeout or delivery order by calling (305) 699-0663

Novecento

The popular Argentinian restaurant, know for their Novecento Salad is offering a COVID-19 Stimulus special – 50% off Pastas, empanadas and salads. Available for pick-up or delivery.

You can call (305) 362-0900 to place your order or online by clicking here

Milanezza

The Argentinian restaurant known for their milanezzas, is offering delivery from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Introducing “Milanezza Mercadito” where you can have a full line of groceries to cook at home so you can replicate the Milanezza delicacies at home. Grocers delivered!!!

Today’s special:

10% off on all online orders. Place your order here.

To place a delivery or takeout order, call (305) 646-1001.

Please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%