A little over a week ago, in a simple Instagram post, a decades-old island tradition came to an abrupt end as the Oasis Café announced they were ceasing operation.

The June 22 post thanked the Key Biscayne community for their support and “allowing us to be part of your family.” The post concluded: “Sadly we are announcing that we are closed permanently.”

We were able to catch up with Carlos Flores, owner of Oasis as well as the Flour & Weirdougs bakery, which opened on the same property next door to the Oasis.

Islander News: How do you feel about having to close such an iconic place as Oasis, which served the island for so many years?

CF: I feel like we let the island down by having to close such an iconic place, even though the current circumstances are out of our control. Oasis had a great run, but sadly the current landscape does not allow a business like Oasis Café, which is based 100% on volume, to keep operating.

IN: Was it a result of the Coronavirus pandemic?

CF: Yes, for a business like Oasis Café to be profitable it needs around 300 checks a day, which it wasn’t making at the end of March. Sadly, with a second COVID wave fast approaching it doesn’t stand a chance for the foreseeable future.

IN: Are there any plans you have for the locations?

CF: We are currently working on a new and fun concept for the island, which I hope the residents will enjoy. We’re not entirely sure what it will be, but we’re thinking about what is missing in the Island.

How can we bring together our Island community through good food? Key Biscayne is a special place. Whatever it is, it will be unique and something the residents have never experienced. We are looking not only at islander residents, but also to create a reason for mainland Miami to visit the key.

IN: What are Carlos Flores’ personal plans? Concentrate on Flour & Weirdoughs?

CF: For the moment yes, we’ve had a great response so far. Guests are understanding that our overall mission is to bring quality ingredients to life with a touch of weird.

We hope that customers will join us on this ride and be open to trying something new.